Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, January 2021

The sun is illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, making this an exciting time for you to meet new friends, network, join a hobby-focused community, or get more involved in a cause you are passionate about.

January 1 is especially inspiring as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with your ruling planet Neptune: You’ll likely wow some people with your intuition and charm! Insider information is shared as chatty Mercury meets powerful Pluto in Capricorn on January 4, and you also may meet some VIPs at this time. Action planet Mars enters Taurus on January 6, revving up the communication sector of your chart, bringing plenty of news your way and helping you tackle any paperwork that’s been sitting on your desk. Your commute, if you have one, is likely to be sped up, streamlined, or addressed in some way, too. Your siblings, if you have any, may be especially stubborn but exciting to connect with!

Mercury enters Aquarius, Venus enters Capricorn, and the sun connects with Neptune on January 8. Messenger planet Mercury in Aquarius brings a big boost in your intuitive abilities. This is a wonderful time to pick up your dream journal, meditate, and explore your spirituality. Venus in Capricorn finds you valuing the intellectual connection you share with your partners, as well as enjoying your social life. The sun’s helpful connection with Neptune bodes well for creativity, and again, you’ll likely be wooing everyone with your charisma and imagination.

January 9 is another great day for your social life as Venus and Mars make a harmonious connection, inspiring fun, flirtation, creativity, and easy give-and-take. People are taking things quite seriously, though, as Mercury also meets taskmaster Saturn in Capricorn on this day. The energy is social, solid, and supportive. Just watch out for exaggerations on January 11 as messenger Mercury meets jovial Jupiter in Aquarius! Be on the lookout for intuitive hits at this time, too. Surprising news may arrive on January 12 as Mercury clashes with Uranus: This may manifest in your finances or plans for the future, so keep things flexible, and don’t place any bets just yet—especially since there’s a Mercury retrograde at the end of the month, which may find you rethinking your commitments and decisions.

The new moon in Capricorn on January 13 marks a fresh start in your social life! You may be feeling a little overwhelmed about where you fit in and who you want to associate with, but this is the time to feel things out and experiment. There’s also an intense push-pull energy in the air on January 13 as Mars clashes with Saturn, finding you hitting roadblocks around communication. Venus mingles with Uranus on this day as well, finding you experimenting with new thrills and exploring novelty and pleasure. Unexpected meetings may take place, and this is an exciting time in your social life—even though some difficulties around communication or commuting may take place. Stay flexible, and think about long-term strategies—now isn’t the time for a quick fix.

Uranus ends its retrograde on January 14, bringing unexpected news. Take a moment to step away from screens and perhaps limit your coffee intake. Try to give your nerves a rest! The sun also meets Pluto on this day, making for an intriguing moment in your social life where you might be connecting with some very powerful people.

One of the most significant days of the month is January 17, when your ruling planet Jupiter clashes with wildcard Uranus, marking an important change in direction. Jupiter is all about growth and expansion, and Uranus about freedom and innovation: Important breakthroughs are taking place. You may be saying something right now that you didn’t expect to get off your chest, or you may be changing your mind about something major. There’s a dramatic energy in the air, and people are behaving in unexpected ways.

Aquarius season begins on January 19! This is a quiet time of year for you, dear Pisces, where you long to retreat, and catch up on rest and quality time alone. It’s a great opportunity to get lost in a fantasy series you love—and to avoid any media that makes you feel paranoid. Mars meets Uranus on January 20, and an erratic, aggressive energy is in the air. Big, unexpected conversations or news will likely come up, but a Mercury retrograde is nearing, so we’ll see how well these surprises stick.

January 23 is busy: Mars clashes with Jupiter, Venus aligns with Neptune, and the sun meets Saturn, marking the beginning of a new journey of setting boundaries. Big promises are made, and there may be some “over-doing it” energy in the air, but bossy, pushy stances won’t beat out a solid, responsible approach at this time. Sweet Venus’s connection with dreamy Neptune inspires sympathy, creativity, and gentleness in your social life—enjoy!

Surprising news and emotional breakthroughs take place on January 26 as the sun clashes with Uranus. You’ve never been too concerned about “fitting in,” dear fish, and have always felt confident in having your own style and way of thinking and doing things, but you’re especially feeling the urge to free yourself from any expectations you don’t align with right now.

The full moon in Leo lands on January 28, finding you releasing an exciting project or perhaps kicking a bad habit. January 28 also finds Venus meeting Pluto and the sun meeting Jupiter, marking the beginning of new journeys in both your social life and your private life. You’re partnering with intriguing, well-connected people, but also carving out more space for you to do inner work, explore your shadow self, and expand your spiritual connection. This is a powerful time for therapy.

The month ends with Mercury beginning its retrograde in Aquarius on January 30, which lasts until February 21. Conversations and plans that have come up since January 14 will be up for review at this time. Mercury retrograde is famous for miscommunications and delays, so avoid signing important contracts, making big purchases, or traveling if you. However, if you have an unfinished project you’ve been meaning to pick back up, or if you just want to take a break—this is a great time to do so! You’re likely to have some very interesting dreams and explore some secrets during this Mercury retrograde, too.

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in February!