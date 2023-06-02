Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, June 2023

The sun in Gemini illuminates the home and family sector of your chart, making it a cozy, peaceful time of year for you, Pisces. You’re ducking out of your life in the spotlight and spending time with loved ones. You might also be connecting with the past in some interesting way.

Communication picks up speed and new discussions begin as Mercury finishes its post-retrograde shadow in Taurus on June 1. And a whirlwind romance may sweep you off your feet as Venus in fellow water sign Cancer makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, on June 2!

Even if you’re not looking for love, this stands to be an exciting time for connection, creativity, and generally having fun. Astrologers sometimes jab at Pisces by calling them escapist, but at this time, you can truly feel like you’re escaping the “real world” for a fun, fantasy one filled with love and excitement! Deep spiritual bonds form… but a lightness and breeziness, a feeling that absolutely anything is possible, is also in the air!

The full moon in Sagittarius takes place on June 3, bringing your attention to your career. A great achievement, reward, or recognition could come your way. Something you’ve been building for a long time may finally manifest. A big message may be shared, an important truth revealed. More unexpected information or chance meetings arrive as Mercury and Uranus meet in Taurus on June 4. The mood is experimental, and after the full moon in Sagittarius, you’re eager to test limits and break barriers. There may be an unexpected change in your local neighborhood or surprises on your commute.

Venus enters Leo on June 5, perhaps finding you editing your beauty cabinet and updating your wardrobe! Beauty and wellness are on your mind; maybe you’re making sure you’re drinking enough water or exploring an activity that connects your mind and body in a holistic way. In your love life, Venus in Leo can find you and your partners working out the logistics of spending quality time together. You can appreciate the company of someone who remembers how you like your coffee, or happy to walk your dog with you!

June 5 could bring some intensity: Venus opposes Pluto in Aquarius, which may find you setting important boundaries between your work life and personal life. You might also realize that a project, relationship, or habit needs to come to an end. A big transformation unfolds in your daily routine.

June 11 is busy! Pluto reenters Capricorn, Mercury connects with Pluto before entering Gemini, and Venus squares off with your other ruling planet, Jupiter, in Taurus. Pluto in Capricorn may find you examining power dynamics in your social life, and you could be connecting with someone influential as Mercury mingles with Pluto. Some secret information may be exchanged. Mercury enters Gemini, kicking up discussions and paperwork about home or family life. Venus’s square with Jupiter can bring plenty of fun—but it could also bring plenty of gossip, so don’t believe everything you hear!

Mercury squares off with Saturn in your sign, Pisces, on June 15, and you’re contending with communication obstacles or delays. You might have to say no more than you would like! You’re an optimistic person who likes to be agreeable and flexible, but this time is all about boundaries for you. You might have to set limits with family members or close friends, or set boundaries between yourself and your fans. A much more easygoing and friendly energy flows around communication on June 17 as Mercury aligns with Venus, and people are in a helpful mood. Also on June 17, Saturn begins its retrograde in your zodiac sign, finding you assessing your plans, goals, responsibilities, and boundaries.

The new moon in Gemini takes place on June 18, marking the beginning of a fresh start at home or in your personal life. You might be moving somewhere, welcoming a new family member or housemate, or rearranging your space. Maybe you’re reconnecting with the past or reconnecting with yourself and your emotional needs. This is a lovely new moon to donate items you no longer need, and spruce up your space!

The sun squares off with Neptune on June 18, putting you in a sentimental mood. You might feel especially weepy, nostalgic, or lazy, so make time to rest. Jupiter connects with Saturn on June 19, bringing a big change of energy, and it’s a good opportunity to have discussions about the future. Jupiter is all about possibility and Saturn is the planet of responsibility: Together, these planets support big things happening! The structure, authority, approval, or support you need in order to expand in an exciting way may be provided.

The sun enters Cancer on June 21, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart and making it an exciting time to connect with people, make art, and simply have fun! You might connect with a new crush or enjoy the company of long-term lovers. Fun celebrations take place! Mercury connects with Mars in Leo also on June 21, finding communications moving along quickly, especially at work. The mood is productive, but things slow down as Mercury squares off with Neptune on June 25—watch out for miscommunications and exaggerations.

Don’t jump to conclusions, and if something sounds a little too fantastical, trust your instincts! Fact and fiction might feel like they’re blending in a weird way at this time. If you can’t make sense of the talk taking place around you, focus on making sense of your feelings, and encourage others to connect with their hearts as much as their minds.

The truth “out there” may be impossible to find, but inner truth is always accessible. Let’s say that you’re unsure whether you’re able to trust a lover: It might be that no matter how much they deny any wrongdoings, you just don’t believe them. Instead of trying to be a detective about something you might never get concrete answers about, look at the fact that trust is missing in your relationship. Perhaps this person is generally shady! Or maybe you have work to do regarding past hurts that you project on current circumstances. Or maybe it’s too soon to make a decision about things one way or another, and time to have a heart-to-heart about expectations and needs within the relationship.

Unexpected news may arrive as June 26 Mars squares off with Uranus. Your schedule might also be turned around in a surprising way. The best way to work with this energy is to keep your plans flexible! Mercury enters Cancer also on June 26, bringing a sweet message or fun invitations.

The sun connects with Saturn on June 28 and Mercury connects with Saturn on June 30, which bodes well for making commitments. You can experience a big boost of confidence when it comes to making demands and being a boss! Your ruling planet Neptune begins its retrograde on June 30, too, finding you connecting with your intuition in a deep and significant way. Pisces are typically regarded as romantics, and this part of yourself may be fully on display. You can feel especially sensitive at this time, so be gentle with yourself!

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in July!