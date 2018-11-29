Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, December 2018

This is such a busy time of year for you—especially in your career and your public life, Pisces—but complicating things is Mercury retrograde, which reenters fellow water sign Scorpio on December 1. This will be especially annoying if you’re in school, traveling, or trying to publish something, due to miscommunications and delays. Don’t fret too long, though: Mercury ends its retrograde on December 6, and when it reenters Sagittarius on December 12, you’ll find yourself receiving plenty of news about your public and professional life, and things will feel like they’re moving again.

On December 2, sweet Venus reenters sexy Scorpio after a long autumn of retrogrades, bringing up some deep, philosophical conversations in your partnerships—but remember that Mercury will still be retrograde at this time, so we need extra time to think things through. Retrograde or not, you’re ready to move, especially on December 2, when the sun squares off with action planet Mars, which is currently in your sign. You’re feeling eager to tackle your goals—but even though you might get a lot accomplished (or even though you’re able to exert your dominance in a situation), remember that timing is a bit funky right now. Especially with the sun squaring off with your ruling planet Neptune on December 5. If you can take off from work that day, you should, because you’re going to feel especially lazy. Your head is in the clouds, and you might even run into some very confusing situations. Your energy is better spent resting up than trying to make things happen in this haze.

Videos by VICE

The new moon in visionary fire sign Sagittarius arrives on December 7, starting a new cycle around career and popularity in your life, Pisces! Your imagination is one of your strongest assets, and this new moon is a hugely powerful time for manifestation. Again, you might feel really frustrated that things aren’t happening at the pace you want them to, but please remember that new moons are indeed new! The seeds you’re planting now need time to grow. You’re usually not so impatient, but between Mercury retrograde and Mars occupying your sign and lighting a fire under your butt, you’re feeling antsy. You would be wise not to race anywhere, especially with foggy Neptune’s influence clouding the view.

December 7 finds Mars and your ruling planet, Neptune, meeting in your sign, which is both magically creative yet frustratingly sluggish. The vibe might even feel slightly delusional—Neptune is the planet of fantasy and illusion, which doesn’t always manifest in the best way. Use the energy wisely by being present where you are—not rushing ahead—and making art, focusing on spiritual endeavors (like your magical practice!), or checking out with a good book or movie.

The turbulence dies down and we move into some smooth cosmic vibes as Venus and Saturn come together on December 16, creating a solid energy around communication, sharing ideas, and making plans—finally! Mars connects with Pluto on December 17, a fantastic day for strategy and making exciting changes. If you spent your time making art and dreaming up ideas earlier this month, this might be the time you can profit from them! The sun connects with wildcard Uranus on December 20, bringing surprises and breakthrough ideas in your career and finances.

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

December 21 is a big day for you in the cosmos. Sweet Venus connects with your ruling planet Neptune on this day, creating a dreamy and romantic energy—this is a wonderful time to come together with others. Also on the 21st, Mercury meets with Jupiter, your other ruling planet, bringing big news concerning your career. The winter solstice also lands on December 21, with the sun entering Capricorn and illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life and the groups and organizations you associate with. The sun in grounded and organized earth sign Capricorn brings a fantastic opportunity for you to organize within your community and get involved in causes you believe in. This is also a brilliant time for you to network and share ideas with likeminded people.

A full moon in fellow water sign Cancer arrives on December 22, bringing a big climax to your love life! Whatever’s been brewing will finally burst. This is also a day to mark on your calendar for creativity, and some very exciting party invitations will come your way. The month wraps up with Mars entering fire sign Aries on December 31, revving up the financial sector of your chart. I know the first part of the month is slow, but things won’t be boring for long, and the rest of December looks great! Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in 2019!