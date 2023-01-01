Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, January 2023

With your sense of humor, kind heart, and inner compass that intuits the coolest events and parties, you’re a friend anyone would be lucky to have, dear Pisces!

Friendship and your social life are at the front of your mind as the new year begins and the sun moves through Capricorn. You could be making new friends or setting boundaries with others. Teamwork and group projects are a focus, and you’re working toward a cause that you’re passionate about. Spending time with people you admire and doing something meaningful are of utmost importance to you at this time, and as Venus and Pluto meet in Capricorn on January 1, you’re connecting with influential people who share your hopes and dreams for the future.

Mercury retrograde in Capricorn connects with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign on January 2, inspiring an atmosphere of whimsy and wonder! You may be connecting with the past in some intriguing way. Creativity flows and beautiful messages are shared. Mercury retrograde encourages us to slow down and rest, so make time to relax. You might be introduced to someone quite inspiring at this time.

Venus enters Aquarius on January 3, and you’re craving private time away with a lover! Or you may want to go take a trip by yourself somewhere quiet and secluded. Hidden desires are explored at this time. A lovely gift may come your way as Venus connects with your ruling other planet Jupiter, now in Aries, on January 4. A full moon in fellow water sign Cancer takes place on January 6, bringing a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your love life. This is an exciting full moon for romance, you might take things to the next level with a crush, or connect with an established partner in some meaningful and significant way. You could be completing a creative project, and if you feel like you haven’t had enough fun lately, you’re letting loose and partying under the light of this full moon. Following your heart and celebrating what—and who—is important to you is a big theme right now.

The sun meets Mercury retrograde on January 7, and you’re realizing something important about your social life or friendships, and unexpected meetings take place as Mercury retrograde connects with Uranus in Taurus on January 8. A powerful emotional shift takes place within you as Venus connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini on January 9. You can feel a boost of confidence or a sense of certainty about what you want and how you will get it.

Mars retrograde ends on January 12, finding you moving forward with a plan that concerns your home, family, or personal life. You can connect with someone inspiring or discover a new hobby or interest as the sun connects with Neptune on January 13, and Venus squares off with Uranus on January 15, bringing an unexpected but meaningful discussion. Venus is the planet of love, money, and beauty, and it also relates to our values. When it squares off with wildcard Uranus, we might find that our tastes are changing or that the old way of doing things no longer works, necessitating a discussion about changing tastes, desires, or values.

Mercury retrograde ends and the sun meets Pluto on January 18 and a conversation about friendship or hopes for the future can finally begin to move forward. You might be connecting with someone quite influential at this time! Aquarius season begins on January 20, finding you shaking up your usual routine to create more time to rest, especially during the new moon in Aquarius on January 21. You may be connecting with your inner voice or exploring your shadow self in some significant way, and this is a powerful new moon for journaling, meditation, or any spiritual journey! New moons symbolize new beginnings, and an emotional fresh start is here for you, Pisces, perhaps one where you feel some of that Aquarian detachment!

Venus meets Saturn in Aquarius on January 22, and you’re committing to creating more time to rest and relax. Saturn is the planet of responsibility, but one of our most important tasks in this day and age is to create space to step away from work and to unwind. Prioritize creating a healthy work-life balance, little fish. Uranus retrograde ends on January 22, which can find you coming up with a brilliant, genius idea! You may also connect with a neighbor or with your local neighborhood in some unexpected way at this time.

The sun connects with Jupiter on January 24, inspiring an atmosphere of abundance, and you may have good luck in money or other material matters! Venus enters your sign, Pisces, on January 27, finding you feeling especially attractive and boding well for your love life. People might find you completely irresistible! It’s also a fun time for a makeover, shopping spree, or any opportunity to simply surround yourself with art and beauty.

The sun connects with Mars on January 29, and you’re pushing ahead toward a financial goal or working out an issue at home or in your family. Either way, themes like security and comfort are at the top of your mind, and the energy around your goals is quite productive. Communication planet Mercury connects with brilliant Uranus on January 30, finding you learning exciting news or hatching a genius plan! You could be revisiting a discussion that took place around January 8. Again, money, home, and your personal life are highlighted themes for discussion and consideration. Astrologers don’t typically discuss how savvy and confident Pisces can be in finances or wealth management, but your approach to these themes this month can be notably brilliant!

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in February!