Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, August 2019

Leo season finds the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules journeys and higher learning, but July’s Mercury retrograde made it a pain to travel and communicate. Thankfully, that’s behind us and thrilling adventures are finally on the way! This is especially true on August 2, when Venus in glamorous Leo clashes with wildcard Uranus in Taurus—an unexpected change in your schedule brings the burst of creativity, fun, and change of pace you need to feel inspired and reinvigorated after a long July. You, Sagittarius, are never a fan of being tied down, but Uranus’s influence this month finds you especially itchy for freedom and flexibility. Uranus is like the mad scientist of the solar system…you’re going to have a freaky month, Sag, and in the best of ways!



A feeling of peace and unity is in the air as the sun and Venus make harmonious connections with Jupiter, currently in your sign, on August 7 and 8 respectively. Optimism and a loving energy flows. Amazing opportunities that really give you the chance to show the world who you are land in your lap. A message from a loved one may also arrive, and this is an exciting time to travel. If you’re in school or learning a particular craft, this is an amazing point in your studies where things just click. You’re feeling valued and excited about what the world has to offer—what a cute moment, Sag!

Your ruling planet Jupiter ends its retrograde on August 11, bringing your growth to a new level—plus, Mercury enters Leo and Uranus begins its retrograde on this day, bringing plenty of news and breakthroughs in an emotionally charged issue. Uranus’s change in direction will also stimulate change with an issue concerning shared resources, especially tricky topics like taxes, debts, and inheritances. These surprises could be annoying, but sometimes an unexpected change is exactly what you need to solve these problems, so keep your heart open to transformation!

August 14 finds the sun meeting with Venus, starting a new cycle in Venusian themes like love, money, beauty, harmony, and justice. As they meet in Leo, you find yourself in a very philosophical mood about your desires, and you’re realizing how important it is to you that your relationships (romantic, creative, professional, and platonic) have loyalty and a sense of adventure. You want to work with people who want see the world, share ideas, and take risks!

A climax in a conversation that’s been building arrives on August 15 thanks to the full moon in Aquarius, which asks us to step back and take a new look at our situation. More information comes to the surface under the light of this full moon—you’re receiving new ideas and hearing other people out, but you also need to get something off your chest! On a more mundane level, a change in your neighborhood or commute may arrive. Do watch out for surprises, delays, and inconveniences on August 16 as Mercury clashes with Uranus—give yourself extra time and keep your schedule flexible.

Virgo season doesn’t officially start until August 23, but you’ll feel the energy shift earlier as Mars enters Virgo on August 18 and Venus enters Virgo on August 21. Virgo season is all about your career, reputation, and life in public. Virgo is a diligent and thoughtful earth sign, and its influence can help you hammer out the details you frequently miss because of your penchant for multitasking. August 21 also brings a wonderful opportunity to schmooze, travel, and even gossip (be kind, blunt centaur!) as Mercury connects with Jupiter on August 21.

An exciting new professional opportunity arrives as Venus meets Mars on August 24—creativity flows and you’re especially popular! If things have been boring at work or in your daily routine, expect that to change as Venus connects with Uranus on August 26. Unexpected delights pop up at your day job or as you run your daily errands. Mars also connects with Uranus on August 28, bringing a big burst of energy and inspiring you to take a wild risk. Again, Uranus is all about innovation, and you’re craving change, freedom, and flexibly—you’ll really feel this manifest in your public life this month.

Mercury enters Virgo on August 29, bringing plenty of news about your career and reputation, and this is an exciting time to hold meetings or position yourself in front of the public. You’re sure to surprise everyone with your talents and brilliant ideas as the sun connects with Uranus, also on August 29—and again, much needed changes in your routines arrive. The new moon in Virgo lands on August 30, and it’s a brilliant time to plant seeds when it comes to what you want your career, schedule, and daily routine to look like moving forward. Yes, this is certainly about productivity and work, but your daily routine includes more than your day job—it’s also about personal wellness, so use this energy to kick a bad habit and nurture yourself. Treat yourself to a spa day! Your daily routine should help you be productive, but also keep you healthy and happy. What’s the point of being famous if you feel like crap? Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in September!