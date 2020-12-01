Monthly Horoscope: Pisces December, 2020

Happy Sagittarius season, dear fish! The sun is illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and your life in public, putting you in the spotlight and bringing reward and recognition for your contributions—especially as Mercury enters Sagittarius on December 1, which may inspire you to say something publicly or have a crucial conversation concerning your professional goals. Sweet Venus in Scorpio mingles with your ruling planet Neptune, which is currently in your sign, on December 5, swinging doors of opportunity wide open: What have you always wanted to do? Amazing adventures may take place at this time as love blooms, luck flows, and creativity abounds!

The sun clashes with Neptune on December 9, which may bring some confusion and low energy, so take it slow and don’t make any big decisions, especially in your career. Sweet Venus mingles with the lord of the underworld, Pluto, currently in Capricorn, on December 10, finding you connecting with VIPs and gaining access to some intriguing spaces. Financial issues are swiftly handled as the sun connects with Mars in Aries on December 11, but Mercury in Sagittarius clashes with Neptune on December 13, bringing some confusion: Double check your facts, cut yourself some slack if you’re feeling unsure about where to head in your career or in your public life. So many things are changing at this time for you, Pisces!

The solar eclipse in Sagittarius arrives on December 14, marking a radical new beginning in your career, and with things being so new, it’s only natural that you don’t know where things will go next! You may feel especially exhausted (and emotional!) during this time, so give yourself a break, don’t overbook your schedule, and get plenty of rest. Eclipses reveal important or even shocking information, and often find power changing hands, so this is likely to be a noteworthy time for you. Recognition and reward may come your way, or you might find yourself embarking on a new path, rethinking what you want your reputation, your “brand,” and your time in the spotlight to be like.

December 15 brings some solid agreements as Venus mingles with Saturn in Capricorn, and a boost in glamour arrives as Venus enters Sagittarius, finding you especially alluring to the public! A major shift takes place on December 17 as Saturn enters Aquarius, followed by Jupiter also entering Aquarius on December 19. Saturn is the planet of boundaries and restrictions, and Jupiter (one of your ruling planets) is the planet of growth and opportunity. In many ways, these two planets are opposites: Saturn contracts and Jupiter expands; however, both of these planets are about wisdom and responsibility. During this period, dear Pisces, you will be renovating the architecture of your psyche, exploring your boundaries, and expanding beyond your limits. This is a fantastic time for therapy, reconnecting with your inner voice, and leaning into your spiritual practice.

The sun meets Mercury on December 19, bringing important news about career and responsibility. Your social life becomes busier as Mercury enters Capricorn on December 20 and the winter solstice arrives on December 21, marking the beginning of Capricorn season, which is an exciting time of year to explore your hobbies and interests. Mercury and the sun will be activating the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future, making this a fantastic time to create a vision board for the next year. Also on December 21, Jupiter meets Saturn, marking the beginning of a new cycle in how you connect with your intuition, as well as how you approach rest, privacy, and spirituality.

Tempers flare on December 23 as Mars clashes with Pluto and arguments about money or greed may come up! Be clear on your boundaries, and bring in a third party to help mediate things. Relationships and projects may be cut off at this time, but a more inventive atmosphere flows as Mercury connects with Uranus in Taurus on December 25. Uranus is the planet of electricity, it brings sparks and shocks whenever it goes. This will be a thrilling time in your social life, and some exciting conversations will take place!

The full moon in fellow water sign Cancer arrives on December 29, bringing a massive emotional release of all the romantic feelings that have been building up inside of you. Drama in your social life comes to a head, an artistic project may be released, or you may bust through some creator’s block. Desire is a major theme at the end of the month, and you’re getting lost in love as Venus clashes with Neptune on December 30: This is a complicated day, as plenty of romantic whimsy is in the air, but so is insecurity. It may be hard to keep your feet firmly planted on the ground during this time. It’s OK to escape reality for a bit and enjoy yourself—but make sure you remember to come back! Reflect on your career during this time, too: Does the image you’re projecting line up with who you are, with your values, and how you want to be seen?

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in January!