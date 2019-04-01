Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, April 2019

Aries season is here and the sun is shining in the sector of your chart that rules parties and celebrations, creativity and fertility, and romance! Aries is a fearless and bold zodiac sign, one that complements your adventurous, fun-loving nature. But things have been emotional lately, and moving slowly, due to March’s Mercury retrograde. The retrograde is finally over, but you’re still dealing with the aftermath, and throughout April, Mercury will make contacts with other planets that will ask you to look back at conversations and plans you made over the last few weeks. When Mercury meets Neptune on April 2, you’ll find yourself working with issues that came up on February 19 and March 24. Things have felt so unclear—Mercury is the planet of details, and Neptune is a big fog, so seeing things clearly has been difficult.

You’ve been clouded by nostalgia and emotion, Sagittarius. Issues concerning home, family, and your early childhood have come up and you’re processing many emotions—even if things are going well, you might still be feeling tired from all the work your subconscious mind is sorting through. Sometimes, the most joyous moments in our lives remind us that things weren’t always so easy, and it’s okay to have a moment of prayer for those sadder days even when you’re in happier ones. Your home life has always been a murky situation, but home can also be a great source of spiritual transformation for you, too, and connecting with your family members and ancestors is a wonderful way to heal.

The energy shifts with the new moon in Aries on April 5, bringing a new cycle around growth and having fun, and reinvigorating your love life. A new crush may develop, or fire sign Aries’s new moon might rekindle the spark between you and a lover. This is a fantastic occasion to begin a new creative project. If you haven’t planned a party in a while, do so now. Making plans is much easier now that Mercery is direct, and Mercury will connect with Saturn on April 7, creating a great opportunity to talk about commitments, and cash, too. Security is on your mind, and discussions concerning this theme from February 19 and March 20 come back up now for your reconsideration.

April 10 is a very busy day, so mark your calendar. Venus meets Neptune, the sun clashes with Saturn, your ruling planet Jupiter begins its retrograde, and Mercury connects with Pluto (again, asking you to think back to February 23 and March 16!). What will this confluence of cosmic energy mean for you, dear Sag? Venus and Neptune bring a deep, loving, healing energy to your home and family life. This is a wonderful day to beautify your space. Connect with family and loved ones—it’s a potent time for heart-to-heart conversations and bonding on a deep level. A whimsical energy is in the air as Venus meets Neptune, but it could also manifest as indulgent or lazy—that’s unlikely at this time, as the sun squares off with Saturn, reminding you that you need to get that paycheck! You won’t be forgetting your responsibilities.

Jupiter retrograde finds you reflecting on the amazing ways you have grown over the last few months, and Mercury and Pluto’s meeting inspires some brilliant ideas, and finds you engaging in revealing conversations, especially concerning themes like power and money. Just watch out for exaggerations or making promises you can’t keep when Mercury squares off with Jupiter on April 12. Mercury and Jupiter’s connection will ask you to think back to February 22 and March 15.

Also on April 12, Venus connects with Saturn, and security is weighing heavily on your mind. You love to travel, and because you’re always moving around, you prefer to travel light, but at this time, you’re really valuing your home, your things, your souvenirs and tokens—they’re symbolic of so much to you. You might find yourself selling or giving away some of these items now, or perhaps you are building a shelf to showcase them. Either way, you’re rethinking your relationship to these items, good luck charms, and talismans you have collected.

The sun clashes with power planet Pluto on April 13 and connects with lucky Jupiter on April 14, which portends a powerful transformation! But you know how weird people can get when change is in the air, so watch out for power struggles and even jealousy. Venus connects with Pluto on April 14 and clashes with Jupiter on April 15, again stirring up intensity and some drama. This is a powerful time to claim your worth and shut down situations and relationships that take your for granted.

Communication planet Mercury enters Aries on April 17, bringing party invitations your way, and the full moon (which happens to be a blue moon!) in Libra lands on April 19, bringing drama in your social life to a climax. Your social circle is changing, and you’re finding that your hopes and dreams for the future are evolving. You may be leaving a group, club, or association you belong to, and a project you have been working on may finally be released into the world.

The energy shifts in a big way as Taurus season begins and Venus enters Aries on April 20—more fun and flirtation is coming your way, but so is a deeper dedication to your daily practices, routines, and rituals. The sun in Taurus finds you eager to get things done, but Venus in Aries is keeping things playful and spontaneous.

A big shake-up to your schedule arrives as the sun meets Uranus on April 22. A change at your day job is likely to take place, and an unexpected gig may come your way. Expect the unusual to pop up as your run your errands. You may also find that you unexpectedly drop a habit you have been working to cut out of your life. Power planet Pluto begins its retrograde on April 24, stirring up big emotions around self-worth and finances—be honest with yourself about your needs and if you feel you’re being taken advantage of; now is a good time to call in help. Just watch out for shady behavior as warrior planet Mars clashes with hazy Neptune on April 27—this is not the day to have an important meeting. Imagine warrior Mars charging into Neptune’s mists and getting lost, running into shady characters in the fog. The planet of discipline and responsibility, Saturn, begins its retrograde on April 29 asking you to get clear on your spending and your budget. Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in May!