Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, September 2021

The sun in your opposite sign Virgo illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time to meet new people, enjoy your established relationships, and learn more about your partner’s point of view!

Some confusion may pop up on September 2 as Mars in Virgo opposes your ruling planet Neptune, which is currently in your sign. This isn’t an ideal day to connect with your partners and there may be an energy of irritability, laziness, or frustration. Impatience and misplaced emotions may arise, but thankfully a much more grounding energy flows around communication as messenger planet Mercury in Libra connects with reliable Saturn in Aquarius on September 4. Discussions about long-term plans and future dreams flow with ease.

Venus in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn on September 5, creating an intense atmosphere! Pluto is all about power, and Venus is all about attraction; when these planets clash, control issues, jealousy, and even manipulation can strike! Mars connects with Pluto on September 6, helping you transform tricky issues in your relationships—not just in one-on-one partnerships, but also in group dynamics. Great changes that transform your partnerships on a deep level can take place, or if it’s time to say goodbye, Mars and Pluto helps you release these partnerships.

Also on September 6, Venus connects with Jupiter in Aquarius, inspiring optimism, and Mercury begins its pre-retrograde shadow period, which means many of the conversations and plans form between now and September 27 will be revised. September 6 also brings a new moon in Virgo, marking the beginning of a fresh start in your relationships, plus the sun connects with Uranus, bringing unexpected messages, exciting meetings, and a feeling of novelty and experimentation to your partnerships! This is a great time to try something new with someone you love, or to break out of your usual routine if you’re looking for a new partner.

Venus enters fellow water sign Scorpio on September 10, bringing good news from afar and finding you and your partners connecting on a deep, spiritual level! This is a great time to take a break from your everyday routine and take a trip someplace beautiful and relaxing. That said, the sun opposes Neptune on September 14, which may bring some laziness or disappointment, and the energy in your relationships could feel flat at this time. This will pass! Just don’t plan a special occasion for on this day if you can help it. Mars enters Libra on September 14, bringing a big boost of energy as you tackle financial issues like debts and taxes. The sun connects with Pluto on September 16, bringing confidence and a transformative power that’s especially exciting for your relationships, as some tremendous changes could take place or you might connect with powerful people!

Watch out for a grumpy energy as Venus clashes with Saturn on September 17; some rejections may take place. The mood is sunnier on September 20 as Mercury mingles with jolly Jupiter before the full moon in your sign, Pisces, marking an important moment of emotional release! A situation reaches an important climax, and who you are in your relationships undergoes a powerful transformation. You’re letting go of what’s been weighing you down. This full moon illuminates important parts of yourself that demand to be seen.

Crucial information is revealed, and it’s a powerful time for research as Mercury clashes with Pluto on September 22, the equinox! This day also finds the sun entering Libra, marking the beginning of a season for letting go. It’s a powerful time to offer or accept an apology or clear a debt. Venus opposes Uranus on September 23, bringing unexpected news, and finding you eager to break out of your usual routine, but you’ll be back to your regular schedule, eager focus on long-term plans and commitments, organizing in your community, and partnering with people as Mars connects with Saturn on September 25.

Mercury retrograde in Libra begins on September 27 and lasts until October 18. Astrologers usually say to avoid signing contracts, traveling, or making important purchases during Mercury retrograde, but this can be a great time to pick up projects you left on the back burner. And this Mercury retrograde may be especially potent for tackling paperwork regarding money or shared resources that you’ve been putting off. If you and a partner have been avoiding a conversation about cash, this Mercury retrograde is a good time to address it. The sun’s connection with Saturn on September 29 is especially helpful for figuring out what you need in order to feel supported in your relationships. The month ends on a fun note as sweet Venus squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter, inspiring generosity…just watch out for excess! An expansive, adventurous energy flows, and it’s a fantastic atmosphere for escaping your daily life and enjoying some over-the-top merrymaking!

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in October!