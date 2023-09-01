Monthly Horoscope: Pisces, September 2023

The sun in your opposite sign Virgo illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time to meet new people or connect more deeply with a partner.

While this can be a special time in your romantic relationships, partnerships of all types benefit from the sun in thoughtful earth sign Virgo! Scheduling issues clear up as Venus retrograde ends in Leo on September 3, and at this point you and a partner begin a new chapter of shared schedules and responsibilities. You might have found a new wellness routine in your personal life, felt more valued at work, or gained clarity on your projects. Time was a major theme for you during this Venus retrograde: How and with whom you spend your time, how you manage schedules, and how your time is valued. You’re beginning a new cycle regarding these themes!

Mercury retrograde in Virgo aligns with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus on September 4, which might find you thinking back to discussions that took place around August 9. People can feel especially open-minded, making it an exciting time for negotiations—but Mercury is retrograde, so details may be reworked in the future. It might be better to network and brainstorm, rather than making firm commitments. Also on this day, Jupiter begins its retrograde in Taurus, marking exciting changes in your environment, perhaps in your local neighborhood. You might receive news or access to information that benefits you or changes your perspective.

The sun meets Mercury retrograde on September 6, which could find you running into a significant figure from your past, or revisiting an important discussion with your partner. You can discover something valuable about what you want and need from relationships, initiating a new conversation as a result.

The sun aligns with Jupiter on September 8, creating an atmosphere of luck and expansion. An inspiring conversation or chance meeting can take place. A fresh start arrives in your relationships, romantic or otherwise, with the new moon in Virgo on September 14. You might meet someone new or try a new approach with someone special. Creative collaborations or business partnerships could also be explored. Virgo season is all about connection and collaboration for you, Pisces, and this new moon invites new people into your life and a fresh start in your committed relationships.

Mercury retrograde ends on September 15, and discussions that had been confused or delayed during the retrograde begin to move forward between this day and September 30, when Mercury clears its post-retrograde shadow. Also on September 15, the sun aligns with Uranus in Taurus, which might bring an unexpected person or piece of information. You may receive a surprising invitation to collaborate with someone!

Venus squares off with Jupiter on September 17, perhaps bringing exciting invitations. You could be thinking back to August 22 at this time, participating in something you missed out on back then or revisiting something you enjoyed. Or maybe plans fell apart last time, and now you’re giving things another try! The mood is fun and creative, but do be careful not to overindulge. Too much of a good thing could spell an overwhelming emotional come-down after all is said and done as the sun opposes your other ruling planet, Neptune, in your sign on September 19. Moderation is key! For example, if a date turned into a weekend affair, you might find yourself wondering what it all meant, perhaps feeling weepy about your fears and fantasies once you step out of the love nest and back into your work and everyday responsibilities. Take things slow and find ways to stay grounded.

The sun aligns with Pluto in Capricorn on September 21, spelling an intriguing shift in your social life. A power dynamic is shifting within your groups and communities; you might explore a new social circle or discover a hobby that transforms your life! A deep and profound discussion can be explored with a partner. Libra season begins on September 23, which can find you and your partners considering themes like money or shared belongings. This period also marks a turning point in how you take care of issues like debts and taxes. It’s also an astrological opportunity to cut ties with what no longer serves you.

Mercury connects with Jupiter on September 25, which might find you revisiting big, exciting discussions that took place on September 4 and August 9. The alignment between Mercury and Jupiter is fun, chatty, and optimistic, inspiring open minds and inviting new opportunities. Now that Mercury is direct, these big ideas can become more than talk—they can become action! If you’re seeking information, this could also be a good moment to make inquiries. If you have a question to ask someone, they might be more loose-lipped and open about what they think!

The full moon in Aries takes place on September 29, bringing a head to a financial situation. Perhaps a negotiation will end, or maybe this full moon is more about your belongings and something will be returned to you (or vice versa). A debt may be settled, your rates raised, or you can reach a conclusion regarding how to manage your finances. You and your partners could be making a decision about how you share resources.

Emotionally, this full moon inspires you to reflect on themes like confidence and self-worth. Consider your values, and what makes you feel valued and appreciated. Set boundaries if you feel like you’re taken for granted, and don’t be afraid to show off your many talents! Also during this full moon, Venus squares off with Uranus, perhaps bringing unexpected news or a surprising invitation. You might be thinking back to August 9; perhaps something that piqued your interest then has come up for reconsideration.

Mercury aligns with Uranus on September 30, which could find you running into someone unexpected or learning surprising news. A partner might share a shocking idea or an intriguing upgrade could take place. A communication breakthrough occurs! Uranus is the planet of the unexpected, so a shake-up could arise, but with Uranus making a helpful aspect to clever Mercury, you’re able to take advantage of any surprises that pop up.

Good luck this month, Pisces, and see you in October!