Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, October 2020

The sun is illuminating a very private sector of your chart, finding you working out sensitive financial issues likes debts, taxes, and inheritances. You’re also diving deep in your relationships, asking serious questions about whether you can rely on your partners, and how topics like trust and security are approached in your partnerships. Endings are also a major theme now: It’s autumn, the season of release. The leaves are falling, and you are saying goodbye to people, projects, and circumstances that you’ve outgrown. Tomorrow holds many unknowns, but Libra season helps you find your balance as you confront your future.

The full moon in Aries lands on October 1, bringing a climax to a situation that’s been building in your finances. Something you’ve invested in (materially or emotionally) may pay off, or you may be learning some valuable lessons about budgeting your time, energy, and money. As a water sign, you’re not the most material person, but when you master your relationship with money, you’re able to do so much for yourself and the world with the abundance you create, and this full moon will reveal what you need to change—or continue doing—to manifest your goals into reality.

Sweet Venus, the planet of love, money, and beauty, enters down-to-earth Virgo on October 2, bringing blessings to the relationship sector of your chart! Connecting with partners is so easy with lovely Venus in your opposite sign: Your partners are in a generous, thoughtful mood, and a productive energy flows, filled with playful banter and sensuality. As easy breezy as your relationships are with Venus in Virgo, Pluto’s retrograde in Capricorn ends on October 4, and connecting with people becomes a little more intense than usual. No more flirty winks; it’s all about deep eye contact and going beneath the surface in your interactions!

Surprising news arrives as communication planet Mercury in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus on October 7—watch out for annoyances and short tempers as Mars retrograde in Aries clashes with Pluto on October 9, finding you ready to cut off a situation that’s been draining you mentally or financially. Think back to August 14, as similar themes will likely come up for you to work through. The energy shifts as Venus connects with Uranus on October 10, bringing unexpected fun in your partnerships: Thrilling conversations take place and the mood is experimental. The sun clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter in Capricorn on October 11, which may find you contending with big egos and know-it-alls, but it does bode well for over-the-top fun, too. Just try not to over-indulge;.

Your two ruling planets, Jupiter and Neptune (which is currently in your sign), make a helpful connection on October 12, for the third and final time this year. Both Jupiter and Neptune are planets associated with spirituality, growth, healing, and transcendence, and during this time, you are connecting with friends or a community of people who share your hobbies, spiritual inclinations, and political or social ideas, and working together toward common goals. The sea is also a theme tied to your two ruling planets, so spend sometime by water or take a meditative, relaxing bath and reconnect with your element. This is a beneficial moment in your social life and for networking, and also for getting clear on your hopes and dreams for the future, as chatty Mercury connects with charming Venus on this day.

An important moment in Mars’s retrograde journey takes place as it opposes the sun on October 13, finding you cutting off a situation that’s been costing you time, energy, and money. Mercury retrograde also begins in Scorpio on October 13, finding you rethinking conversations you’ve had over the last few weeks, especially concerning travel, education, or publishing. Big ideas are being reworked. Now is the time to slow down and watch out for Mercury retrograde’s famous miscommunications and delays. Avoid making big purchases, traveling, or signing contracts, if you can. You may reconnect with a long distance friend or lover, too!

The sun squares off with Pluto on October 15, stirring up drama in your social circle as some friends may pull stunts to gain power or control. Are these the sorts of people you want to associate with? Notice who uses blackmail and manipulation, and bring in a third party to help mediate any tricky situations. A fresh start comes with the new moon in Libra on October 16: This is a fantastic time to settle a debt, accept or offer an apology, and let go of the past. Libra is the sign of justice: Is there a situation in your life that needs to be brought to balance? How can you find closure? This is a great time to connect with counselors or therapists who can guide and support you as you end a chapter you’re ready to close.

You’re setting important boundaries in your finances and your social life on October 18 as the sun clashes with Saturn. You hate saying no to friends, but sometimes it must be done. Disappointment concerning relationships may be in the air as Venus opposes Neptune, and self-esteem issues or insecurities may arise, too. However, the following day, October 19, brings a total switch as Mars and Venus align with Jupiter, creating an atmosphere of abundance, sociability, and the thrill of “the chase.” You’re thinking back to October 7, as Mercury retrograde once again opposes Uranus—unexpected nuisances could arrive, but so might surprising news about a situation you previously overlooked.

Venus connects with Pluto on October 21, and secret desires are explored. This is an exciting day in your relationships as you and your partners are sure to get to know each other on an even deeper level than you could have imagined. Venus is the planet of love, and Pluto of power—when they are in harmony, like they are at this time, it’s a powerful time to bond.

The sun enters fellow water sign Scorpio on October 22, finding you contemplating your plans concerning education and travel, two themes greatly impacted by COVID-19. Scorpio season will find you figuring out how to manage expanding in a world that’s constantly adjusting to new boundaries.

Venus connects with Saturn on October 24, finding you having solid conversations about what you want for the future—but remember that Mercury is retrograde, so it’s not the time to set things in stone as you are still gathering information. An important moment in Mercury retrograde’s journey comes on October 25 as it meets the sun, revealing a perspective you hadn’t previously considered.

Mercury and Venus enter Libra on October 27, finding you revisiting conversations concerning debts and taxes, inheritances and endings, and intimacy and closure—but with a sense of harmony thanks to Venus’s easygoing, gentle vibes. Venus seeks to bring people together, but as it moves through Libra, you’re recognizing how important it is to move on from certain situations. Venus in Libra will help you do that with grace!

The full moon in Taurus arrives on October 31, bringing a conversation that’s been brewing to a boiling point. An important piece of information is revealed, and you’re getting something off your chest that’s been weighing on your for quite some time—it’s so freeing! Freedom is an especially important theme on this day as the sun opposes Uranus, which along with the full moon, creates an electric atmosphere of release and independence. Communication breakthroughs take place, and you’re understanding things on a whole new level—Uranus is the planet of genius, after all.

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in November!