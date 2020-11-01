Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, November 2020

Welcome to Scorpio season, dear Pisces! You’re in an adventurous mood, eager to break out of your routine, and exciting opportunities are coming your way as the sun moves through the sign of transformation. Issues concerning education and travel—two themes especially impacted by COVID-19—are on your mind at this time as you address how to handle these situations.

Mercury retrograde in Libra clashes with Saturn in Capricorn on November 1, and will do so again on November 6, after Mercury ends its retrograde on November 3. The end of Mercury retrograde means we can finally move forward with conversations that have been brewing over the last few weeks, especially concerning tricky situations like debts and taxes, as well as plans for travel and schooling. There may be something stopping people in your network from giving you your fair share, or delays when it comes to getting proper funding for your projects. You’re thinking back to September 23 as Mercury clashes with Saturn, struggling with similar delays in communication or heavy mental atmosphere.

Venus in Libra has reminded you that, as much as you’re not a materialistic person, gift giving is a language of love you appreciate, and it opposes Mars retrograde on November 9, finding you confronting financial concerns. The sun connects with mystical Neptune, your ruling planet which is currently in your sign, on November 10, bringing a whimsical, imaginative energy, and finding you in an especially adventurous mood—an exciting trip may take place! Or, you may read something that deeply, spiritually resonates with you. Mercury enters Scorpio on November 10, bringing a boost in communication and news from abroad.

Your ruling planet Jupiter meets Pluto in Capricorn for the third and final time this year on November 12. Think back to April 4 and June 30 as similar breakthroughs are taking place. This is the beginning of a new journey in your social life as you mix with VIPs and mingle with folks who share your passion for the same important causes. So much incredible momentum is building toward the infrastructure for societal change you believe in. It may feel like there’s a lot happening at once and like there’s no information about how things will end up, so stay present in your body, don’t rush to making decisions, and most importantly, reach out for help!

Mars ends its retrograde in Aries on November 13, pushing you past frustrations and issues concerning finances. The sun mingles with Pluto and Jupiter on November 14, finding you sharing big ideas with some exciting people! This is a brilliant time to network as your social circle is expanding in a wonderful way.

The new moon in Scorpio lands on November 15: This new moon finds you rediscovering passions and beliefs and you’re eager to share beyond your usual circles to learn new things. This new moon also finds Venus squaring off with Pluto, which could add a tinge of jealousy and obsession to the energy. It’s frustrating not to know what the future will bring, but new moons are famously hazy in that way, being that they are the mark of a new start—anything is possible, which can be overwhelming! Control issues could come up at this time, so remember that manipulative or shady behavior is not OK and could require an unbiased third party to help. Someone may feel jealous about your popularity, or perhaps differences in opinion about what “matters” could lead to shady behavior. Choose your battles wisely, as Mars retrograde just ended and people will be fighting dirty. You’re too sensitive for that! Venus also clashes with Jupiter on November 16, so watch out for over-indulgence, especially over-spending on your credit card or on someone else’s tab. During this period, if someone offers you the moon, question why they believe it’s theirs to give!

Unexpected news arrives as Mercury opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 17, finding you thinking back to October 7 and 1,. Lay off the extra coffee on this day, as there is a nervous energy in the air, and your thoughts are racing. Find new ways to deal with mental restlessness and stress. The sun and Venus align with Saturn on November 19, creating a solid energy for communication, and urging us to get clear on our values. Your friends are offering help, but issues concerning debts, taxes, or shared resources need to be hammered out. You can find inspiration or advice from people who have been in your situation before, or professionals in the field. This isn’t the coziest day to cuddle up with a lover, but it’s a fine time to focus on making plans and accomplishing goals.

Venus enters Scorpio and Sagittarius season begins on November 21! Venus in Scorpio inspires you to go on a getaway with a lover, or perhaps connect with a cutie abroad, and Sagittarius season finds the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career, bringing recognition and rewards.

Mercury makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Neptune on November 23: Mercury is the planet of logic and Neptune of imagination, making this a helpful and inspiring moment for communication. This is a beautiful opportunity to resolve issues and talk things out. A spiritual breakthrough takes place. This is also a good time for you to help others through their own pain, and to offer your help as a healer and empathetic person. Just be sure that you’re ready to take on whatever they’re feeling—being around negativity or pessimistic ideas can bring you down, too. A cleansing bath helps.

Mercury is all about gathering information and as it connects with Pluto on November 27, access to hidden materials becomes available. Information you might not have expected to learn could come your way. Remember being young and invited to the big kid’s table for the first time, and hearing them talk about all sorts of intriguing things? This will feel a bit like that! Also on November 27, sweet Venus opposes electric Uranus: We’re craving freedom and some unexpected turns may take place, especially when it comes to written contracts and planned travels.

Neptune retrograde ends on November 28, finding you in an especially sensitive mood. Your imagination and creativity is off the charts, but it’s important to find ways to stay grounded. Consciously surround yourself with things that you would want to internalize—anything graphic or disturbing should be kept distant. Mercury connects with broadminded Jupiter on November 28: Mercury wants the details but Jupiter is all about the big picture, and there’s harmony between the two as they make a helpful connection! The mood is optimistic and open-minded. This is a great time to network, as Jupiter opens doors wide open for you. Answer your DMs and put yourself out there at this time.

A lunar eclipse in Gemini arrives on November 30, bringing a big climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your living situation or your family. Something major comes forth in your personal life. This is a highly emotional period and unexpected information is likely to surface. There’s a fated feeling to eclipses, like what takes place during them is meant to be. They mark major transitions in our lives, and nothing is the same. Mercury also connects with Saturn on November 30, creating a helpful energy for making agreements.

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in December!