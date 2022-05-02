Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, May 2022

The sun in Taurus lights up the communication sector of your chart, making it an exciting time to socialize and share or receive important information. You could be busy in your neighborhood, connecting with your local community, and if you have siblings, bonding with them, too. Contracts, agreements, and communications of all kinds are a big focus as you handle paperwork, write something, or speak about something important to you.

You’re feeling quite charming and attractive with Venus in Pisces at the start of the month, and on May 1, you’re connecting with influential people who are eager to collaborate with you. A passionate energy is in the air, and it’s a powerful moment to connect with your partners and talk about your shared dreams. Venus enters Aries on May 2, boding well for building wealth and security. Comfort and abundance are big themes at this time. Gifts may come your way and you could be feeling especially generous!

Your ruling planet Jupiter is in your sign, Pisces, at the start of the month, finding you in a significant period of growth in your life! May 3 marks an especially creative, transformative time for you as Jupiter connects with Pluto in Capricorn. You could connect with especially influential people at this time, who are eager to invest in your future. A group or community may play an especially exciting role in your life. A powerful friendship can form, and already established friendships bring exciting opportunities!

Mars is also in Pisces at the start of the month, bringing a boost of confidence and finding you eager to break free from limiting circumstances to experiment with something new as Mars connects with Uranus in Taurus on May 4. Unexpected shifts take place. You may receive or share surprising news as the sun meets Uranus on May 5. A friendly atmosphere flows on May 6 as Mercury in Gemini mingles with Venus, and this may also bode well for your finances, or emotionally, for your sense of safety and comfort. The sun connects with Mars on May 7, finding you inspired to make a decision or declaration! But you may be rethinking plans and revisiting conversations as Mercury retrograde begins in Gemini on May 10.

Astrologers typically advise against making big moves, starting new projects, traveling, or making important purchases due to the miscommunications and delays of Mercury retrograde, but this is a lovely time to reconnect with your past, family, or childhood friends, or revisit places that are dear to your heart. This might be an especially nostalgic Mercury retrograde for you, dear Pisces. On a mundane level, it can find you rethinking your living situation. Perhaps a home project you set aside will be picked back up again. You may renegotiate terms with a housemate or reestablish boundaries with a family member. You might consider moving (perhaps to an area where you lived before) or rearrange your space—and find something that was missing in the process!

Also on May 10, Jupiter enters Aries, activating the sector of your chart that rules wealth: Financial abundance may be in store, but this is also a critical time to get on top of your budget. New opportunities to create wealth come your way, but try not to over-indulge or overspend. Communication blocks arise as the sun squares off with Saturn in Aquarius on May 15, but helping things move along on May 15 is the sun’s connection with your other ruling planet Neptune, currently in Pisces, which inspires a compassionate atmosphere and helps you connect with your creativity and your inner voice.

The lunar eclipse in fellow water sign Scorpio takes place on May 16, bringing some especially unexpected or intriguing information! A conversation may reach an important climax at this time. A change of mind can result in a powerful transformation. Eclipses often have a fated feeling about them, and if you believe in destiny, you might feel like any big news or decisions will be significant in your life’s journey. A life changing trip may take place. If you’re in school or publishing something, this can also be a significant eclipse for those goals. Your mind is especially busy during this time, so carve out space to rest and meditate. Eclipses can be especially emotional periods, so connect with friends who understand and support you.

Mars meets Neptune on May 18, which might inspire a lazy atmosphere. Take time off from work or sleep in, if you’re able to. Don’t overpromise or over-schedule yourself at this time. You may choose to resign from a project or opt out of responsibilities. May 19 finds the sun connecting with Pluto, connecting you with VIPs, and Mercury retrograde meets Jupiter, inspiring optimism. Exciting conversations, especially about money, can take place, but since Mercury is retrograde, it may be better to experiment, brainstorm, or revisit past projects rather than committing to something new. Gemini season begins on May 20, shifting your focus to home and family, and important realizations about these themes take place as the sun meets Mercury retrograde on May 21.

Your community organizing can have a signifiant impact as Mars connects with Pluto on May 22 and exciting social connections may form. Mercury retrograde reenters Taurus also on May 22, finding you revisiting a conversation or reviewing paperwork. The mood is sunny and generous as the sun connects with Jupiter on May 23, and Mercury retrograde connects with Mars, bringing a busy energy, so keep things flexible. A lot of information may be coming your way, and quickly—take time to sort through your thoughts!

A solid atmosphere for discussing expectations and standards arrives as Venus makes a supportive and helpful connection with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, on May 24. Mars also enters Aries on this day, revving up the financial sector of your chart and bringing plenty of energy to work on your budget or acquire the wealth you desire! Your talents can be put to good use at this time, and a supportive energy flows.

Mercury retrograde connects with Pluto on May 25, possibly finding you thinking back to April 28, as information from then may be relevant, or you may discover something that puts the past in new context. This can be especially pertinent in your social life or your life in public. Venus squares off with Pluto on May 27, stirring up drama in your social life, or in any relationship without a solid foundation of mutual trust and respect. Even the most well-meaning folks struggle with envy, greed, or insecurity, so be mindful that people are human, and maintain solid boundaries—or bring in the help of a third party to mediate when necessary. If you find yourself struggling with insecurity, be especially gentle with yourself, and find a trusted friend or counselor to speak with: You don’t have to struggle alone! The vibe shifts as Venus enters Taurus on May 28, bringing a grounded, sensual atmosphere. A sweet message or even a love letter may come your way. Peaceful communication is in store.

Mars meets Jupiter on May 29, finding you winning an exciting prize, achieving a goal, or acquiring something great. The energy is productive, and you’re especially confident in your negotiations, especially financial ones. The new moon in Gemini takes place on May 30, beginning a new cycle in your personal life, perhaps finding you moving or building a new relationship with your family. You could reconnect with your past in a special way at this time, and build new traditions. This is a wonderful time to explore your spirituality and create a sacred space for yourself at home. New moons symbolize fresh starts, and as this one activates the sector of your chart that rules your abode, this may is a wonderful opportunity to cleanse your space.

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in June!