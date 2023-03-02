Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, March 2023

Your birthday season is here, dear Pisces, and as the sun moves through your zodiac sign, your confidence, creativity, and peppiness get a boost! The sun is a symbol of vitality and of celebration, and your energy levels and lust for life are quite strong now. You could make exciting introductions at this time, and people find your confidence magnetic!

Venus meets your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries on March 2, boding well for you financially. A new stream of income, or the discovery of a valuable talent, may arise. You might be exchanging a special gift at this time, too. The mood is generally friendly, optimistic, and uplifting as sweet Venus connects with jovial Jupiter—but things feel more serious as Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius, also on March 2. You could be setting important boundaries around your time and availability as messenger planet Mercury meets the planet of limits, Saturn. An important commitment may be discussed, perhaps one that’s very private and that you’re eager to keep under wraps. Mercury enters your sign, Pisces, also on March 2, finding you feeling chattier and less shy. A discussion picks up steam, and answers can feel easier to find. Something that was implied but not spelled out may finally be stated.

The sun in Pisces connects with Uranus in Taurus on March 6, perhaps bringing surprising news, or finding you connecting with an unexpected or eccentric neighbor, or discovering something unusual in your neighborhood. A big climax takes place in your relationships during the full moon in Virgo on March 7! A confrontation might take place, but this could also be a powerful time for compromise. If there’s been a “will-they-or-won’t-they” situation, it might finally come to a resolution. Information can be brought to light and some clarity could arrive. You might be letting go of a partnership, or taking a relationship to the next level.

Saturn enters your sign, Pisces, on March 7, the day of the full moon, and I have one word for you: Wow! Astrologers have long called Pisces the wishy-washy day dreamer of the zodiac, but with Saturn in your sign, you’re the taskmaster no one expected. You are not up for anyone’s BS, dillydallying, or noncommittal attitude. The sweet, go-with-the-flow fish that people have come to expect is replaced with a fierce shark, decidedly swimming toward its prey! If fish had arms, yours would be metaphorically folded while Saturn is in Pisces. You may not be the easygoing person you’ve been for so long! You’re saying no, setting limits, and don’t feel worried about what anyone thinks of it. Saturn in your zodiac sign, Pisces, can also find you mastering a craft or becoming an authority or leader in your field. You could be committing to something important to you. Work toward long-term goals may be a focus.

Venus connects with Mars in Gemini and Mercury connects with Uranus on March 11, inspiring a fun, bubbly atmosphere: Boredom is busted, and things feel like they’re moving along quickly. Things may slow down as Mars squares off with Neptune in Pisces on March 14 and you may be confused about your next move or feel pressured to make a choice. Trust your intuition, don’t allow your imagination to run away from you at this time, and don’t allow yourself to be rushed. Patience is the key to success! If you feel like you’re overthinking something, get a second opinion—an overactive imagination could lead to more stress than necessary.

The sun meets your other ruling planet Neptune, in Pisces, on March 15, inspiring a whimsical, magical atmosphere that’s lovely for romance, making art and exploring your connection with the divine. The mood is compassionate. People can find you especially enchanting and glamorous at this time, too.

Mercury meets Neptune, the sun squares off with Mars, Venus squares off with Pluto Capricorn, and Venus enters Taurus, all on March 16! Mercury’s meeting with Neptune marks the start of an inspiring new conversation, and bodes well for writing poetry or delivering a message that could captivate your audience. However, there may be some impatience in the air as the sun squares off with Mars, and Venus squares off with Pluto, surfacing difficult emotions like jealousy and greed. You may notice the controlling side of a friend or lover, and this might be an important turning point in your relationship. Venus enters Taurus on this day, which can help keep communications productive and sweet. A love letter may come your way over the coming weeks!

March 17 finds Mercury squaring off with Mars, the sun meeting Mercury, and Venus connecting with Saturn: Again, impatience could be a theme, but you might be sharing an important message or realizing something significant about yourself and your point of view. A productive energy flows around communication and planning for the future.

Mercury mingles with Pluto on March 18, finding you learning intriguing information, perhaps about one of your communities. You could be connecting with someone influential at this time. Discussions about money pick up as Mercury enters Aries on March 19. Negotiations may move along swiftly. You might also be organizing paperwork or your budget.

The sun mingles with Pluto on March 20, which, again, could find you connecting with someone powerful. Community and teamwork are a theme, and you’re considering how your work with others can bring you closer to your wishes and goals. Maybe there’s a community of people who share your interests that you can team up with! If you’re already in a group like that, productive discussions may take place. March 20 also marks the start of Aries season, finding the sun lighting up the financial sector of your chart! Themes like money, security, and comfort are front and center over the next month, and the sun in fearless fire sign Aries boosts your confidence to tackle your financial goals. A new approach to building wealth can be explored during the new moon in Aries on March 21.

Aside from Saturn entering your zodiac sign, Pisces, one of the highlights of this month comes on March 23 when Pluto enters Aquarius. This marks the beginning of a new astrological era, one where society can grapple with Aquarian themes in a big way: themes like tech, community, and innovation. What does this mean for you, Pisces? Pluto in Aquarius will find you connecting with your intuition and spirituality, and exploring your psyche in a profound way. Spiritual and emotional breakthroughs take place as you contend with your ego. Secrets and hidden things or hidden places are also explored in some deep and transformative way. Pluto is the planet of transformation and its entry into Aquarius stands to transform us all—and for you, Pisces, it’ll be working on a deep, emotional, and spiritual level.

Mars enters fellow water sign Cancer on March 25, revving up the romance and creativity sector of your chart. You may have done a long of work at home or for your family or personal life since last August, and with Mars entering Cancer, you’re ready to move on from those domestic themes to something different. Your love life becomes a big focus, and the atmosphere is passionate! Great forward momentum can take place in your creative pursuits. Good news or open-minded discussions about money and wish fulfillment come up as Mercury meets Jupiter on March 28. Mars connects with Saturn on March 30, inspiring a productive atmosphere: Your expertise can bring you a big win. Venus meets Uranus on March 30, perhaps bringing unexpected news and novelties.

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in April!