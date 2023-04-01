Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, April 2023

The sun in fellow fire sign Aries illuminates the sector of your chart that rules fun, romance, creativity, and celebration, making it an exciting time of year for you! This can be a fruitful period in your love life; you can explore a strong connection with a crush or relight the fire with an established partner. Creative inspiration abounds and you’re making great strides in your artistic endeavors. Plenty of exciting parties and events take place!

Messenger planet Mercury enters Taurus on April 3, inspiring a productive atmosphere: Communication at work or in your day-to-day routine flows effortlessly. You could be reorganizing your schedule, too. An intense discussion takes place as Mercury squares off with Pluto in Aquarius on April 3: Information may be revealed, secrets shared, and control issues or power struggles exposed! A productive energy flows as Mercury connects with Saturn in Pisces on April 5, which bodes well for plans and commitments regarding your home or family life. If you’re moving, renovating, or making agreements with loved ones, the alignment between Mercury and Saturn inspires maturity, responsibility, and reliability.

Drama might pop up in your social life during the full moon in Libra on April 6! You could be exiting a social circle or engaging with one that better suits your values and interests. A friendship can prove very meaningful to you at this time. Full moons may inspire confrontations, but Libra is all about compromise, making it an exciting opportunity for connection. A change in how you interact with the world could be taking place. A dream you had may be realized… and a new vision for the future enters your mind! This is a productive full moon for you, Sagittarius, and you may feel supported in achieving your goals, especially if you’re surrounding yourself with the right people!

Sweet Venus in Taurus connects with dreamy Neptune in Pisces on April 7, inspiring a hugely romantic atmosphere! This is a lovely moment to connect with people you care about as powerful bonds form between you and romantic partners. This is also a great time to connect with platonic friends or even family. You can feel nostalgic, and talking about the past with people who know you well can make your heart swell and provide the healing you’ve been seeking! Venus is all about pleasure, and Neptune is the planet of fantasy: This alignment can bring unexpected delights. The most mundane, boring situations might have some extra sparkle at this time, and you might be surprised about where you find love, art, beauty, and spiritual connection. Mercury also enters its pre-retrograde shadow on this day, meaning that some of the plans and discussions shared between now and April 21 may be revisited or reworked once the retrograde begins.

Mercury connects with Mars in Cancer on April 8, inspiring a productive, problem solving mood. Sometimes saying no, setting limits, or axing a project can be hard, but taking action and cutting things off might come easily to you right now! Discussions move along quickly at this time. Venus enters Gemini on April 11, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and boding well for connection. You might connect with someone intellectually engaging or a new relationship may begin! Established partnerships can also be reignited. It’s a lovely time to connect with people, whether they’re a lover or a platonic friend. Venus mingles with Pluto on April 11, which can find you having a deep and transformative discussion.

The sun also meets your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries on April 11, bringing you a big boost of confidence, and generally inspiring a fun, happy-go-lucky atmosphere! An exciting celebration may take place. Big opportunities can arise. Venus squares off with Saturn on April 14, perhaps finding you setting important boundaries at home or in your personal life. Saturn is all about limits, and because Venus is the planet of pleasure, this alignment might be a bit cold or grumpy, while still providing a useful opportunity to assert your expectations and raise your standards.

April 20 brings the solar eclipse in fellow fire sign Aries, marking the start of a radical new journey in your love life or creative endeavors! An important new romance may blossom. You might meet someone and it could feel like fate! If you’re already involved, this is a powerful time of renewal in your partnerships. Passion is a major theme. A new creative project could begin, one that leaves a big mark on whatever scene you’re part of. Unexpected changes might take place, though everything feels like it’s moving you closer to your true path. This solar eclipse urges you to connect with your heart and figure out what you truly desire. How can you better align your actions with your true sense of purpose? The sun also enters Taurus and squares off with Pluto, which could find you making important changes to your routine. You might be kicking an old habit or making a change to how you approach communication.

Mercury retrograde begins in Taurus on April 21, perhaps finding your schedule turned upside down. Mercury retrograde is famous for miscommunications and delays, but sometimes, a change in routine isn’t so bad! Maybe a few cancellations can provide the rest you need. Mercury retrograde wants us to slow down, so it could be a great time to get creative with your day-to-day. Projects that had been put on the back burner may be picked up again. News about a gig that you’ve been waiting for could finally arrive. Mercury retrograde will end on May 14, when discussions begin moving forward and your schedule starts to straighten out. Mercury clears its post-shadow period on June 1, and by that time, your focus will likely be on other things!

Mercury retrograde connects with Mars on April 23, perhaps finding you revisiting plans and discussions that took place around April 8. A problem that had been rushed through could be revisited. The sun connects with Saturn on April 25, and you’re feeling supported at home or at work. This can be a great time to connect with mentors and elders. Action planet Mars connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus on April 29, finding you coming up with brilliant and unexpected solutions to tricky problems. Uranus is all about experimentation, and fearless Mars knows how to make things happen! You could be making a wild idea that seems impossible, possible.

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in May!