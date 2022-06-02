Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, June 2022

Gemini season finds the sun illuminating the home and family sector of your chart, and you may be moving, reorganizing your home, connecting with loved ones or the past, and generally pondering themes like safety, privacy, and security. With Mercury retrograde in Taurus, reconnecting with the past was a big focus over the last few weeks, but Mercury retrograde ends on June 3, finally helping conversations that were delayed or confused move forward. You might have reconnected with siblings or neighbors during that time, and at work, you may have been reviewing paperwork or other agreements. With Mercury direct, new conversations are now beginning!

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius starts on June 4: Carving out more time for quality rest and relaxation is a big theme. Saturn is the planet of boundaries, and Aquarius is famously cool and detached, so Saturn in Aquarius encourages you to embrace being more assertive about your boundaries. Pisces are known for their big, sensitive hearts, but sometimes you simply must say no and set your limit!

Mercury in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on June 10, encouraging deep communication: You may connect with some especially exciting or powerful and this is a productive moment for networking. An unexpected message, juicy information, or thrilling conversation may arise on June 11 as Venus and Uranus meet in Taurus. If you’ve been feeling bored, this will shake things up! Communication planet Mercury enters Gemini on June 13, finding you having conversations about home, your living situation, or family. Paperwork concerning these themes can also be sorted out. Research about the past can yield results.

Gemini season finds you astutely focused on your home and personal life, but the full moon in Sagittarius on June 14 pulls your attention to your career. You could be releasing a project at this time, or perhaps feeling like you’ve reached an important goal and ready to move on to something new. Sagittarius is a courageous fire sign that’s eager to explore new horizons, and during this full moon, you feel ready for a change of scenery and to pursue something new. Rewards and recognition may come your way, and if you want to be in the spotlight, this full moon in Sagittarius invites you to step into it with confidence!

June 16 finds the sun connecting with Saturn, boding well for your stability and security, but the sun also squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, which is currently in your sign, Pisces, finding you feeling confused about what direction to go. Neptune is the planet of fantasy but also of paranoia: Find ways to stay grounded, and check yourself if your imagination runs away from you! Communication issues may arise as Venus squares off with Saturn on June 18, but a sweet, compassionate energy flows as Venus connects with Neptune on June 19. This alignment can bode especially well for artistic self-expression and communication in your love life.

Inspiring, kind words come your way, and continue to flow as Mercury connects with your other ruling planet Jupiter in Aries on June 20. Mercury and Jupiter’s alignment bodes particularly well for discussions about money and security. Venus connects with Pluto on June 21, finding you connecting with powerful and exciting people and it’s be a thrilling time in your social life.

Also on June 21, the sun enters fellow water sign Cancer, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart and inspiring a fun atmosphere for connecting with crushes or established lovers, making and showing off art, and simply partying! You’re eager to entertain at home as Venus enters Gemini on June 22, too. Venus in Gemini also finds you interested in redecorating your space. Good news about home, family, or loved ones arrives, or you’re able to enjoy some quality time with them. In your love life, conversations about security and safety take place: You’re questioning who in your life makes you feel safe and comfortable, and experiencing new realizations about the importance of these themes.

Mars in Aries connects with Saturn on June 27, finding you working out an action plan, particularly about your finances—but you’re not in a rush as your ruling planet Neptune begins its retrograde in your sign on June 28. You could be feeling especially tired or day-dreamy at this time! Neptune retrograde might also find you eager to explore your spirituality, and it’s a lovely time to check in with your emotions through journaling and meditation. Again, Neptune is the planet of fantasy, and while you could be making incredible art at this time, it’s also important not to get distracted by fears and anxieties.

Also on June 28, there’s a full moon in Cancer that finds you ruling planet Jupiter squared by the sun, encouraging you to step out of your comfort zone. It also connects with sweet Venus, bringing an open-hearted energy. New moons symbolize new beginnings, and this new moon in Cancer activates a heart-centric sector of your chart: A new cycle concerning love, artistic expression, and celebrating life is unfolding at this time. You could be connecting with a new crush or exploring an established relationship in a profound way. A new creative project may be underway, and more fun is in store!

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in July!