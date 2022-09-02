Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, September 2022

The sun in Virgo illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time of year for partnering, whether you’re looking for love, a business partner, or a creative collaborator. You may be meeting someone new or reconnecting with an established partner on a deeper level, learning more about who they are and how they see the world.

The month opens with action planet Mars in Gemini activating the home and family sector of your chart, perhaps finding you busy moving, redecorating, addressing issues with housemates, or connecting with family. An especially productive energy flows on September 1 as Mars mingles with lucky Jupiter, which happens to be your ruling planet, in Aries: This bodes well for you financially, or for your general sense of security and comfort. Mercury in Libra opposes Jupiter on September 2, kicking up big conversations about money: The mood is optimistic and open-minded, but be careful not to overpromise and watch out for exaggerations. This is an exciting time for growth, but taking on too much at once won’t get you as far as you’d like to go!

Mars retrograde is one of the highlights of the year, and Mars enters its pre-retrograde shadow period on September 3 in Gemini. Mars retrograde begins on October 30, ends on January 12, 2023, and finally clears its post-retrograde shadow on March 15, 2023. During Mars retrograde, you may be reworking your vision on what home, family, and security mean to you in a major way, and during the pre-retrograde shadow between from September 3 and October 30, you’ll get a sneak peek of the themes that Mars retrograde finds you reviewing and reworking.

Venus enters Virgo on September 5, bringing blessings to the relationship sector of your chart. This is a lovely time for connection, as Venus is all about peace and harmony. You’re connecting with someone particularly charming and attractive! A flirtatious energy flows. If you’re in an established partnership, opportunities for pleasure and connection arise.

Mercury begins its retrograde on September 9 in Libra, which can find you revisiting paperwork or discussions about money, particularly issues like debts, taxes, money you share with partners, or inheritances. Think back to August 20: Conversations, ideas, and plans put in place since then are reworked now until Mercury retrograde ends on October 2. Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow period on October 17, giving you plenty of time to get things in order!

Mercury retrograde is famously a period of miscommunications and delays, and as such, astrologers advise against traveling, signing contracts, buying expensive things, or starting new projects—but if you take it slow and double check your work, there’s no need to fear the retrograde! In fact, this can be a great time to revisit projects or conversations you previously had to set aside, and you might run into old friends.

The full moon in your sign, Pisces, takes place on September 10: Full moons are periods of release and change, and you find yourself letting go of the past or expressing yourself emotionally in some significant way. A powerful change in your relationships takes place: As you come to new realizations about yourself and express your needs, transformations take place in your partnerships, too. You’re releasing an old version of yourself at this time, making room for new possibilities, an, some exciting news or opportunities will soon arrive, especially as the sun in Virgo mingles with Uranus in Taurus on September 11. A chance meeting or a shake-up in your relationship may take place and bring the change you’ve been craving. While the full moon in Pisces can feel heavy or emotional, the sun’s connection with Uranus the next day will bring the novelty, spark, or jolt of inspiration and intellectual connection you need to boost your energy!

September 16 is an astrologically complicated day: On one hand, a fun, busy energy flows as Venus squares off with Mars, but on the other, some disappointment, laziness, or confusion descends as the sun opposes your ruling planet Neptune in your sign. If you’re feeling unlike yourself, connect with friends who make you laugh. Engaging with the people you trust and being honest about your feelings can help you through this sensitive astrological transit! Plus, some exciting connections and fun may as Venus squares off with Mars.

You may be thinking back to September 2 as Mercury opposes Jupiter while on its retrograde journey on September 18: Big plans that were discussed then are reworked at this time. Also on this day, the sun mingles with Pluto in Capricorn, finding you connecting with particularly influential people! This can be an especially exciting moment in your social life. Venus connects with Uranus on September 20, perhaps bringing unexpected and intriguing news. A chance meeting or a surprising invitation may come your way. The sun enters Libra, marking the autumn equinox, on September 22, shifting your focus to money, especially as the sun meets Mercury. You could be making an important discovery about your financial situation, especially as it relates to your partnerships or money you owe. And in the coming weeks, you could be running into old partners, reconnecting and reminiscing as Mercury reenters Virgo on September 23.

Insecurities surface as Venus opposes Neptune on September 24: Feelings of disappointment or confusion may arise as they did when the sun opposed Neptune. Again, spending time with the people you love is the best way to work with this sensitive, tender energy. Emotional breakthroughs can take place if you’re in a relationship where you feel safe being vulnerable and fully trust the person you’re interacting with. Neptune is the planet of fantasy, but this month, you’re realizing the realities of whatever situations you’ve been daydreaming about.

The new moon in Libra arrives on September 25, which can find you and a partner taking a new approach to money, or perhaps settling a debt! New moons are all about renewal, and emotionally, this new moon in relationship-oriented Libra bodes well for forgiving someone or offering an apology. It’s a lovely time to wrap up an unresolved issue and move on!

September 26 finds Venus mingles with Pluto, Mercury retrograde meeting Venus, and the sun opposing Jupiter, making it an exciting moment in your social life. You could be connecting with VIPs, and in your relationships, you and a partner (in love, business, or otherwise) are revisiting old conversations with new points of view, allowing new discussions to blossom. The sun opposing Jupiter can bring plenty of fun, but be careful not to over-indulge.

Mercury retrograde connects with Pluto on September 27, which can find you thinking back to conversations or plans that took place on August 22: Information may come to light, details that were previously missed could emerge. If you’ve been waiting to cross paths with someone, but it was never the right time or place, things may come together now! Mars mingles with Saturn in Aquarius on September 28, boding especially well for your finances or sense of long-term security and comfort. Venus enters Libra on September 29, perhaps bringing exciting gifts your way. People could be very excited to invest in you at this time. This is a power moment to connect with partners and explore intimacy.

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in October!