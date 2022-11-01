Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, November 2022

Water signs are famously emotional and intuitive, but they also have a lighter, expansive side that’s often overlooked. You, dear Pisces, are a water sign, and November opens with the sun in Scorpio, also a water sign: This is a season of growth and opportunity! Travel plans may be organized, progress at school made, or work published. You’re having philosophical breakthroughs!

Shocking news may arrive as Venus in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on November 5. A new perspective can find you rethinking what’s worth your time and energy. Your tastes and proclivities are changing, and unexpected desires surface! Drama may unfold in your social life, and changes in allegiance take place. A wish that once captivated your heart may have lost its sparkle, but new dreams can be embraced. Venus squares off with Saturn in Aquarius on November 7, finding you feeling frustrated about the direction of a conversation. Rejections might be issued. You may find yourself wanting something and not wanting it, all at once! Limits might be set… but this can be a productive time to get clear on your desires, expectations, and boundaries.

The lunar eclipse in Taurus takes place on November 8, and also on this day, the sun meets Mercury in Scorpio and opposes Uranus. Shocking news may arrive! New information can radically alter your perspective. A conversation may have a striking impact on yourself or your community. Major changes in your local neighborhood, and in the world at large, can find you rethinking your stance. A shift with a sibling or a neighbor may occur. News about school, travel, or publishing arrives, and you can discover something important about your goals and wishes for expansion and education. Freedom and flexibility are major themes during this eclipse, and continue to be important topics of discussion as the sun opposes Uranus on November 9.

Mercury squares off with Saturn and Venus connects with your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, on November 10: Saturn is the planet of “no,” and its square with communication planet Mercury might mean delays or rejections. But Venus’s helpful connection with your ruling planet Neptune, which is currently in your zodiac sign, makes for a magical and romantic atmosphere, nonetheless! You can be swept off your feet, and if you’re not looking for love, a piece of art or an intriguing idea can delight and inspire you. Venus had a rocky start to the month as it opposed Uranus and squared off with Saturn, but the rest of the month finds Venus making harmonious alignments that bode well for your growth and expansion!

The sun squares off with Saturn on November 11, finding you setting limits and exploring your sense of duty and responsibility. Limiting the public’s access to you is a theme at this time. A secluded retreat away from all the noise might be just what you need! Mercury connects with Neptune on November 12, inspiring an understanding sympathetic energy. You could be connecting with your inner voice in some significant, powerful way and it’s a lovely time to explore your spirituality.

Venus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on November 13, perhaps finding you connecting with influential people! This is an exciting moment to network and share ideas. Meaningful friendships can develop, and it’s a fantastic time to connect with your romantic partners on an intellectual level. Profound discussions continue to unfold as Mercury connects with Pluto on November 14, and the sun aligns with Neptune, inspiring a potent sense of spiritual harmony, creative inspiration, and connection with your inner voice. Venus connects with your other ruling planet, Jupiter, which is in your sign, on November 15, inspiring a whirlwind of fun, adventure, and opportunity! Beautiful memories can be made at this time. You could be trying something you’ve always longed to do, but haven’t had the time or energy for. This is a period of growth and exploration, and meaningful connections take place.

Venus enters Sagittarius on November 16, finding you feeling especially popular and glamorous! Reward and recognition could come your way! You and a romantic partner may be developing into something of a power couple, and aside from your love life, exciting shifts may take place in your career. Also on November 16, Mercury mingles with Jupiter, inspiring an open-minded, optimistic attitude. Travel or education plans can move forward. An idea you’re hoping to share with the world, or work you’ve published, have wide reach at this time. Mercury enters Sagittarius on November 17, kicking up a bit of buzz around you: People could be talking about your work and influence! This is a productive time for communication concerning your career. The sun mingles with Pluto on November 18, and you’re connecting with powerful, influential people.

Mars retrograde in Gemini squares off with Neptune on November 19, and you might be thinking back to arguments or mixups that took place on or around October 12. Mars is the planet of action, but hazy, lazy Neptune can hardly be bothered: Their square can make for shady, whiny, sluggish, or passive-aggressive energy. Confusion or a lack of motivation at home might find you feeling frustrated at this time.

Mars is retrograde until January 12, 2023, and you’re learning more about how to manage stress in your home or family life. If family members are a little too laid back for your liking, you might feel especially activated. Frustration about the past, in general, may upset you, too. The best way to work with this energy is to stay grounded and present, and perhaps save important decisions or actions for another day. Give yourself a break! Try to have a sense of humor about things, as you might find it easy to be pessimistic or even paranoid at this time. There’s no reason to imagine the worst—you don’t need the stress! You feel more optimistic and productive as the sun connects with Jupiter on November 20 and inspiring discussions take place.

Excitement in your career and exciting feedback about your work arrives as Mercury and Venus meet on November 21. A new gig, project, or even career path could be unfolding before you. The sun enters Sagittarius on November 22, and themes like fame, your career, and your legacy, are at the top of your mind. Sagittarius season is an exciting time for Pisces to be in the spotlight! Extra attention could come your way. This is an exciting moment to gain, or grow, a following, and the new moon in Sagittarius on November 23 marks the start of a new beginning in your career. A new plan for your future can inspire you. Also on November 23, Jupiter ends its retrograde, finding you ready to take on new opportunities… your adventurous spirit is in full force!

Mars retrograde connects with Saturn on November 28, and you might be reworking plans, especially those that began on or around September 28. You could be rethinking what sort of boundaries and limits you need to set in your personal life. Mercury opposes Mars retrograde and connects with Saturn on November 29 and big discussions about your career or home life take place. Though you might feel impatient, this can be a great opportunity to slow down and set boundaries around your time and energy.

Venus opposes Mars retrograde on November 30, inspiring an especially passionate, creative atmosphere: Long-term goals are materializing into great successes, but again, it’s important to keep impatience in check! Reflect on how the need to stay busy or get things done quickly may have been instilled in you long ago, and ask yourself if you’re ready to leave that pattern of thinking behind.

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in December!