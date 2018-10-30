Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, November 2018

November opens with the sun shining in fellow water sign Scorpio, finding you eager to travel and open up to new situations and opportunities! Deep emotions have been swelling to the surface for you, thanks to Venus’s retrograde in Libra, and issues around intimacy, trust, and money (especially debts, taxes, and inheritances!) have been a big focus. You’re moving through some grief, and the question now is: Are you running away from your problems by creating a vision board for your next trip abroad, or are you genuinely opening up to a new perspective and encouraging your self-growth by putting yourself in a new situation?

November 6 will be an especially creative day for you to work through these issues as the sun will connect with your ruling planet, Neptune. This is a powerful time for manifestation—and cute vibes will flow in your love life and in your creative endeavors, too! Issues around money (and self-esteem) also come up for you to work with, thanks to Uranus reentering Aries on November 6—expect issues from last spring to come up again now!

A new moon in Scorpio arrives on November 7, bringing exciting new opportunities your way. This is a very spiritually-charged new moon for you, and you’re finding yourself excitedly imagining the future—something which may have been hard to do lately with Venus retrograde messing with your love life and your finances. It’s strange, because on one hand, so many things are up in the air…but on the other, that’s exactly what makes this a brilliant time for you to set an intention for how you want things to turn out! The last few weeks have really driven home what’s important to you.

Us astrologers often call Pisces the most “go with the flow” sign, but you certainly have limits, and you’re very clear on them now! This new moon in transformative Scorpio will help you mold things exactly how you want them. There’s a message that you’re eager to share with the world, and this new moon marks the start of this endeavor!

November 8 is definitely a day to circle on your calendar, as your ruling planet Jupiter will change signs. Jupiter leaves Scorpio and enters Sagittarius for the first time since 2007, bringing big blessings to the career and popularity sector of your chart. Between now and December 2, 2019, Jupiter in Sag will bring brilliant opportunities to stand in the spotlight your way—this is fantastic for your reputation and of course, your career, so if you’ve been hoping for a raise, recognition, or perhaps to start your own company, publish a book, or get promoted, Jupiter in fiery Sagittarius is on your side!

Action planet Mars enters your sign, Pisces, on November 15, bringing you a big boost in energy after a long summer and autumn of feeling like things are out of your control, exhausting, confusing, or simply fucking annoying. Mars in your sign might find you more confrontational than usual, but I think it will also find you feeling more confident—like you can take anything on! You, Pisces, are the ocean. Can anyone fuck with the ocean? Not really. Mars is a combative planet, but in your sign, it’s not in an especially aggressive or confrontational mood…still, trying to battle the ocean is a terrible idea. Mars will square off with Jupiter on November 19, so watch out because a fire will be lit under your ass! Over-the-top drama and impulsivity may also be in the air, so be mindful.

Communication planet Mercury begins its retrograde in Sagittarius on November 16, the same day Venus retrograde ends. Ahh, finally these deep and sensitive issues around sex, love, money, and mourning will begin moving forward. Yes, Mercury retrograde is annoying, but it doesn’t have to be. Mercury is the planet of the mind, and just like your mind needs to rest, Mercury, too, needs to slow down and unwind from time to time. Use this Mercury retrograde to take a break and work on old projects instead of starting new ones. Because of miscommunications and delays, avoid scheduling important meetings, signing contracts, traveling, or making big purchases. So many brilliant professional opportunities will come your way soon, but you need to take time to review exactly what you want the terms to be before you make any commitments.

The sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, shining a big bright spotlight on your professional achievements and your public life. However, the full moon in Gemini on November 23 finds you focused on your home and family—this is a crucial time to create a better balance between your public and private life. Lots of important career opportunities are coming, but this full moon asks that you don’t forget where you came from—and that you remember to take out the trash. After a long day of work, followed by a long night celebrating your accomplishments, you mind find that your home needs serious tending. Both your office and your kitchen need equal love and attention, Pisces. Make time to connect with family. Drama at home, with roommates, your landlord, or even your parents may come to a head.

Your ruling planet Neptune ends its retrograde in your sign on November 24, which is a confusing, yet dreamy and magical time. Neptune is the planet of fog, so if you try to force clarity, don’t expect it to work out well—this is not the week to have the “what are we” conversation, for example! However, it’s an amazing week to make art, focus on your spiritual practice, and connect with yourself—and others—on a deep level.

A burst of activity (plus luck and conversation!) takes place as the sun meets Jupiter on November 26, followed by Mercury meeting Jupiter on November 27. Definitely be cautious of big egos and know-it-alls, but the energy is social and confident, making this a fantastic time to network and show off your talents. Mercury is retrograde, so be mindful that many of the big ideas being shared might not actually come into fruition the way you expect, but that’s okay—just take everything slowly and don’t make any promises you can’t keep! Also on November 27, Venus opposes Uranus, shaking things up in your financial life—an unexpected purchase may take place, but please remember that Mercury is retrograde, so watch out for impulse buys! That said, you might also have a sudden flash of insight about how you want to be valued in your relationships—don’t settle for anything less than what you know you deserve! Good luck this month, dear fish, and see you in December!