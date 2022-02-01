Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, February 2022

The sun in intellectual air sign Aquarius finds you in a chatty and curious mood, and an intriguing new conversation begins with the new moon in Aquarius on February 1.

Mercury retrograde might make it so that things aren’t moving as quickly as you’d like—but that turns around when Mercury ends its retrograde in Capricorn on February 3! In the mean time, the new moon in Aquarius finds you reconnecting with siblings if you have them, and meeting new neighbors. This new moon could also find you connecting with your neighborhood in a new way, perhaps discovering a new cafe or park. Mentally, this new moon asks you to clear your mind, to step away from screens and make time to meditate.

Action planet Mars is in Capricorn, activating the financial sector of your chart, and you might find yourself acquiring wealth or accessing a deep sense of security and power within yourself as Mars mingles with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in Pisces, on February 4. This day could also find you exploring important commitments or contracts as the sun meets Saturn in Aquarius. Mars connects with wildcard Uranus in Taurus on February 8, finding you shaking up your schedule in some exciting way. A refreshing break in your routine takes place and it’s an exciting time to experiment. A brilliant idea or exciting upgrade can arrive!

You may be thinking back to December 30, 2021 and January 28, 2022 as Mercury meets Pluto in Capricorn on February 11. Deep conversations and important research can take place, especially about themes like money, resources, and power. A shift in energy arrives as Mercury enters cool air sign Aquarius on February 14. While Mercury’s meeting with Pluto might bring an intense energy, Mercury in Aquarius allows for some detachment as we calculate our next steps.

The full moon in fellow fire sign Leo takes place on February 16, bringing a conversation to an important climax. Your worldview may be changing or expanding at this time. A situation concerning travel, education, or even publishing may reach a culmination. Venus meets Mars in Capricorn, too, which may find you asking for a raise or rethinking your approach to wealth. A gift may come your way, and in your love life, you’re considering how money and values play a role in your partnerships.

The planet of abundance, Jupiter, makes a harmonious connection with electric Uranus on February 17, bringing an unexpected shift to your home life and daily routine. You may be demanding more space for yourself, more time, or more resources. You’re ready to expand! A growth spurt of some kind might demand unexpected adjustments…but this could be quite exciting!

Pisces season begins on February 18, finding the sun illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your home and family life. You might be in a nostalgic mood at this time, eager to connect with the past. You may also feel like cozying up on the couch, and it’s a lovely time to redecorate your space or entertain loved ones at home! Pisces season is a time for you to connect with yourself, your roots, and your family, and to recharge away from the spotlight.

Dreamy Neptune is busy at the end of the month as it makes harmonious connections with warrior planet Mars and the planet of love, Venus, on February 23 and 24 respectively, inspiring courage, compassion, generosity, and affection. Sometimes it feels like there isn’t enough time to get things done, but grace periods, helping hands, and creative solutions can be found at this time! Communication planet Mercury squares off with wildcard Uranus on February 24, which might bring an unexpected change of plans, so it’s important to stay flexible and open-minded at this time.

Good luck this month, and see you in March, Sagittarius!