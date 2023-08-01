Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, August 2023

Leo season can be a busy time of year for you, Pisces, as the sun lights up the sector of your chart that rules your daily routine. You could be busy at work, starting new projects, or focused on personal wellness, dedicating yourself to a new fitness routine or dumping an old habit. This is a great time to get reorganized and rework your schedule, especially so you can get more rest!

The full moon in Aquarius on August 1 is all about rest and relaxation for you, dear Pisces. Setting limits around your availability is a big theme for your zodiac sign at this time. You may be taking a step away from a project, and a break could rejuvenate you and help you complete the project in a bigger and better way. Or you may be wrapping up a project or gig at this time. You might also be walking away from a situation you don’t want to be part of, leaving a job, or ending a routine.

August 1 also finds Mars in Virgo connecting with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus and Mercury in Virgo opposing Saturn in your sign, creating a push-and-pull energy! Exciting meetings could take place, and there’s a feeling of growth and good luck in the air as Mars aligns with Jupiter. Great forward momentum could take in some of your communications—but other discussions might slow down, and people might be inflexible as Mercury opposes Saturn. The best way to work with this energy—as usual with Saturn—is to be patient.

Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow in Virgo on August 3: The plans, musings, and conversations that begin between now and when the retrograde begins later this month will be be revisited and reworked during the retrograde! Relationships, and discussions with your partners, are highlighted: A conversation with, or about, someone you’re in partnership with begins, and may be revisited over the coming weeks. Now is the time to be flexible and explore all possibilities! Setting rigid plans can spell frustration. Minds may change frequently, and allowing room for change can take relationships far.

Be careful not to overbook yourself as the sun squares off with Jupiter on August 6. Big, exciting events take place, but be careful not to burn out! Remember the lesson of the full moon in Aquarius: Sometimes we have to slow down!

Venus retrograde in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus, and Mercury in Virgo aligns with Jupiter on August 9, inspiring an exciting atmosphere. Unexpected news may arrive as Venus squares off with Uranus. You could be shocked by messages you receive, but great breakthroughs can take place as a result of this new knowledge. Mercury’s helpful alignment with expansive Jupiter bodes well for communication, especially within your relationships. Shocking ideas may be shared, but minds are open and the mood is flexible.

The sun meets Venus retrograde on August 13, marking the beginning of a new chapter in your life. In your romantic relationships, you and your partners could be reassessing how you share responsibilities and figuring out your shared schedules. If you have sensitivities about how frequently your partner texts or calls you, how they fit you into their schedule, or whether they’re there for you in your day-to-day, this could be a phenomenal Venus retrograde to address these concerns. Will it be easy? Maybe not. Will it be worth it? Probably!

In your personal life, the sun joining Venus retrograde can find you embarking on a new fitness, beauty, or wellness routine, and at work, this alignment could mean starting a new project or working with colleagues in a new way. Change is in the air as the sun squares off with Uranus on August 15, which can find you making a radical transformation to your routine. Your everyday environment is changing, and the ways you get around town, communicate, and get things done may be shifting.

The new moon in Leo takes place on August 16, which could mean a new gig, project, or opportunity becomes available to you. Again, a new fitness or wellness routine may also be explored. New moons are all about fresh starts, and new opportunities highlighting many of the themes you’ve been focused on during Venus retrograde could unfold. Mars also connects with Uranus on this day, inspiring bravery in the face of uncertainty, and signaling excitement in your relationships! You may be meeting someone dashing and unexpected, or a partner could surprise you with their power and prowess.

Venus retrograde squares off with Jupiter and Mars opposes Neptune in Pisces on August 22, which could make for a complicated atmosphere. Venus and Jupiter’s alignment spells plenty of fun, but be careful of gossip or promises that are too big to keep. Plus, Mars’s opposition with your ruling planet Neptune can find people in a lazy, perhaps even passive aggressive, mood. A jaded sort of energy could be in the air, which isn’t very fun for what would otherwise be a sparkly Venus-Jupiter alignment.

Connecting with partners comes more easily as the sun enters Virgo on August 23, inspiring a helpful, thoughtful atmosphere. Lines of communication open up, but because Mercury begins its retrograde on this day, conversations from the past are more likely to be explored than new ones. Mercury retrograde can mean miscommunications, delays, and forgetfulness, but it’s also a great time to pick up something that had been left on the back burner. You and a partner may reconsider a plan. A partner might change their point of view about something they shared during the pre-retrograde shadow period. This could be an excellent time for renegotiations and you might run into people from your past. Discussions begin moving forward when Mercury retrograde ends on September 15, and the post-retrograde shadow ends on September 30, by which point you and your partners will be focused on new ideas and plans.

Mars aligns with Pluto in Capricorn on August 24, marking an exciting, dynamic moment in your social life. A big, important change could take place in your social circle. A transformative social connection, like a bond with a friend or partner, can form. If you’re working on anything with a team or group, great strides can be made toward achieving your goals.

The sun opposes Saturn on August 27, finding you and your partners having serious discussions about responsibilities, future plans, and commitments. People might be inflexible or even grumpy, and if someone has been slacking on their responsibilities, the effects of their casual approach become clear. This could be an important time to set boundaries or clarify expectations. Mars enters Libra on August 27, which could find you and your partners focused on financial issues. A conversation about how to share money or other resources takes place. You might also be settling a debt or dealing with some other lingering issue at this time.

Uranus retrograde begins in Taurus on August 28, perhaps bringing surprising news or unexpected scenes in your neighborhood. A blue moon (the second full moon of the month) takes place in your zodiac sign, Pisces, on August 30! Full moons are all about completion and release. This can be an emotionally clarifying period for you, as you share your feelings and work through whatever needs to be healed. A turning point is reached in your relationships as a result of these inner shifts. You may find that you have outgrown an old mode of being, and as a result, feel ready to leave a partnership, too. Or you and your partners could level up and gain a new kind of connection.

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in September!