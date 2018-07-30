Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, August 2018

Welcome to Leo season, Sagittarius! Leo is the sign that rules the heart, so while the Sun travels through the sign of the lion, you are called to ask yourself if you’ve been following your heart’s desire: Have you been traveling? Have you been sharing your ideas with the world? Have you been studying and learning? These are all important things for the Sagittarian soul to do, and Leo season will hold you accountable.

Mercury is currently retrograde in Leo, so some overdue messages from faraway places may finally come your way; or if you’re studying, traveling, or publishing, you might find that there are delays or miscommunications. Yes, it’s inconvenient, but don’t give up on your dreams and goals just because things aren’t moving at the pace you wish they would! This summer’s timing is all out of wack due to the retrogrades (which are pulling us to the past) and the eclipses (which are bringing us brand new circumstances). It’s not easy to stay in the present this August!

August 1 brings surprises as Mars—which is currently retrograde in Aquarius and putting you in an argumentative mood—squares off with wildcard Uranus. This means you may be facing some real pain-the-ass scheduling or planning difficulties. Uranus is a rebel and an impulsive mood is in the air, so don’t expect things to go as planned right now. A chiller energy arrives on August 6, when sweet, sexy Venus enters air sign Libra and lights up the social sector of your chart, finding the vibe much more amicable. This is a wonderful time to network and schmooze. Also on August 6, the Sun will clash with your ruling planet Jupiter, bringing a dash of luck your way. Your intuition will be especially amped up now, so trust it. That said, Jupiter can sometimes overdo things (it’s the planet of abundance) and August 6 is definitely a time when you should watch out for over-indulgence, Sagittarius.

Scheduling shake-ups are sure to arise on August 7, when Uranus begins its retrograde—getting organized at this time feels pointless, since so many surprises keep coming up! Also on August 7, Venus makes a harmonious connection with Mars, bringing easy energy around your social life and communication—this is much welcomed, since Mars retrograde is finding everyone in a testy mood. Watch out for know-it-alls on August 8, when the Sun meets Mercury retrograde. The vibe is tense on August 9, when Venus squares off with grumpy Saturn—this is a shitty day to go on a date; there is a mood of rejection in the air.

I think by now you’re catching on that things won’t really go as planned this month, right? But Leo season still wants you to do all those Sagittarius things that make your heart sing, like study and travel—even if those things require at least some planning. I know…it’s a mess! But there’s an eclipse in Leo on August 11, and as tiring and emotional as eclipses are, they also make sure you’re on the correct path. This eclipse in Leo will find you seeing things in a new light—major eureka moments will take place. You might also find that something you used to believe deeply no longer inspires you. While you can’t plan for much this month, the eclipse will make sure you end up where you need to be.

Expect lots of talk to take place during this eclipse. Chatty Mercury squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter on August 11, and the conversations taking place now are not new to you! You’ve heard all of these things before, but under the strange lighting of the eclipse, you’re able to understand things in a totally new way. (This isn’t the last time you’ll discuss these things, either: Mercury will square off with Jupiter again on August 28, bringing these topics back up for consideration.)

Mars reenters Capricorn on August 12, stirring up financial issues, and on a deeper level, issues around self-esteem. It’s so important for you to set boundaries around these themes, Sagittarius. You’re the friend who will excitedly pick up the tab at dinner just so you can see your friends be happy—even though you’re about to max out your credit card. Mars retrograde’s reentry into Capricorn asks you to stop spending foolishly. Unresolved arguments about cash or other valuable resources that came up last spring are coming up again now. Don’t worry, this summer of retrogrades is soon over: Mars goes direct on August 27!

Easy, dreamy energy flows as your ruling planet Jupiter makes a harmonious connection with Neptune on August 19. This is a lovely time for any spiritual work and emotional healing—your intuition is especially sharp at this time!

Virgo season starts on August 23, bringing your focus to your career and reputation, and excitement around your day job will arrive as the Sun connects with Uranus on August 25. Also on this day, the Sun will connect with Saturn, creating a grounding energy around cash. But the end of this month isn’t just about work and money—it’s also about your private life, your living situation, and your family, thanks to the full moon in Pisces on August 26.

This is an especially emotional full moon which will bring a climax to an emotionally charged and very private situation. Pisces is the sign of limitlessness, but protection and boundaries are key for creating peace at this moment in time. This is a powerful opportunity to let go of old family wounds and emotional patterns that you’ve outgrown, as well as to examine power dynamics in your social life, thanks to Venus squaring off with Pluto. You don’t need manipulators in your life, Sag! Good luck this month, and see you in September!