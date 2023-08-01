Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, August 2023

The sun in fellow fire sign Leo lights up the sector of your chart that rules adventure and new opportunities, making it an exciting period of possibility for you, Sagittarius! And this year’s Leo season could be especially noteworthy because Venus is retrograde in Leo, too. Venus retrograde in Leo asks us to be honest about our heart’s desires. Living life to the fullest means knowing who you are and making choices that are in alignment with what’s right for you and your goals. Sometimes, we can be distracted by what society or our loved ones want or expect from us, and Venus retrograde wants us to get back on track.

This process can be hard. We might discover insecurities or issues regarding self worth that we need to address. But dealing with it is how you can move forward! As a Sagittarius, themes like travel, education, and making your voice heard are especially important parts of living your best life, and this Venus retrograde in Leo wants you to refocus on things that matter most.

A conversation could reach a climax during the full moon in Aquarius on August 1. Information may come to light! Also on this day, Mars in Virgo connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus and Mercury in Virgo opposes Saturn in Pisces, which could make for a push-and-pull energy. Mars’s connection with Jupiter can bode well for productivity and your career, but communication delays might pop up as Mercury opposes Saturn. People could feel inflexible, which for mutable Sagittarius, can be very annoying!

Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow on August 3, so watch out for the plans and conversations that come up between this date and the start of the retrograde on August 23, as they may be revisited and reworked during the retrograde.

The sun squares off with Jupiter on August 6, which can find you making important decisions about where you want to be, and when you want to make big changes. Your daily routine is shifting in some significant ways! Venus retrograde squares off with Uranus in Taurus and Mercury aligns with Jupiter on August 9: Mercury’s connection with Jupiter may bring great news about a project on your career, and Venus retrograde’s square with Uranus can find you in the midst of exciting but abrupt changes!

Uranus is the planet of the unexpected, inviting us to try something new during this Venus retrograde. Experimentation may lead to unimaginable transformations, but change can be hard for anyone (even a mutable Sagittarius!). Even though you might be excited about unfolding developments, you may also feel a bit exhausted. Your calendar in particular might be upside down at this time, and though you appreciate the change of scenery, it could take some getting used to.

The sun meets Venus retrograde on August 13, marking the start of an important new chapter in your life, one filled with exploration, excitement, and awe. All a Sagittarius wants in life is to be wowed, and Venus retrograde, even if it’s complicated and emotional, will get you there! More unexpected changes to your routine could arise as the sun squares off with Uranus on August 15, so keep your plans flexible. The new moon in Leo takes place on August 16, plus Mars connects with Uranus: Mars’s alignment with Uranus inspires confidence and strength in the face of change, and the new moon brings new opportunities. Travel or education plans could be coming together, or you may be publishing something.

Venus retrograde squares off with Jupiter and Mars opposes Neptune in Pisces on August 22, which could make for an emotionally complicated atmosphere. Many opportunities are surfacing, but you may not feel motivated. This could bring up some inner conflict for you: Maybe you feel guilty for skipping opportunities you’d asked for, or maybe you’re too jaded to enjoy something that once inspired you. People, in general, may be prone to over-indulging as Venus squares off with Jupiter, and as Mars opposes Neptune, it may be especially gross. Moderation is key, and if you’re not ready to pursue a dream, be gentle with yourself. Make time to rest, and connect with friends, especially people who make you laugh, and who don’t indulge in drama or negativity.

Virgo season begins on August 23, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules fortune and fame! This is an exciting time to be in the spotlight, though you may be more focused on projects that had been put on the back burner thanks to Mercury retrograde in Virgo. Mercury retrograde is famous for miscommunications and delays, but this is also an excellent opportunity to revisit conversations, reconnect with the past, and generally slow down. You may run into old bosses or colleagues, revisit a dream you once had for your future, and realize how much you have achieved—and how much more you would like to accomplish! Mercury retrograde ends on September 15, when communications and plans can begin moving forward, and new projects and career opportunities really start taking off once the post-retrograde shadow ends on September 30.

Mars aligns with Pluto in Capricorn on August 24, which might mark a big win for you financially! Exciting resources may become available or a great achievement could be made in your career. Stay focused on your work, because the results of slacking or immaturity during the sun’s opposition to Saturn on August 27 might be especially frustrating! People may be rigid and curmudgeonly at this time. Also on August 27, Mars enters Libra, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your social life—this could be an exciting and dynamic period for your friendships and communities! If you’re working on a team of some kind, great strides can be made toward winning a fight together.

Uranus retrograde begins in Taurus on August 28, which might bring some scheduling shakeups. Business as usual may become unusual! Uranus is the planet of unpredictability, but also of upgrades, so though your calendar might be turned upside down, some exciting improvements could take place.

Your focus turns to your personal life, and you may be called to create a happier work-life balance on August 30 during the full moon (which happens to be a blue moon, because it’s the second full moon of the month) in Pisces. Full moons can be emotionally sensitive periods, and water sign Pisces invites you to explore your depths. You could be revisiting your past or your childhood home, or reconnecting with family in some significant way. This can also be a powerful opportunity to make changes at home, perhaps donating items you no longer need or even relocating. Creating a space that better suits your needs and is a safe place to retreat after a long day of school or work is a big theme at this time.

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in September!