Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, April 2022

The month opens with a new moon in fellow fire sign Aries on April 1, marking the start of a new cycle concerning love, creativity, and generally having fun! This is a wonderful moment for celebration, to connect with a crush or lover, make art, and do the things you love with the people you adore. There’s a spontaneous energy in the air, and it’s an exciting time to try something new.

News concerning love or one of your creative projects, or an invitation to a celebration arrives as the sun meet Mercury in Aries on April 2. Serious conversations and strategizing about the future take place on April 4 as Mars metes Saturn in Aquarius, but you might have to watch out for pessimism. Your sign is famously exuberant, and the severe energy in the atmosphere isn’t what you’re used to! Focus on setting boundaries and being the most mature, responsible version of yourself to work with the energy at this time. Venus enters water sign Pisces on April 5, easing things up and boding especially well for your home and family life. The atmosphere is caring, cozy, and creative as Venus in Pisces has an artistic side, too. You could be redecorating your space, entertaining at home, or enjoying the connection you share with family, roommates, and close friends!

Conversations move along at a quick pace on April 8 as Mercury and Mars mingle, and discussions about creative projects, your love life, and celebration planning may be especially productive at this time. Your sign is famously blunt, but you’re even more straightforward than usual! Complicated conversations about money may arise on April 10 as Mercury and Pluto square off: It would be wise to bring in a third party to help mediate things, get a second opinion, and help get things organized. Again, your sign can be quite blunt, but while Mercury and Pluto square off, do your best to speak gently as people might feel especially sensitive. Also on April 10, Mercury enters earth sign Taurus, inspiring you to get your to-do list and workspace organized. Communications concerning projects or gigs might pop up!

Your ruling planet Jupiter meets dreamy Neptune in Pisces on April 12, making it one of the most whimsical days of the month! Creativity may be especially strong at this time. Venus in Pisces found you excited to beautify your space, and as Jupiter meets Neptune, you’re moved to transform your home into a luxurious hideaway from the outside world. Spirituality is another theme highlighted at this time, and you could be exploring yours in a profound way. You might also feel nostalgic at this time, connecting with the past in some significant way. The sun also connects with Saturn on this day, which may find you having a supportive conversation or accessing information you need for future plans.

Action planet Mars enters Pisces on April 14, inspiring you to address issues at home. You might be moving or reorganizing your space, or perhaps confronting a problem with a housemate or a family member. April 16 brings the full moon in air sign Libra, bring a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your social life. Drama may flare up, but Libra is the sign of balance, and compromises can be found. Take time to reflect on your social circle: You might realize there are groups you’re ready to leave behind, or communities that you feel called to join. A dream or wish may be coming to fruition at this time, and it’s a lovely full moon to contemplate what else you want for your future!

Mercury and Venus connect on April 17, bringing a sweet, friendly, and easygoing atmosphere as you complete your tasks. Unexpected fun and a break in routine can take place as Mercury and Venus connect with the planet of surprise, Uranus, in Taurus on April 18. Also on this day, the sun squares off with Pluto, which might find you confronting an issue concerning money, big egos, or power struggles. Themes like jealousy or possessiveness may surface, but it could be an opportunity to let go of something that you’ve felt was controlling you or sapping your resources.

The sun enters Taurus on April 19 and the sun illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals. You may feel moved to drop an old habit or start a new healthy one. Taurus season is a great time to reorganize your schedule, but communication delays or obstacles may arise as Mercury squares off with Saturn on April 24. While things may be moving slowly, creativity can still flow, and you might find yourself reconnecting with the past or taking care of tasks at home as Mercury makes a helpful connection with Neptune. You could also be reconnecting with your inner voice at this time via journaling or meditation. An especially inspiring idea can be shared as Mercury meets your ruling planet Jupiter on April 27, and Venus meets Neptune, inspiring creativity and romance! Deep emotional connections can form. It’s a lovely time to entertain at home and share memories.

Mercury connects with Pluto on April 28, perhaps bringing important discussions about money, and Pluto begins its retrograde in Capricorn on April 29, which may find you feeling intensely about your finances, belongings, and sense of security and comfort. As a Sagittarius, you may occasionally feel like you have to do things extravagantly, but try to take a measured approach at this time: Perhaps you don’t need to give away all your belongings or buy the most expensive gift for a friend. See if there’s a more balanced take! Mercury enters your opposite sign Gemini on April 29, kicking up communication in your partnerships. You may connect with someone quite chatty or find yourself reconnecting with a partner on an intellectual level. It’s an exciting time to network and share ideas.

The solar eclipse in Taurus takes place on April 30, and you may be radically changing your daily routine or making a big upgrade to your environment. You could be taking a new approach to productivity or starting a new gig or project. Eclipses often find us considering things in a totally new way, and you might gain a new perspective on your daily routine and habits that prompts you to try a different approach. Just try not to overbook yourself: Take plenty of space to assess what you want to accomplish and how you want to spend your time. Venus also meets your ruling planet Jupiter, bringing a loving and open-hearted atmosphere. People may feel especially generous at this time, and a warm energy flows at home!

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in May!