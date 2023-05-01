Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, May 2023

Taurus season can be a busy time for your communications, but this year, things are moving a bit slower because Mercury is retrograde in Taurus. Conversations may get confused or delayed. This is a great opportunity to unplug, step away from screens, and meet an old friend in person to catch up. Or read a book, or simply wander around your neighborhood! Mercury retrograde can find us discovering things we previously missed, and you might come across something that you never expected!

Pluto retrograde begins in Aquarius on May 1, finding you having some very interesting dreams—it may be time to break out the old dream journal! This is a powerful moment for shadow work or therapy. You could be exploring your psyche in some deep way.

Mercury retrograde meets the sun in Taurus on May 1, revealing an important realization. You could be taking a new approach to communication. An important detail might also emerge. Venus in Gemini squares off with your ruling planet Neptune, which is in your sign, on May 4, putting you in a wistful, nostalgic mood. Don’t over-romanticize the past! Find ways to stay present.

Venus connects with your other ruling planet, Jupiter, in Aries, on May 5, which bodes well for romance, and money! Gifts may be exchanged. A new source of income or security could arise. May 5 also brings the lunar eclipse in fellow water sign Scorpio, and a climax to a conversation. Information could be revealed! The truth emerges, and it might be something totally different than what you expected. You may experience a radical shift in your perception or your approach to communication.

Venus enters Cancer on May 7, bringing blessings to the sector of your chart that rules love and creativity! Venus in Cancer is phenomenal for your love life. You could meet someone very fun, caring, and creative. If you’re already in love, you and your partner can connect on an even deeper level. This may also be a revitalizing time for you creatively. Fun and celebration are in store! You’re realizing in a profound way what—and who—you love. With this realization, you can also come to understand that you need to shift some priorities in your life.

The sun meets Uranus in Taurus on May 9, perhaps bringing unexpected news or a surprising discussion. This is a month of discovery, when you learn things you never thought were possible! Questions that you didn’t even know you had can be answered.

Mercury retrograde connects with Saturn in your sign, Pisces, and Venus on May 12, finding you reworking future plans and running into people from your past. Venus connects with Saturn on May 13, which bodes well for taking care of your responsibilities and planning for the future—but with Mercury retrograde, it would be better to remain in brainstorm mode rather than locking down commitments. Plans and discussions begin to move forward as Mercury retrograde ends on May 14, and by the time its post-shadow period ends on June 1, your focus will be on other things!

Mars in Cancer connects with Neptune on May 15, inspiring a passionate atmosphere! This is a very, very hot moment in your love life! If you’re not looking for love, this could manifest as a wildly fun time or a creative breakthrough. Jupiter enters Taurus on May 16, marking the start of a powerful year for your communications. You could be developing your voice as a writer or learning about your communication style and how to best connect with people. Jupiter in Taurus may also coincide with your neighborhood expanding in some significant way or connecting with siblings, if you have them. Jupiter squares off with Pluto in Aquarius on May 17, bringing a deep, profound discussion: You may discover something about yourself that you never realized before.

The sun connects with Neptune on May 18, inspiring creativity and understanding. You can connect with your intuition in a profound way, and communication flows easily. Discussions that took place around May 12 could be revisited as Mercury connects with Saturn on May 19, but this time, details are firmed up. A new discussion also begins on this day, thanks to the new moon in Taurus. Taurus is all about peace and comfort: Do you feel at ease when you check your email, or are you totally stressed about what could show up in your inbox? This is a powerful new moon to address your relationship to communication, your communication boundaries, and how you interact with screens.

Mars enters Leo and opposes Pluto on May 20, finding you at a pivotal moment in how you organize your day. You could be quitting a gig or dumping an old habit. Mars in Leo generally puts you in a productive, creative mood, but its opposition to Pluto may find you fed up with the way a process is run, perhaps exiting a project or reworking your routine. The sun enters Gemini and aligns with Pluto on May 21, bringing your focus to your home and family life, and you’re feeling empowered to radically change your routine for a better work-life balance.

As a Pisces, you’re all about being flexible, but sometimes that can mean accidentally scheduling more in your calendar than you intended. At this point, you may be committing to creating more time to rest and enjoy your home and family life. The sun connects with Mars on May 22, inspiring productivity and putting a pep in your step as you go about your chores… It’s amazing what a bit of rest can do!

Mars squares off with Jupiter on May 23, making it a very busy day for communication. Tempers might be short and people may jump to conclusions, but generally the mood is productive and dynamic. Things are happening! Maybe they’re being rushed, or people are being impulsive, but things are happening. You don’t have to follow anyone else’s lead: If you need to take your time, take it!

Unexpected invitations land in your inbox as Venus connects with Uranus on May 26. Some novel thrills are enjoyed and fun banter takes place. Unexpectedly flirty vibes flow. Your focus turns to your responsibilities, especially at home or to your family, as the sun squares off with Saturn on May 28. Themes like security, privacy, and boundaries are on your mind and it’s a good time to set limits and take care of business.

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in June!