Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, February 2022

The sun in Aquarius illuminates a highly private sector of your chart, encouraging you to step away from the spotlight and catch up on quality time alone to rest and relax.

You may be craving an escape from your everyday life or a secret getaway somewhere peaceful and quiet. Rest is an important theme for you during Aquarius season, and creating healthy habits around sleep and relaxation is key during the new moon in Aquarius on February 1. New moons symbolize new beginnings, and this one urges you to set firm boundaries around your time and space to unwind. This can also be a spiritually reenergizing new moon as you reconnect with your inner voice or explore your faith in a profound way. It’s a wonderful time for meditation or journaling, and if you’re in therapy, a new avenue of deep inner work may unfold.

Conversations and plans that were delayed or revised finally begin to move forward as Mercury ends its retrograde in Capricorn on February 3. You may have run into old friends over the last few weeks, and doing so brought you a new perspective on the future. Action planet Mars is in Capricorn, finding you focused on progress and turning your dreams into reality. On February 4, Mars mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter, which is currently in your sign, Pisces, boding well for connecting with people who can help make your dreams come true.

A busy, productive energy flows, and the mood is quite serious as the sun meets Saturn in Aquarius on February 4. Important boundaries can be set at this time. Saturn’s favorite word is “no,” and while you like to be open to opportunities and go with the flow, sometimes a limitation must be set. This month, setting boundaries around your personal time and space is critical—don’t push yourself to the limit and get burned out, little fish.

On February 8, Mars makes a harmonious connection with wildcard Uranus in Taurus, finding you meeting exciting people and sharing brilliant ideas. Mercury meets Pluto on February 11, and you might be thinking back to December 30, 2021 and January 28, 2022. Secrets and hidden things may be discussed and it’s a powerful time for research. Mercury enters Aquarius on February 14, and you’re connecting with your inner voice in a meaningful way. Your imagination is especially creative, but you might find yourself feeling especially shy or private. Avoid overloading your to-do list, give your busy brain a break, and make time to rest.

The full moon in Leo finds Venus (currently in Capricorn) meeting with Mars on February 16, and you’re wrapping up or releasing a project. A change in your schedule or routine might take place, and it’s a powerful opportunity to change your habits for the better. Venus, the planet of love and money, meets action planet Mars and it’s an energizing, passionate combination that can bring big excitement to your social life! Lucky Jupiter connects with electric Uranus on February 17, inspiring a brilliant problem-solving energy. Jupiter is all about opportunity, and Uranus is the planet of the unexpected, so surprising possibilities may arise. When it comes to communication, the mood is open-minded and inventive.

Pisces season begins on February 18: Happy solar return! Your birthday season is here, and the sun in your sign inspires an invigorating, creative, and celebratory atmosphere! Mars makes a helpful connection with mystical Neptune, currently in your sign, on February 23, bringing generosity and creativity. People are feeling proactive and understanding. Important work for causes that are close to your heart can take place.

February 24 finds Venus connecting with dreamy Neptune, inspiring a highly romantic atmosphere that’s lovely for exploring your dreams and fantasies! A deep spiritual connection between yourself and friends or lovers can form. Sweet Venus in dutiful earth sign Capricorn finds you especially receptive to partners who show their appreciation for you by supporting your material goals or helping you out with chores. As Venus mingles with Neptune, a lovely, gracious gesture might come your way, perhaps from a lover, a friend, or a kind and thoughtful stranger!

Some surprising news may come your way on February 24 as messenger planet Mercury squares off with wildcard Uranus. An interesting shift might be taking place in your neighborhood or concerning your commute. Uranus encourages innovation and experimentation, and you’re eager to try something new! You may find yourself asking questions you’ve been too nervous to pose.

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in March!