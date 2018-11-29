Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, December 2018

No one parties like you do, Sagittarius, so I’m sure you’re having a blast during your birthday season! December 1 brings you a reason to celebrate, as Mercury retrogrades right out of your sign and into Scorpio, making your life slightly easier—and perhaps slightly sleepier, too.

Mercury retrograde in psychic Scorpio asks that you catch up on much needed rest, and that you make a special effort to reflect on your emotions and connect with your inner voice. The messages that arrive in your dreams will be significant, so make note. Mercury retrograde in Scorpio absolutely comes with the warning label not to operate heavy machinery, and it would also be wise to avoid signing contracts, traveling, or making important purchases, due to miscommunications and delays. Don’t worry, though—the retrograde ends on December 6, and Mercury will reenter your sign on December 12, putting you back in your usual mentally sharp and chatty mood!

On December 2, Venus reenters Scorpio. Love and money planet Venus is moving direct—unlike retrograde Mercury!—but that doesn’t make the mood any breezier. Intense, brooding, and emotional Scorpio is a difficult sign for Venus to be in, as issues concerning jealousy, possessiveness, and revenge come to the fore. Venus is the planet of love, money, and beauty—things we often like to flaunt, wouldn’t you say? Well, while Venus is in secretive Scorpio, you’ll likely want to keep all these things hush hush and behind the scenes. A secret affair may even be on the menu! Or you might simply be in a private mood. (For any lovers reading this horoscope with their Sagittarian crush in mind, it should be noted that under the influence of possessive Venus in Scorpio, your Sagittarius’s big mouth will not allow them to keep any kind of affair truly secret—and that’s if you’ve even managed to find a Sag who’d get off their moral high horse long enough to have one!)

The new moon in your sign, Sagittarius, arrives on December 7! New moons are wonderful because they represent a clean slate, but they can be anxiety-inducing because everything is so new it can feel intimidating! Also on December 7, Mars and Neptune meet in Pisces. Mars is the planet of action, but when it meets with Neptune, the action is less decisive and more like a suggestion because Neptune is the planet of fog, illusion, and delusion.

Warrior planet Mars is in Pisces, which is a sign that’s already got a much more “peace and love” vibe than Mars is used to, so throwing Neptune in the mix as well makes things feel even more whimsical, magical, sleepy, creative, dreamy… I could go on! Mars typically marches into a room making demands. But in Pisces—and with the power of Neptune—it floats into a room, wraps you in a warm hug that melts your worries, and whispers something you’re too dazed to understand, and leaves you wondering if the suggestion they planted will stick… but you’re also wondering: Did that even happen at all?

Some early childhood memories will come up for you on December 7, and you’ll wonder whether you dreamed them. Home and family are big themes for you during this new moon, one which is meant for you to embrace a fresh start in your life—which can feel hard to do when you’re mired in the past! Bridge your past and present by going into a meditation and asking your younger self what you would love to see for yourself—it can be as silly as eating ice cream for breakfast (you’re an adult now, you can do whatever you want!), or calling a sibling and being honest with them about a situation that needs to be put to rest.

A flurry of easy, helpful connections take place mid-month as all the planets make harmonious connections with each other: Venus and Saturn come together to help you out with issues concerning cash and self-worth on December 16, and Mars and Pluto convene to help you create more security on December 17. The sun and Uranus mingle on December 17, as well, bringing unexpectedly fun and flirty energy. And Venus and Neptune connect on December 21, creating a beautifully healing energy. Also on December 21, Mercury meets with Jupiter in your sign, inspiring you to be the biggest know-it-all ever—but hey, that’s why we love you! Mercury retrograde taught you big lessons about not putting your foot in your mouth—so try to remember those! This can be a very exciting day for communication and self-expression, as long as you think before you speak.

December 21 marks the winter solstice on the northern hemisphere, when days are at their shortest. Also on this day, the sun enters hardworking earth sign Capricorn to illuminate the financial section of your chart. Budgets are on your mind, and not just financial ones; you’ll also need to budget your time wisely to make the most of your shortened days. Capricorn is the sign of the builder—what are you building, dear Sag?

The full moon in emotional water sign Cancer on December 22 is a huge time for release and transformation. Circle this date on your calendar for a major climax in your intimate relationships. Cancer is the sign of protection, symbolized by the crab which has a hard shell to crack. But your own shell is cracking now, you’re shedding skin and opening yourself up to change under the light of this full moon—and it will have a major impact on you emotionally, especially within your closest relationships. Financially, this is also sure to be an intense full moon as the sector of your chart that rules debts, taxes, and inheritances is also being illuminated.

Action planet Mars enters Aries on December 31, totally shifting the energy from peaceful Pisces to brash, impulsive, fiery Aries—and you’ll love it! The sector of your chart that rules romance and creativity will be revved up, bringing you plenty of exciting invitations to party. If you felt like this winter was sleepy, the New Year’s Eve party you attend should wake you right up. You’re inspired to get to work on your creative projects and passion is flowing in your love life—enjoy! Good luck this month, and see you in 2019!