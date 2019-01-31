Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, February 2019

Aquarius might be the humanitarian of the zodiac, but your patience for people is at zero on February 1 as Mars and Pluto—two planets associated with war—square off, finding you especially irritable and ready to cut off a situation that’s begun to suck all your energy dry with no reward. A lover who doesn’t appreciate you? Bye! A project that’s using up all of your resources? No more. You’re turning an important corner by deciding what’s right for you and how you want to spend your energy; however, it’s crucial that you watch out for arguments and short tempers.

The energy shifts when Venus connects with Uranus on February 2, and while we’ll all be super-heated by Mars and Pluto’s clash, cooler vibes will flow as you find yourself eager to try new things with new people. Open-minded is a simple and concise description for the mood in the air. Electric Uranus mingles with Venus’s gentle vibe to create an effervescently playful energy. On February 3, Mercury connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, and Venus enters Capricorn, creating an easy flow around communication as well as bringing blessings to the financial sector of your chart.

Videos by VICE

On February 4, the new moon in Aquarius arrives, offering a fresh start around communication issues—will you have all the answers now? No, but they are coming! A new perspective is blooming and exciting ideas are being shared. New moons ask us to be quiet and listen—you have a famously big mouth, Sag, but do you think you could quiet down and listen to those around you and most importantly, your inner voice?

February 7 finds the sun connecting with Jupiter and Mercury with Mars, boosting communication all around, so watch out for what news comes your way. Mercury connects with Uranus on February 9, bringing about something unexpected (and a chance to flirt with a crush!) and Mercury enters Pisces on February 10, stirring up conversations at home and with your family.

Your love life and your creative endeavors get rocked when Mars meets Uranus on February 13—an abrupt change is here, but sometimes, that’s just what you need to bring the spark back! Work is also on your mind as Mars enters Taurus on February 14, lighting the fire under your butt to get organized, and boosting your energy to take on more gigs.

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

On February 17, Venus dances with Neptune, finding you in a dreamy and nostalgic mood—meeting with old friends or having a cozy date with a lover. Spend some time at your altar and connect with your ancestors! More excitement kicks up on February 18, when the sun connects with Uranus, bringing surprising news and meetings your way. Plus, Venus meets with Saturn, which will be fab for your finances—and your sense of self-worth, too! You’re feeling confident and secure, so why not ask for a raise? Your self-assuredness is especially inspiring to others now.

Pisces season begins on February 18, and February 19 brings a full moon in Virgo, bringing about a major culmination in your career. Pisces season has you in a sentimental mood, but you’re all business—despite the emotional energy—because important projects are coming to a head. Also on February 18, Mercury meets Neptune, which is wonderful for empathetic communication. Mercury also connects with Saturn, creating a grounding energy suitable for hard work and focus.

Big, exciting conversations come as Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter on February 22—but you definitely need to watch out for exaggerations. You’re an amazing salesperson, Sag, but do not make promises you can’t keep! An especially juicy day for cash is February 22, when Venus meets with Pluto—exciting investments are made. This might not play out financially—it could just mean that you connect with someone who you can make magic with—turning pocket lint into gold and all that! The inside scoop comes your way on February 23, when Mercury and Pluto whisper secrets to each other, and plenty of hard work gets done as the sun connects with Mars on February 27. Good luck this month, Sag and see you in March!