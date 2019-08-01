Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, August 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Leo season is an active time of year for you, Pisces—you’re busy with exciting projects, and inspired pick up healthy habits and focus on wellness. Leo is ruled by the sun, the source of life and vitality, and you want to use every moment to its fullest potential! Whoever said Pisces were lazy dreamers clearly never saw them get things done on a sunny Leo day! Not everything goes as planned on August 2 when Venus in Leo clashes with Uranus in Taurus, but some surprising news may help you get out of a rut or see things in a new light. Uranus, the wildcard of the zodiac, is very busy this month, bringing breakthroughs in communication and your perception. If you’ve been lacking inspiration, feeling bored, or even pent up, Uranus’s electric, freeing energy will shake things up for you this August.



Your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Sagittarius, makes marvelous connections with the sun and Venus on August 7 and 8 respectively, which bodes well for your career and material abundance. Your hard work is paying off, you’re getting the recognition you deserve, and an easygoing, generous energy is flowing. Your career, popularity, and reach will continue to expand as Jupiter ends its retrograde on August 11. Also on August 11, communication planet Mercury enters Leo and Uranus begins its retrograde, which could be quite hectic for making plans and having conversations—however, breakthroughs and new perspectives arrive and exciting plans are put in place, even if they take a day or two to pan out! Uranus is unpredictable, so it’s wise to keep your plans flexible while it’s so active.

The sun and Venus meet in Leo on August 14, starting a new cycle in wellness and your daily routines and rituals—this is a fantastic time to treat yourself to a spa day! Relationships are also on your mind, and you’re figuring out whose toothbrush you want to keep by your sink, sorting out whether you and your partners have harmonious routines and schedules.

Tap into the life and vitality of Leo season with this guide to all things regal, glamorous and golden.

You may find yourself inspired to read up on the power of habits in work and other aspects of life.

It’s a great time for a spa day, especially after a heavy month!

This month isn’t just about productivity and planning—you also need to catch up on sleep and do a bit of absolutely nothing, especially during the full moon in Aquarius on August 15. A big emotional release will take place, and this full moon brings things brewing below the surface up for your examination. Expect your dreams to be especially active, Pisces. This is a powerful full moon for therapy and examining your psyche. Repressed pain may be healed and transformation will take place—if you make time in your busy schedule for it. Sometimes, we use work, chores, romance, or socializing as distractions from what’s really bothering us, and this full moon asks you to give up your distractions and confront your feelings.

Pisces are famous for being “go with the flow,” but the contrarian in you will certainly make an appearance this month, thanks to Uranus. You’re itching for freedom, and anyone who tries to speak for you, put words in your mouth, or control your schedule will need to step aside! Chatty Mercury clashes with genius Uranus on August 16, bringing a breakthrough—though it could be annoying if you have a tight schedule. Watch out for unexpected traffic, or a chance encounter with someone who talks your ear off. This is, however, a brilliant time for creativity and problem-solving!

As relationships are on the brain and you’re thinking about your partners, check out this book will help you figure out what you desire.

If what you really need is to catch up on sleep, try this moon beam sleep aid that lulls you to slumber with pulsing light.

Don’t forget to journal after your active dreams. It may give you clarity on the emotions brewing below the surface.

The sun enters your opposite sign Virgo on August 23, but you feel Virgo season’s vibes early as Mars and Venus enter Virgo on August 18 and 21 respectively, kicking things up in your relationships! Mars in Virgo finds your partners especially energized—and perhaps more confrontational than usual—but Venus in Virgo brings blessings to your partnerships and encourages sweetness. Big news is shared as Mercury connects with Jupiter on August 21, and this will be especially beneficial at work as you push forward with some exciting projects.

Venus and Mars meet on August 24, marking the beginning of a new journey in your life when it comes to partnerships, relating with others, your desires, and your values. This is an exciting time to meet someone new or connect more deeply with your current partners. Venus and Mars meet in Virgo, a sign which, like you, is very focused on service. Fair give-and-take is an important theme at this time. You give so much, dear Pisces, that it’s crucial for you to have people in your life who are equally generous. Plenty of fun comes your way as Venus, Mars, and the sun connect with Uranus on August 26, 28, and 29 respectively—this is a fantastic time for communication and socializing, bringing excitement in love and a big burst of creativity. You’re eager to take risks and are in a thrill-seeking mood!

Make time to examine your psyche and confront feelings. Sometimes talking to someone can also give you additional perspective.

If you feel an opportunity for some deeper connection, try reading up about your compatibility, according to astrology!

Looking for a thrill? Let adventure lead the way with an interesting experience you haven’t tried before.

Communication in your relationships gets another big boost as Mercury enters Virgo on August 29. You’re a great listener, Pisces, but saying what’s on your heart isn’t always easy and sadly, not everyone is as great a listener as you are. Fortunately, some major communication breakthroughs in your relationships arrive this August. The month wraps up with a new moon in Virgo on August 30, wiping the slate clean in your partnerships—new moons are all about new beginnings, and this one wants you to connect with people on a whole new level. New journeys and connections are arriving, so watch out for the people you meet and new adventures you and your current partners will take! Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in September!