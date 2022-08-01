Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, August 2022

The sun in Leo is often a productive time of year for you, dear Pisces! You could be busy at work right now and new, exciting gigs may be coming your way! Your focus may also be on wellness, and you could be editing your beauty cabinet or trying a new fitness routine. Leo is the superstar of the zodiac, and during Leo season, your focus is on being the best you can be! You can be reorganizing your space or your schedule, focusing on how you can improve your every-day routine.

Action Mars meets wildcard Uranus in Taurus on August 1, which may bring surprising news your way! A creative breakthrough can take place, a radical new way of thinking can alter your perspective. Some unexpected bickering could take place, so be patient with yourself and others. Helping smooth over any static is Venus in Cancer connecting with Uranus and Mars on August 2—novel ways to connect take place, and a fun, friendly energy flows!

Chatty Mercury enters your opposite sign Virgo on August 4, kicking up communication in your relationships. Your partners may feel especially chatty at this time! Mercury in Virgo is analytical and detail-oriented, and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) are especially keen on clarifying expectations in your relationships. Pisces can be idealistic about things, but your partners can help you stay down to earth and focused on the facts at this time!

August 7 can be especially romantic as Venus mingles with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, Pisces! Deep, spiritual bonds may form. It’s a magical time to explore your fantasies with a partner. The mood is whimsical and very sweep-you-off-your-feet. If you’re not in a relationship, you could find yourself with a new crush or connecting with someone you’re attracted to. If you’re not looking for love (and,even if you are), this alignment can be artistically inspiring: You may be creating art that feels like you’ve channeled it from someplace spiritual and profound! Also on this day, Mars squares off with Saturn in Aquarius, which may again stir some impatience; there could be frustration that conversations aren’t moving fast enough. The best way to work with this energy is to reassess your responsibilities and think about which projects are worth your attention. Reprioritize!

Drama in your social life may come to a head as Venus opposes Pluto in Capricorn on August 9. A power dynamic in your social circle can be addressed, an unhealthy group dynamic may become clear. And with clarity can come change: While it might be hard to let go of certain friendships or address an intense group situation, the results are worth it, and you don’t have to do it alone! Enlist someone to help mediate and navigate the discussion. The more hands involved in changing things for the better, the better it might all work out!

Pisces are famously sensitive and connected with their emotions, but feelings you weren’t aware you had can bubble to the surface as the full moon in Aquarius takes place on August 11! This is a powerful full moon for exploring your psyche, honoring your feelings, and releasing the past. Also during this full moon, the sun squares off with Uranus, Venus enters Leo, and Mars mingles with Neptune. The sun’s clash with Uranus can find you sharing or receiving surprising news, and Venus in Leo might put you in the mood for a spa day. Venus in Leo, in general, could bring some beauty and romance to your everyday routine—running into cuties while getting coffee, or spotting a beautiful garden you’ve never noticed while walking your dog. Everyday things may be a little more glamorous as Venus moves through Leo! And in your love life, you and your partners could be discussing your shared schedules more thoughtfully. Mars connects with Neptune, inspiring a productive and compassionate atmosphere for communication.

The sun opposes Saturn on August 14, bringing a heavy atmosphere: You may have to set firm boundaries regarding your availability. Astrologers often describe Pisces as being accommodating and flexible, but you need to be very boundaried regarding your time and energy. You can’t help everyone all the time! Mars connects with Pluto on August 14, inspiring confidence, especially during any intense conversations. This is a solid time to get straight to the point about an issue and resolve it. You may be cutting ties with the past…and feels powerful and liberating!

A chance meeting could take place or unexpected news may arrive as Mercury connects with Uranus on August 16. A communication breakthrough is possible! Venus connects with your other ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Aries, on August 18, which bodes especially well for your finances! A gift may be coming your way, and the mood is especially generous and open-hearted. Mars enters Gemini on August 20, activating the home and family sector of your chart: Forward momentum can be made with moving, rearranging your home, or addressing issues with family or housemates!

Mercury opposes Neptune on August 21, which could muddy communication, especially in your partnerships. Take it slow and maybe save important conversations for another time if you’re feeling overwhelmed or tired. A clearer energy for communication arrives the next day, August 22, as Mercury connects with power planet Pluto, and you could be connecting with powerful, influential people! This is an exciting time to network.

Also on August 22, the sun enters Virgo, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and encouraging connection. Uranus retrograde begins in Taurus on August 24, which may find you feeling especially talkative, and you may be connecting with unexpected people and sharing intriguing news. Brilliant breakthroughs can take place! Mercury enters Libra on August 26, which could find you organizing your finances and having discussions about money, particularly issues like debts, taxes, bills, inheritances, or money you share with your partners.

A new moon in your opposite sign Virgo arrives on August 27, marking a fresh start in your relationships—in love or in any sort of partnership! You could be exploring a new relationship, reconnecting with or exploring a new dynamic with an established partner. New moons symbolize new beginnings, and novelty is a major theme for this new moon as Venus also squares off with electric Uranus, finding you breaking free from any ruts! This is a powerful time for experimentation, but don’t rush into things too quickly: The sun also squares off with Mars, which could find people feeling impatient and impulsive. Big egos are on the scene! After a busy new moon for relationships, Venus opposes Saturn on August 28, encouraging you to spend some quality time alone: Catch up on rest, watch your favorite TV show, or read a good book.

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in September!