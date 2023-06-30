Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, July 2023

The sun in fellow water sign Cancer illuminates the sector of your chart that rules celebration, creativity, and love, making this a romantic and uplifting time of year for you, dear Pisces! This period is all about reconnecting with what brings you joy. The sun in Cancer calls you to examine what truly makes your heart sing, to focus on the things and people who are meaningful to you.

The sun meets Mercury in Cancer, and Mercury and the sun connect with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus, on July 1, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life and your love life. Exciting invitations arrive; you could be attending fantastic events and celebrations. The mood is also flirtatious! A piece of information that uplifts or inspires you may surface… Jupiter is all about expansion, and its alignments at the start of the month bring new opportunities and a feeling of renewal and growth. This is a fantastic time in your love life as communication flows easily, whether you’re connecting with someone new or deepening your bond with someone special.

If you’ve been stuck in a rut creatively or romantically, it can finally be broken when Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus on July 2. This is an exciting period when you explore novel thrills and try new things, though your usual routine is thrown off in a major way, which can be discombobulating! Keep your plans flexible.

The full moon in Capricorn takes place on July 3, which could make for a dramatic moment in your social life! Big shifts take place in your groups and communities. Full moons are very much about release, so you might be saying goodbye to friends—or perhaps it’s shyness you’re letting go of, and you’re engaging with a new social circle! A long-held wish could come true at this time.

Surprising news and chance meetings take place as Mercury aligns with Uranus on July 7. A sweet, understanding energy flows around communication as Mercury connects with your other ruling planet, Neptune, in your sign, Pisces, on July 9. Action planet Mars enters your opposite sign Virgo on July 10, which could put your partners in an especially fiery mood! The people you’re in relationships with are more forward than usual. They might make a daring move. If you’re seeking a relationship, you could connect with someone dashing at this time. Also on this day, Mercury opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which could bring an honest and intense discussion. Friendships may be tested. Incredible transformations can unfold, but if someone is stuck in the past, you may at decide to leave them in your past, as well.

Mercury enters Leo on July 11, which can find you inspired to reorganize your schedule and work station, and take care of paperwork and your to-do list. Mercury in Leo bodes well for communication between yourself and your colleagues. The mood is experimental and brilliant ideas could be shared as the sun aligns with wildcard Uranus on July 14. An unexpected invitation may arrive. A surprising romantic gesture might be made!

Your schedule is busy, busy, busy as Mercury squares off with Jupiter on July 17: It might be tempting to say yes to every invitation that comes your way, but be discerning about how you spend your time! There’s also a new moon in Cancer on July 17, marking a fresh start in your love life. You might begin a new creative project or simply take a new approach to enjoying life! New moons are all about new beginnings, and this one seeks to reconnect you with what brings you the most joy. A happy new start is here for you, dear Pisces! A new romantic relationship could begin, or you and a partner can reconnect in a deep and meaningful way. A new source of artistic inspiration may be found. New reasons to celebrate life arrive!

The sun connects with Neptune on July 20, which can find you connecting with your creativity and intuition in a deep and powerful way. A romantic energy flows! You can feel transported, whisked off your feet, by a romantic encounter or adventure. That said, you might also be setting firm boundaries with partners as Mars opposes Saturn in Pisces: Themes like responsibility, maturity, and patience are highlighted. The sun opposes Pluto on July 21, stirring up intense feelings, and power struggles in your friend groups may reach a boiling point. If you and your friends are contending with someone power hungry or manipulative, important boundaries are set.

Venus retrograde begins in Leo, and the sun enters Leo, on July 22! Leo season is all about focusing on your to-do list, taking care of your responsibilities at work, and taking care of your responsibilities to yourself. Business is a big theme, but so is self care. Venus retrograde in Leo asks you to look at your wellness routine and consider how it’s working for you.

Venus retrograde also calls you to think about your schedule: Are you feeling productive and happy with how you spend your days? Do you have enough time to spend with the people you love? When it comes to your love life, Venus retrograde in Leo can find you sorting out issues in scheduling and making things work on a practical level. Think back to Summer of 2015, which was the last time Venus was retrograde in Leo: How have you and your needs evolved since then? A chapter may be closing at this time, one that began about eight years ago. What new chapter is beginning for you now?

Mercury squares off with Uranus on July 23, bringing unexpected news, a change in your routine, or surprises in your local neighborhood. Mercury meets Venus retrograde on July 27, marking the start of a new conversation or way of thinking about things. The mood is especially warm and friendly and people are particularly helpful. Mercury enters Virgo on July 28, finding your partners feeling especially chatty! Intriguing ideas may be shared and fresh conversations started. You may be surprised by a partner’s observation, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to learn more about their perspective. This can also be an exciting time to meet new people!

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in August!