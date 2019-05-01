Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, May 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The sun in Taurus is a peaceful season that’s all about enjoying comfort and security. Yes, the mood is more stubborn than usual, buy Taurus’s immovable energy is something you can actually benefit from, Pisces—as a mutable water sign, you might find relief getting more anchored in your life! The sun in Taurus lights up the sector of your chart that rules communication, bringing information your way—but the start of May won’t bring the easiest conversations. Chatty Mercury clashes with Saturn on May 1, finding you hitting a wall in communication, and Mercury squares off with Pluto on May 2, stirring up power struggles. A corner is being turned in your social life and finances, but it is a turbulent turn! Mercury connects with action planet Mars, bringing you a boost in energy to manage all of this on May 1, and luck flows (especially at work!) on May 2, when Mercury connects with Jupiter.

Videos by VICE

A fresh start in communication comes on May 4 with the new moon in Taurus. But even bigger than wiping the slate clean around misunderstandings or beginning a new, exciting conversation, is that this is a powerful time to hit the reset button in your thinking and communication patterns. Give your brain a break! Carve out more time to relax, read, and spend time with friends, and consciously step away from screens and other sources of information overload. It’s OK to be a little out of the loop right now, so turn your notifications off. New moons typically have a slow pace, but the energy is high as Mars opposes Jupiter on May 5. Watch out for a competitive atmosphere, but note that there’s excellent potential to make amazing achievements at this time!



Mercury enters Taurus on May 6, boosting your mental acuity and bringing news your way. You’re a creative and imaginative person, and with Mercury in earth sign Taurus, you’re manifesting your words into reality…for the most part. It will be hard to get your way and you’ll have to watch out for grouchy vibes as Venus clashes with Saturn on May 7. Sweet, romantic Venus squaring off with cold, serious Saturn results in sensitive feelings—or aloof detachment. Either way, it’s not the day to plan a hot date. Communication planet Mercury meets brilliant Uranus, and the sun connects with your ruling planet Neptune on May 8, bringing you surprising news, a genius new plan, and a boost in your already sharp intuitive abilities. Venus mingles with your other ruling planet, Jupiter, and clashes with Pluto on May 9, which is certainly a day to mark in your calendar as being especially lucky for your work and finances. However, complications in your social life may pop up as people battle jealousy or possessive feelings. Venus is all about pleasure, but during these few days when Saturn says no and Pluto stirs up insecurities, you’re reflecting on your own sense of security and self-worth. You’re a sensitive person, Pisces, so I won’t tell you not to take things personally—just remember that actions speak louder than words. When someone shows you who they really are, believe them. You may feel rejected by people or situations where limits are reached and changes are made, but in the end, you’ll emerge with a better sense of who you are, what you want, and what others can—and can’t—give you.

The sun connects with Saturn on May 11 and then with Pluto on May 13, encouraging communication and boosting your confidence. Powerful connections are formed and this is a great time to link with a mentor or someone you look up to. A fun, social energy flows as Venus connects with Mars on May 14, and a big shift in energy arrives as Venus enters Taurus, Mercury connects with Neptune, and Mars enters Cancer, all on May 15. Venus in Taurus brings flirtatious messages your way, and chatty Mercury’s connection with dreamy Neptune finds you having deep heart-to-heart conversations. Action planet Mars’s entry into fellow water sign Cancer revs up your sex life—this is certainly very exciting for romance! And for creativity, too. You’ll have plenty of energy to party, but most of your focus will be on getting work done as Mercury, the planet of the mind, connects with taskmaster Saturn on May 16.

May 18 is a major day this month thanks to the full moon in fellow water sign Scorpio, which will bring a big reveal! Also on this day, communication planet Mercury connects with Pluto, the planet of transformation, and sweet Venus meets with unpredictable Uranus. Major realizations take place—things you couldn’t understand before are now clear. A conversation that was brewing takes place, and an important perspective that was missing is revealed. Mercury’s connection with Pluto is especially transformative for your social life, and Venus’s meeting with Uranus finds you breaking free from a thinking pattern that’s influenced the way you see love, money, and what’s important to you.

Another shift in energy arrives on May 21 as the sun enters Gemini and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your home and family. Mercury also enters Gemini on this day and meets with the sun, finding you busy making calls, doing paper work, and running errands—all to keep your home and personal life in order! A brilliant idea arrives as Mars connects with Uranus on May 22, and this is likely to be exciting for your love life, too—expect surprises!

Things continue to be dreamy and romantic at the end of the month, but you have to watch out for miscommunications on May 29 as Mercury clashes with Neptune. Venus connects with Neptune on May 30, which is an absolutely magical day for you to connect with people! Big ideas are shared on May 30 as Mercury opposes Jupiter, but hopes are very high, and this isn’t the ideal day to have serious conversations because people are especially idealistic! Enjoy yourself anyway—it’s sure to be a fun time to socialize and have an adventure. A more anchoring energy flows as Venus connects with Saturn on May 31, creating a supportive energy, especially in your friendships. Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in June!