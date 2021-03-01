Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, March 2021

The sun is in your sign, putting you in a cheerful, creative mood! Venus is in your sign, too, finding you feeling especially charming and attractive—enjoy, my dear fish!

Venus makes a helpful connection with rebel Uranus in Taurus on March 3, bringing unexpected news and exciting opportunities to connect with people. Chatty Mercury meets philosophical Jupiter in genius air sign Aquarius on March 4, finding your already very strong intuition becoming even stronger! This is a powerful time to explore your dreams and subconscious mind, or even for therapy. Secret topics may be explored at this time. Also on March 4, Mars enters Gemini, bringing a big shift in energy: Mars in Taurus was a lot of talk, but with Mars in Gemini (another sign that loves to talk!), you’ll feel compelled to take action. Issues concerning home and family are especially highlighted at this time.

March 10 is one of the dreamiest days of the month, as the sun meets your ruling planet, Neptune, which is currently in your sign! A new journey begins in creativity and transcendence, redemption and spirituality. People may find you a little confusing at this moment—but that’s OK; sometimes when you’re leveling up, you’re simply beyond the average person’s comprehension.

The new moon in your sign lands on March 13! Venus meets Neptune during this new moon, creating an especially romantic atmosphere. New moons are new beginnings and because this one is in your sign, it’s a powerful fresh start for you, dear Pisces. It’s a great time for a makeover as you might feel compelled to try out a new look. You’ve always been a dreamer and a lover, but Venus’s meeting with Neptune on this day makes for an especially strong sweep-you-off-your-feet energy. You may be seduced, or seducing someone special!

Mercury enters your sign, Pisces, on March 15! After a confusing few weeks around communication, your head and heart are feeling much more aligned, and you’re ready to discuss your ideas. The sun mingles with Pluto in Capricorn on March 16, finding you connecting with VIPs, and Venus connects with Pluto on March 18, creating a powerful and intense energy around intellectual connection. Money is on your mind, especially as Aries season begins on March 20, lighting up the financial sector of your chart and encouraging you to boldly ask for what you’re worth!

March 21 is a busy day: Unexpected news comes (or you might be the one sharing something surprising) as Mercury connects with Uranus. You may meet some eccentric or absolutely brilliant people at this time. If you’re engaging in a hobby you’re passionate about, this will likely be a fun moment. Venus enters Aries, making it a wonderful moment to give and receive gifts. Mars also connects with Saturn on March 21, helping you hammer out projects relating to your home and private life. Mercury in Pisces squares off with Mars on March 23, pushing a conversation forward: You can sometimes be indecisive, but a move is made now!

An important moment concerning money, worth, value, and your belongings takes place on March 26 when the sun meets Venus. The full moon in Libra on March 28 urges you to let go of stuff you no longer need and a climax concerning cash takes place! Full moons are all about release and at this time, you might settle a debt, or on an emotional level, get some closure. Watch out for confusing conversations on March 29 as Mercury meets Neptune—this is definitely a day to double check your emails before you send them and truly edit your words, both what you write and what you speak. Or save important conversations for another time! Mercury is very detail-oriented, but Neptune is the planet of fog, so things are hazy.

Venus in Aries connects with taskmaster Saturn on March 30, making it a wonderful time to make dreams a reality: You’re a dreamer, dear Pisces, and when you see your visions come to life, it’s so rewarding! A helpful energy for manifesting your plans is in the air at this time—you just have to be diligent, responsible, and disciplined! The sun connects with Saturn on March 31, further encouraging an atmosphere of accountability and hard work.

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in April!