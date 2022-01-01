Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, January 2022

The sun in Capricorn lights up the friendship sector of your chart, finding you eager to connect with people who share your hobbies and passions!

You may be entering a new social circle at this time, and especially exciting connections can take place as the sun connects with Uranus in Taurus on January 1! This is a great time to connect with people who share your vision for the future: Working toward a shared goal together during industrious Capricorn season could bode well for your efforts.

Mercury enters Aquarius on January 2, kicking up conversations about money. Renegotiations might take place later this month when Mercury begins its retrograde, but now is a great time to brainstorm and explore possibilities! The new moon in Capricorn also arrives on January 2, finding you connecting with new friends. A new cycle is beginning in your social life. Emotionally, this new moon finds you feeling especially cool about things: You’re curious, but also have a level of detachment. This is a lovely new moon to reflect on your hopes and wishes by creating a vision board or journaling about your dreams for the future!

Venus is retrograde in Capricorn nearly all month, finding you reconsidering what’s important to you in your relationships, especially platonic ones. Venus rules love, but it also rules money, and you may also be rethinking how you want to be recognized and rewarded for your work. Venus connects with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, on January 5, bringing a sweet, sentimental atmosphere. It’s a lovely time to connect with friends, and to create and enjoy art.

The sun meets Venus retrograde on January 8, bringing an important realization about what you value in your relationships—especially the intellectual connection you share with your romantic partners—and what’s important to you in your friendships. Feeling understood emotionally is crucial for you, dear Pisces, as is feeling like someone appreciates your ideas, your wit, and your dreams for the future. Financially, the sun’s meeting with Venus retrograde finds you determining what’s lacking in your career, especially when it comes to how you’re paid or how your work is promoted.

The sun mingles with dreamy Neptune on January 10, inspiring your imagination and bringing a boost to your already strong intuition—but Mars in Sagittarius squares off with Neptune on January 11, which could find you lacking motivation, especially in your career or your connection with the public. Or you might find that you have plenty of energy, but feel unsure where to direct it! People may be quite lazy, too.

Mercury retrograde begins in Aquarius on January 14, encouraging you to slow down and rest. Watch out for miscommunications and delays; you might notice that information that was hidden may resurface, or that messages you once couldn’t decipher take on a new meaning. Astrologers commonly advise against signing contracts, traveling, or making big purchases during Mercury retrograde. Prioritize rest, double check your messages before you hit send, and generally slow down to make the best of this energy.

The sun meets power planet Pluto in Capricorn, finding you connecting with some powerful people at this time. The full moon in fellow water sign Cancer arrives on January 17, bringing a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your love life! You could connect with a crush in a deep way, or deepen the intimacy you share with an established partner. This is also an exciting full moon for your creative process, as blocks you’ve been dealing with are burst, allowing creativity to flow. It’s also simply an exciting moment to party! If you haven’t have enough time to enjoy yourself, carve out time to do so now, little fish.

Uranus ends its retrograde in Taurus on January 18, bringing some surprising news your way. The sun enters Aquarius on January 19, encouraging you to slow down and rest! Catch up on quality time with yourself. Aquarius season is a fantastic time to explore your spirituality and connect with your intuition. The sun meets Mercury retrograde on January 23, finding you connecting with your inner voice. An intriguing dream or fantasy could catch your attention; a secret may be explored.

Action planet Mars enters Capricorn on January 24, energizing you to network! Mars in Capricorn brings you a boost in stamina and patience as you pursue your long-term goals. Incredible things aren’t built overnight! Mercury re-enters Capricorn while on its retrograde journey on January 25, finding you reconnecting with old friends. You may be revising old goals that you set aside or that you weren’t ready to pursue…maybe you feel ready to take them on now, or perhaps your goals have changed!

Mercury retrograde meets Pluto on January 28, bringing an intense and revealing conversation. You’re reflecting on the power dynamics in your social life as Mercury retrograde finds you reconsidering who you want to associate with. Venus retrograde ends on January 29, finding you moving forward with all the things you’ve learned about your values and desires, especially in your friendships, your career, and the intellectual connection in your partnerships. The sun squares off with Uranus on January 30, bringing some surprising news or a eureka moment.

Good luck, Pisces, and see you in February!