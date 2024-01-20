Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, February 2024

Aquarius season, which started on January 20, shows you parts of yourself that you normally don’t consider. It’s a time to go off the grid and get in touch with unresolved thoughts or feelings, before a new year of life is ushered in with Pisces season.

You’re able to communicate your ideals in a way that’s direct and objective as messenger Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune on February 2. You can define your politics and ideals with gravity and specificity.

On February 5, Mercury enters Aquarius, which could find you talking more about things that are taboo or not often discussed. You can find words for topics that are usually discarded or underrepresented. You’re really letting the cat out of the bag when messenger Mercury meets Pluto, the planet of secrets, also on February 5. This is a time when you can gain a more objective and less emotional understanding of your own psychology and position, too.

On February 7, love planet Venus harmonizes with Uranus, planet of surprises. You can find happiness and pleasure in unexpected places. Your friendships and social life are a source of intellectual stimulation! You’re able to perform some social shapeshifting, like an actor, as action planet Mars connects with dreamy Neptune, also on February 7. Your determination to accomplish your goals inspires you to adapt to your surroundings.

On February 8, the sun squares off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, signifying mental restlessness and a nervous push to uncover hidden knowledge. You may be catching up on rest, or in the mood to hide away as the new moon in Aquarius falls in your chart’s house of solitude and seclusion. Finding a sense of self care, routine, or duty can help you find stability during moments of uncertainty.

On February 10, Mercury clashes with Jupiter, the planet of philosophy and an important conversation takes place. You’re defining your own point of view in a way that’s more singular and less scattered. You’re able to find a working definition that allows you to be both specific and free from the burden of labels.

On February 13 warrior Mars enters Aquarius, which can signify a hidden battle that you’re fighting—this is a time to confront yourself and your fears! Your friendships and social connections have a fairytale vibe as Venus connects with Neptune, also on February 13, increasing your compassion and desire for friendship.

On February 14 Mars meets Pluto in your chart’s house of secrets, which might find you feeling like people are out to get you. Another opinion can help you get real and make sure you’re not reading too deeply into micro-aggressions. This sensitivity can reveal more about your own psychological needs and wounds, and how you might withdraw and heal, or deal with bad behavior head-on.

On February 16, Venus enters air sign Aquarius, connecting you to your hidden desires. The transit of Venus in Aquarius can connect you with your secret admirer or put you in the mood to fantasize about a crush. You might even send a risky text, or speak on something truly unhinged, as Mercury clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprises. There might be some challenges with sleep patterns around this time, calling for reinforcements in self care and mental hygiene.

On February 17, Venus meets Pluto, transforming relationships. Feelings about the shadows of relationships, your fears in relationships, and habitual patterns come up up. If there’s an aspect that keeps repeating in each relationship, maybe you are the common denominator, and this is a call for personal therapy and transformation.

You’re feeling more like yourself on February 19 when Pisces season begins! With the sun in your sign, you are now the star of the show. Your vision for yourself and your life feels more clear and central. This can bring more order to your relationships and help you find—and get in touch with—what makes you happy.

You can find more energy and the will to fight the good fight as Venus meets with Mars on February 22. This could connect you to a secret sense of strength and happiness that keeps you going!

Your powers of articulation, writing, and speaking are elevated when Mercury enters your sign on February 23. You can put words to things that are normally purely emotional, ethereal, or impressionistic. Your poetic and sensitive nature is more easily translated and appreciated during this transit.

Relationships come to a head on February 24, when the full moon illuminates your chart’s house of interpersonal dynamics. This can bring a developing partnership to fruition, or reveal something about your connections. You might get the sense that you’re being pursued as love planet Venus clashes with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, on the same day as the full moon! Your secret desires, or a subtextual romantic dynamic, can compel you to speak up or make a move. Finally, you’re letting them know how you feel! That’s February 24.

Something that’s weighing on you mentally, or getting under your skin, compels you to act in a way that claims your freedom on February 27, when Mars clashes with Jupiter. This can represent a moment of political activism, or getting fired up about what you think is truly righteous.

Secrets are revealed on February 28, when Mercury meets with the sun in your sign! You’re able to share what’s on your mind in an open, honest, and forgiving way. This is a time when personal news is revealed. On February 28, you’re able to talk about your challenges, fears, and personal limitations as messenger Mercury meets taskmaster Saturn. A new cycle in how you rule over yourself and your life begins as the sun meets Saturn, also on February 28, redefining how you manage your sense of authority, accountability, and paternal instinct.

While this seems mentally heavy, you don’t lose sight of the bigger picture or your sense of happiness as Mercury connects with Jupiter on February 29. The clarity and definition from February 28 makes way for easier communication and an open sharing of ideas.

Good luck Pisces, and see you in March!