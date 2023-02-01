Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, February 2023

Astrologers refer to your sign as the dreamiest of all, dear fish! Because of your emotional depth, connection to spirit, creativity, and whimsy, there’s an otherworldly quality about Pisces that defines your zodiac sign. And with the sun in Aquarius activating the sector of your chart that rules rest, you may be especially connected to this dreamy aspect of yourself, spending time in meditation, sleeping (and literally dreaming!), journaling, and catching up on quality time alone. The sun in Aquarius encourages you to sit with your emotions and you’re exploring your psyche in some significant way. This is also a powerful opportunity to explore your spirituality and connect with your intuition. You’re exploring your fantasies, too!

The sun in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus on February 3, which may bring unexpected news or find you realizing something unexpected and surprising about yourself! Venus is in your zodiac sign, Pisces, at the start of this month, and you’re feeling especially attractive. Venus is the planet of love and money and it’s exalted in your sign, inspiring a great sense of abundance in your life at this moment. You may be getting exactly what you desire as Venus squares off with Mars in Gemini on February 4: Asking for what you need comes easily to you right now, especially in your personal life.

The full moon in Leo takes place on February 5, finding you wrapping up a project, ending a gig, reorganizing your work space, switching up your schedule, or dumping an old habit. Leo is all about passion and integrity: Are you doing something on a daily basis that doesn’t align with your true purpose? This full moon calls you to erase it from your to-do list. Communication planet Mercury in Capricorn connects with your ruling planet Neptune in Pisces on February 6, boding well for your social life. You could connect with an inspiring group or discover an exciting hobby.

Venus in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus on February 8, perhaps bringing an unexpected message or an enchanting encounter! Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn on February 10, which can find you connecting with a group of powerful, influential people. Teamwork can make a huge impact on whatever you’re working toward at this time. Mercury enters Aquarius on February 11, and you’re connecting with your intuition in some significant way. You might learn some secrets or explore hidden places. Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces on February 15, and you’re feeling especially glamorous! A new romance could blossom, or you and an established partner can connect in a deep and meaningful way. A romantic, creatively inspired energy flows!

The sun and Saturn meet in Aquarius on February 16, urging you to set firm limits on your time and availability. You may want to catch up on quality time alone. People might be a little grumpy or focused on their work on this day, so give them—and yourself—space to take care of responsibilities. Perhaps counter-intuitively, this can mean giving yourself more time to rest—after all, if you’re overworked, it could hold you back from your goals in the long run. Mercury connects with your other ruling planet, Jupiter, in Aries, on February 17, finding an idea becoming a reality. An optimistic, open-minded energy flow, and it’s an exciting time to brainstorm and share ideas.

The sun enters Pisces on February 18: Happy solar return! Your birthday season is here, and with the sun in your zodiac sign, you feel revitalized and ready to take on the next year! If you’ve been feeling shy lately, you could be coming out of your shell in a big way. You might be discovering new goals and wishes for yourself, too. A boost of confidence arrives. Venus mingles with Pluto on February 19, finding you and a romantic partner connecting on an intellectual level that it transforms you both! This could also be a very exciting time in your social life.

The new moon in Pisces takes place on February 20, marking a fresh start! You could be giving yourself a makeover or updating your wardrobe, but on a deeper level, you may be introducing yourself to the world in a new way. Your old way of presenting yourself or relating to people can be shed as you step into new patterns and embrace change. You might be entering new relationships, or simply relating to people in a new way. This is a powerful opportunity to connect with your intuition and explore your imagination. Also on this day, Venus enters Aries, perhaps bringing a new source of income, security, or a special gift.

Mercury squares off with Uranus on February 21, bringing unexpected news or a communication breakthrough. Information you’ve been seeking could suddenly reveal itself, perhaps where you least expect it. Mercury connects with Mars on February 22, helping communications move along quickly. Productive discussions about money or security take place.

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in March!