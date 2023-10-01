Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, October 2023

The sun in relationship-loving Libra brings intense discussions with your partners about everything from intimacy to money. Libra is all about fair give-and-take: Do you feel like things are equal in your relationships?

A reconfiguration of resources could take place this month, and you may be rethinking where to put your time and energy. You may be settling debts at this time, too, perhaps resolving issues concerning taxes, inheritances, or other tricky financial matters. Emotionally, you’re cutting ties with the past and making space for yourself to grieve—and even celebrate—what was… New opportunities are around the corner, but acknowledging what’s taken place needs to come first.

Videos by VICE

Mercury in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Neptune in your sign, Pisces, on October 2, which could find miscommunications, especially within your relationships, reaching an all-time high of messiness or confusion. Unrealistic expectations are dashed at this time. Communication quickly improves: Mercury connects with Pluto in Capricorn on October 3, finding you having a direct, intense, and productive conversation with someone. Information could come to light. You might also be connecting with someone influential at this time. Mercury enters Libra on October 4, which bodes well for financial discussions, and help you and your partners get clear on your shared responsibilities and expectations.

Mars in Libra squares off with Pluto, and Venus enters Virgo, on October 8, making for a day of ups-and-downs! Drama ensues in your social life as Mars clashes with Pluto: You could see an ugly power struggle rear its head! People might be arguing over money and power. It can become clear which leadership needs to be replaced within your communities. That said, some major, important changes takes place within your groups, circles, and organizations. A change that’s hard to make is done with courage. Venus entering Virgo, also marks a period of connection and collaboration within your relationships. You could meet someone very attractive! You and an established partner can connect on a new level. This is a lovely time to enjoy the company of the people you love most! And getting along with others, whether they are lovers, friends, or colleagues, comes easily as Venus moves through conscientiousness, kind, down-to-earth Virgo.

Venus opposes Saturn in your sign, Pisces, and Pluto ends its retrograde on October 10. Venus opposite Saturn isn’t a very romantic alignment, but it can be a productive one for setting boundaries. As a Pisces, you like to go with the flow, but sometimes you’ve got to say no, and Venus’s opposition with Saturn will help you do just that. A rejection may be issued. You could end a partnership, maybe a romantic one, or a professional or platonic relationship. Maybe you’re just deciding to approach people with more boundaries and higher expectations! Pluto ending its retrograde in Capricorn also means power shifts in your social circles: Intriguing alignments could be made between people at this time.

Mars enters fellow water sign Scorpio on October 12, finding you energized to plan your next trip! You might be motivated to complete school work or publish your ideas. Pisces aren’t always the loudest in the room, but Mars in Scorpio finds you eager to make noise: If you’ve been holding back from saying something, you may now finally get it off your chest! Mars aligns with Saturn on October 13, helping you feel supported in sharing your message. You can also find yourself confidently taking on a leadership role, and generally feeling courageous and in-charge!

There’s a solar eclipse in Libra on October 14, finding you making a radical change in your life. Something you thought you’d never be free from can now be released. You may be settling a debt, or offering or accepting an apology. Libra is the sign of the scales, and the scales are rebalanced in some unexpected and powerful ways at this time!

The sun meets Mercury, and Mercury squares off with Pluto, on October 20, beginning a new financial conversation with your partners. With Mercury squaring Pluto, these discussions might be particularly intense. Secrets may be revealed! The sun squares Pluto on October 21, and egos clash. Drama may be stirred in your social life. If controlling people are involved, a community might fracture into smaller pieces as people reconsider who deserves their investment of time and energy. Pluto is all about change: Trying to keep things as they were is a fruitless endeavor. Focus on aligning with people who share your values and who respect you for who you are, not what you can do for them.

Venus aligns with Jupiter in Taurus, Mercury enters Scorpio, and Mercury connects with Saturn, all on October 22. Venus’s connection with your other ruling planet Jupiter bodes well for communication, and inspires a hugely romantic atmosphere! You may be totally swept off your feet, meet someone attractive, or reconnect with an established partner in a deep and romantic way. An inspiring discussion takes place, and a fun atmosphere is in the air even if you’re not looking for love. Good news may arrive.

Messages from afar land in your inbox as Mercury moves through Scorpio. Mercury aligns with Saturn, which also bodes well for making future plans, especially concerning school, travel, or publishing, and these themes are highlighted again as Scorpio season begins on October 23. Libra season is all about resolving old issues, settling debts, and cutting ties from the past, while Scorpio season is all about new beginnings! Exciting possibilities are opening up for you, dear Pisces! Support comes your way as the sun connects with Saturn on October 24. A promise or commitment could be made. You might also be offered a leadership position, or find yourself feeling more comfortable and effective in a leadership role.

A lunar eclipse takes place in Taurus on October 28, which could bring a conversation to a surprising conclusion! Unexpected news might be shared. An argument that was brewing could reach a head, or a plan may finally come to pass. Your perspective on things could radically change. An emotional conversation takes place, and indeed, people are especially expressive as Mars and Mercury oppose Jupiter during this eclipse. People might be behaving in an especially theatrical way at this time and grand gestures could be made! But so could exaggerations.

Unexpected news continues to come your way as Venus aligns with Uranus in Taurus on October 31. A chance meeting takes place. You might find yourself drawn to someone unexpected! You and a romantic partner could be experimenting with novel pleasures. Something surprisingly delightful could take place.

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in November!