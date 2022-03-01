Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, March 2022

You’re feeling reinvigorated, inspired, and celebratory with the sun in your sign, Pisces!

For astrologers, the sun is like a giant spotlight, and whatever sign it’s shining on suggests the mood of the season: With the sun in Pisces, themes like spirituality, art, unity, compassion, and simply letting loose and having a good time, are highlighted. And your sensitivity, creativity, and imagination are recognized and celebrated. You are the last sign in the zodiac, Pisces, but it’s your birthday season, so don’t be shy about putting yourself first! This is a powerful moment for setting intensions your the coming year.

A fresh start arrives on March 2 with the new moon in your sign, Pisces. On a mundane level, this may find you updating your look, visiting the salon, or going shopping. On an emotional level, you might be reconnecting with your inner voice and re-examining your feelings. This is a powerful time for meditation and journaling, but there may be a sense of mystery in the air: New moons symbolize fresh starts, but when things are so new, it can be hard to tell what direction things are headed. If you feel fear about the future bubbling up, be patient with yourself.

The duality of your zodiac symbol, the two fishes, is a wonderful one to meditate on at this time: Use the new moon energy to state your intentions (to the world, or simply to yourself) and to practice surrendering to the unknown. Find ways to be at peace with the ambiguity of tomorrow, to trust yourself that you can handle whatever is to come. You may be a sensitive water sign, little fish, but you’re also strong, resilient, smart, and resourceful. The sun makes a helpful connection with inventive Uranus in Taurus during this new moon, creating an experimental atmosphere. Unexpected ideas can be shared. Mercury meets with Saturn in Aquarius on this new moon, too, which may mean a promise is being made.

Venus, Mars, and Pluto all align in Capricorn on March 3, activating the friendship and community sector of your chart. A powerful alliance can form! A new cycle begins as you enter a new social circle. A new vision for your future comes into view as you enter a new community. If you’re doing any work toward a cause you’re passionate about, a powerful shift may be taking place at this time. Exciting opportunities can arrive as the sun meets your ruling planet Jupiter, which is currently in Pisces, on March 5: You’re in the middle of a tremendous period of expansion in your life, and you’re gaining a deeper understanding of who you are during all this growth! People can view you as an especially benevolent force, and a person who is “going places,” at this time.

Mars and Venus enter and meet in Aquarius on March 6, which might put you in a more private mood, so catch up on quality time alone to rest. If you’re in love, you may be craving a secret getaway with your partner, someplace secluded and quiet. You’re much more expressive as communication place Mercury enters Pisces on March 9, ready to share a message you’ve been mulling over! Your imagination may be especially creative on March 13 as the sun meets Neptune in Pisces. You’re feeling especially glamorous and alluring at this time! Words like “enchanting” and “mysterious” might be used to describe you! Unexpected news and surprising meetings take place on March 17 as Mercury connects with Uranus.

The full moon in Virgo arrives on March 18, and the sun connects with Pluto. This full moon may bring a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your relationships. Full moons are powerful times for release, and your partners have big emotions to share at this time. Information may come to light, a turning point can take place. The sun and Pluto’s connection finds you connecting with a powerful group, and on a personal level, you’re feeling especially focused on achieving your goals. This willpower may be particularly inspiring and attractive to others!

Sweet Venus squares off with wildcard Uranus on March 19, bringing surprising conversations about money and desire. It may be a bumpy time to make commitments, as people are still figuring out what they want. Embrace experimentation and flexibility instead. Inviting an energy of freedom can ease any tension in the air. An uptight approach may be too much pressure at this time.

Aries season begins on March 20, finding the sun illuminating the financial sector of your chart, and Mercury and Jupiter meet on March 21, inspiring open minds and bringing uplifting news. Mars and Uranus square off on March 22, again encouraging us to experiment and take a flexible approach to things. Unexpected arguments and short tempers may flare up, so find appropriate ways to express irritation.

Mercury meets Neptune on March 23, encouraging you to connect with your intuition, explore your spirituality, and express yourself artistically. This is a lovely time to write poetry or romance a crush through text. Mercury connects with Pluto on March 26, bringing intense conversations and connecting you with a powerful group.

Mercury activates the financial sector of your chart as it enters Aries on March 27, and you’re making negotiations, organizing your assets or belongings, rethinking your budget, or managing paperwork concerning money. Lovely Venus meets serious Saturn on March 28, encouraging us to reflect on commitment. In your love life, being honest with yourself about your hidden fears and anxieties and working them through with your partner or therapist is especially productive. In your relationship with yourself, committing to quality time for rest and relaxation is also key.

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in April!