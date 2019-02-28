Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, March 2019

You are an enigma, an icon, a luminary—you are the last sign in the zodiac, which most astrologers agree is a heavy burden to carry since that means you encapsulate the lessons of all eleven previous zodiac signs and so many people in your world look to you for help. I hope that this year, the people in your life celebrate you and your birthday with all the love that you generously give them all year, Pisces!

Venus squares off with Uranus on March 1, and people are itching for freedom—unexpected instability arrives, especially in your social life, but also in your finances. Uranus wants to do things in a new way—but Venus? Venus just wants to feel good, so it’s time for some experimentation! Sweet, sexy Venus enters cool Aquarius also on March 1, which will find you feeling much more quiet and shy about your love life than usual. You’re really valuing your alone time! But that doesn’t mean you won’t have love this month—in fact, a low key or even secret affair may be in store!

Mercury retrograde begins in your sign, Pisces, on March 5. Mercury has been in its shadow since February 19, so expect to rethink a lot of the ideas and conversations you have had since then. Is Mercury retrograde the monster people make it out to be? Yes, you might be more forgetful, and sure, there will be misunderstandings and delays. It’s a bad time to make expensive purchases, and because Mercury rules commerce and communication, travel is also difficult, as our commutes certainly depend on city budgets and, of course, communication! However, this is a superb time for you to slow down. Mercury is basically going on a little vacation, so take this opportunity to check out and have a drink that comes with a cute little umbrella—enjoy the downtime!

March 6 is a big deal! Uranus enters Taurus, there’s a new moon in your sign, the sun meets your ruling planet Neptune, and connects with Saturn. A new cycle is beginning now, and while you may feel in the dark about a lot of things, remember that the darkness is there for you to engage with, not to fear—in this shadow space, you’re able to do some much needed emotional and psychic processing. Much of what you’re going through, are things only you can help yourself with. You’re breaking free of many of your own delusions. But the sun’s connection with Saturn on this day does remind you that there are people who’ve been through what you’re going through, so reach out to them; read their memoirs or pray to them in your meditations. One of the biggest changes taking place for you is around communication, and this is thanks to Uranus’s entry into Taurus—think back to May through November of 2018; many of the themes that came up for you then will return now for you to work with and transform.

Mars connects with your ruling planet Neptune on March 10—this is a lovely time for romance! Venus gets so much of the credit for being the planet of love, but passionate Mars loves the chase, and magical Neptune is big on romance, too. Watch out for messages of love. Spiritual Neptune’s connection with fiery Mars may also find you eager to dive into your spiritual practice, or to participate in some charity work. You love to help others, Pisces, and this is a great time to do so!

The sun connects with Pluto and squares off with Jupiter on March 13—intense! The sun is the planet of vitality but also ego, and it’s very bolstered by its connection with the lord of the underworld, Pluto (cue evil villain laugh), and even more exaggerated by Jupiter, the planet of expansion. This is an exciting time for you career, but also one where you will have to be very calculating about how you want to be perceived. Make sure to get a second opinion if you’re making big moves at work or in public.

A productive energy flows on March 14 as Mars connects with Saturn and the sun meets Mercury—watch out for big egos! Mid-month is busy for Mercury retrograde: It clashes with Jupiter on March 15, and connects harmoniously with Pluto on March 16 and with Mars on March 17. All this movement will find you thinking back to February 22 and 23—are you sure you want to move forward on all those big and exciting plans right now?

Mars connects with Pluto and Mercury with Saturn on March 20. When the planets of war, Mars and Pluto, work together harmoniously, the energy can be passionate, productive, and hugely confident—it’s a great time to do something you thought you might not be brave enough to do, and for you, dear Pisces, this Mars/Pluto connection will especially bring you and your community together to put some brilliant ideas to work. However, Mercury’s meeting with Saturn may find you rethinking some commitments—think back to February 19 for some insights. Saturn can have a gloomy energy, so watch out for running into some grumpy people on this day.

March 20 brings the spring equinox! This means the sun enters Aries; plus, there is a full moon in Libra—this is major for your finances! Aries is bossy and confident, and the sun’s time in this fire sign will embolden you to stick up for your worth and build your wealth. While this certainly is about money, this is also about your attitude when it comes to security and your ability to budget your time and energy. Aries is a confident sign, but often leaps before looking—be wise when it comes to your assets and don’t make foolish decisions based on impulse, dear fish. The full moon in Libra will bring a big climax around an issues concerning money and self-worth—but also in your sex life. Deep, intense feelings come to the fore, and you’ll learn just how intimate you and your partners can get! Have a debt you need to pay off? Work this full moon energy by paying it back, whether that means your credit card or an apology you owe someone.

Venus clashes with Mars and mingles with Jupiter on March 21, and big, passionate energy is in the air. You’re not totally sure what you want—but there’s a push to tap into your heart’s desire and just go for it, even if you haven’t totally worked out all the details. Mercury retrograde meets Neptune on March 24, making for a day dreamy day—it’s a fabulous time for writing poetry or making prank phone calls, but not the best for a serious meeting where you have to hash out details and responsibilities. Again, what takes place today will find you thinking back to February 19—perhaps you weren’t so clear on what was taking place then. Are you any clearer now? Sit on it, sleep on it, dream on it…the answer will come eventually. Sometimes we can’t put things into words, but we still know. This might be one of those instances!

Venus enters your sign, Pisces, on March 26! Venus in Pisces is soft and sensitive, romantic and whimsical, and because it’s in your sign, you’ll be feeling especially seductive and charming! Venus connects with Uranus on March 27 and you’re feeling bubbly and flirtatious. This is an especially cute time for flirty banter, so share a joke with your crush. Even outside of your love life, exciting and uplifting ideas are shared.

Mercury ends its retrograde on March 28, and between now and when Mercury leaves its shadow on April 16, you’ll find the pace picking up and the miscommunications being smoothed over. The month wraps up with Mars entering Gemini on March 31, activating the sector of your chart that rules your home and family—this is an energizing time to renovate at home, or even beyond! You’re tackling issues concerning family or roommates. Mars is the planet of war, and Gemini knows a thing or two about hurting people—especially with words. You don’t need any of that in your home or family life. While Mars is in Gemini, reflect on your sense of comfort at home—and if it’s time to reestablish or set new boundaries, do so. Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in April!