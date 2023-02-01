Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, February 2023

The sun in Aquarius illuminates the communication sector of your chart, creating a busy atmosphere in your life, Sagittarius! A discussion could take an unexpected turn and your plans may abruptly shift as the sun in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus on February 3. Sometimes a change in routine is exactly what you need! You may discover something unexpected in your neighborhood that you never knew about before. A brilliant idea may be shared. Astrologers regard Sagittarius as one of the most adaptable, flexible signs in the zodiac, so while these changes could be a surprise, you’ll likely go with the flow and make the most of it.

Sweet Venus in Pisces squares off with action planet Mars in Gemini on February 4, perhaps inspiring an exciting change in your relationships. Passion may be reignited, or if you’re looking for love, you could connect with someone particularly lively, creative, and dynamic. Early February can bring intriguing turning points in your relationships.

A conversation that’s been brewing could reach a climax on February 5 during the full moon in fellow fire sign Leo. You might be letting go of an opinion that no longer makes sense to you. You could be publishing some of your ideas, reorganizing travel or education plans, or bringing them to fruition. Messenger planet Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces on February 6, inspiring a gentle, compassionate atmosphere, especially for communication. A helpful discussion about home, family, or finances could take place.

Venus mingles with Uranus on February 8, perhaps bringing some unexpected gifts or rewards! An important financial discussion or negotiation could take place as Mercury and Pluto meet in Capricorn on February 10. Your influence can be very strong at this time! You might get a juicy, inside scoop on an intriguing situation. Mercury enters Aquarius on February 11, and you’re connecting with your neighbors or local neighborhood in some significant way. News from siblings, if you have them, you arrive. Mercury in Aquarius is logical, organized, and scientific, making it an exciting time for research, and a productive moment for organizing paperwork.

Venus and Neptune meet in Pisces on February 15, inspiring a sweet, sentimental atmosphere that’s perfect for cozying up at home with someone you love. The mood is romantic and loving! Just be careful not to over-romanticize the past at this time. Helping us stay grounded is the sun’s meeting with Saturn on February 16. A serious discussion about the future, boundaries, commitments, and expectations takes place. Saturn’s influence can be heavy and serious, but a lighter, breezier energy flows as Mercury connects with your ruling planet Jupiter in Aries on February 17. An invitation to something exciting could arrive in your inbox. An optimistic and friendly energy abounds!

Your attention turns to home and family life as the sun enters Pisces on February 18, and Venus mingles with Pluto on February 19, which can find you reworking your budget, and perhaps giving or receiving a spectacular gift! Venus is the planet of beauty and Pluto of power, making their alignment a juicy one: Something rare or special may come your way, and you might also find yourself with a lot of influence! February 20 brings the new moon in Pisces and Venus enters Aries. Venus in fellow fire sign Aries can bring good news from afar or new and exciting opportunities. Venus in Aries also bodes well for communication in your relationships over the coming weeks. The new moon in Pisces finds you redecorating or renovating your home, taking a new approach to connecting with housemates or family members, or perhaps considering a move. It’s a fantastic time to donate items you no longer need.

Mercury squares off with Uranus on February 21, perhaps bringing unexpected news and inspiring a communication breakthrough. Your schedule may be rearranged, but once again, a change in routine could be exactly what you’re looking for! You could find yourself faced with a decision, tempted to choose the unexpected, more experimental option! Conversations move along swiftly as Mercury connects with Mars on February 22. Your partners might be especially expressive at this time.

