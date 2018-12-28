Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, January 2019

Money is on your mind this month, Sagittarius. You’re getting serious about your finances and you’re in a no-bullshit mood when it comes to what your time and energy are worth. This will be especially true on January 2, when the sun meets Saturn, the planet of security and maturity. January 4 will also usher in excitement: Mercury connects with Uranus, bringing you surprising news—and unexpected reasons to celebrate. If things have been moving slowly, this event will pick the pace right up.

Speaking of pacing: 2018 felt so slow due to its back-to-back retrogrades. Fortunately, once Uranus ends its retrograde on January 6, we’ll be full steam ahead for the first few weeks of the year! Uranus moving forward means that your love life and your creative projects will start gaining momentum—expect all-new personal developments to occur as Uranus shifts direction around these themes.

The sun connects with Neptune on January 4, inspiring a creative and healing energy. Mercury, the planet representing communication, enters Capricorn, on January 4, too: Back to money, you’ll be having many conversations about cash, plus your values, worth, and security. You’re a free spirit, so your five-year plan isn’t usually the first thing on your mind when you wake up, but, this month, you are very conscious about creating a safety net for yourself. Communication styles will take on a more direct, dry, or even ironic tone than usual as Mercury moves through Capricorn—some interesting conversations are sure to take place.

The solar eclipse in Capricorn comes on January 5, the first of two eclipses this month—this is such a crucial point in your life, Sag. Amazing seeds are being planted, but it’s too soon to see how everything will end up, and being in the dark can feel overwhelming. Don’t be surprised if you feel very emotional and exhausted. Be sure to be gentle with yourself! Again, money and security are big themes for you during Capricorn season, and this eclipse is a major element in placing you on the right path.

I know, Sagittarius—as much as you love to spend money and you love giving (and receiving gifts)—you’re not a materialistic person. And you’re usually pretty fantastic at sticking up for yourself when it comes to getting paid. Making wise investments? Well, you’re an optimist, and you love a gamble, so those don’t always work out…but what I’m getting at is that money is something you like to celebrate, not something you try to stress about, so you might not be feeling like yourself. Remember, you are doing your best to be mature and responsible, and that is awesome! Even more transformation around these themes takes place this month as the sun meets Pluto on January 11, Mercury meets Saturn on January 13, and Mercury meets Pluto on January 18—changes are coming, and serious conversations will be had! An important contract may be drawn up.

Lovely Venus enters your sign, Sagittarius, on January 7. This will find you in a flirtatious mood—you’ve been shier than usual these last few weeks, and you’ve had an interesting autumn and early winter when it came to figuring out which social circles you want to run with and trying to carve out time for yourself. You may have even contended with a secret crush! The vibe totally shifts with Venus in your sign, and you’ll be the most charismatic version of yourself. Your jovial nature is attractive to everyone, but especially so right now.

Communication planet Mercury squares off with combative Mars on January 8, so watch out for arguments. The sun clashes with Uranus on January 18, bringing surprises and finding you in the mood to take a risk—again, gamble wisely, because this is such a sensitive time for you. You’re going to feel the need to break out of your usual routine, but think it through! Your ruling planet, Jupiter, clashes with Neptune on January 13 for the first of three times this year, which is sure to be intense, especially emotionally—so many shifts are taking place in your home and family life. This could also be immensely healing: Open your heart to forgiveness, even if it’s just forgiving yourself for whatever might be weighing you down.

This is a beautiful time to connect with your ancestors, and for any kind of spiritual work. It’s important that you stay grounded and express your boundaries—stating your needs is so crucial. People will believe whatever they want to—and, yes, they will be quite disappointed when it doesn’t work out how they convinced themselves it would. You can do your part by being clear about your needs and accepting to boundaries of others. Also: If you hear something that’s too good to be true, trust your gut.

Logical Mercury connects with dreamy Neptune on January 14, creating a sensitive and empathetic energy around communication, and Venus connects with Mars on January 18, which will be a very fun and flirtatious time to go out and enjoy yourself—definitely go on a date or stop by some parties! The sun enters Aquarius on January 20, illuminating the communication sector of your chart: You’ll be making phone calls and getting things done after all the planning and organizing that took place during Capricorn season. The gloom that may have been in the air will give way to an electric buzz, which will energize and excite you!

Venus squares Neptune on January 20, which will be complicated. Here’s a metaphor: You might have the best meal of your life, but it might not sit so well later. Or you might find yourself in a funk, yet write the most beautiful poem you have ever tried your hand at. Or, you will just have an amazing time in bed and believe it means everything about you and the person you’re with. Venus loves to indulge, and when it squares off with Neptune—the planet of fantasy, the fantasies are bigger, and even better! But…they are not real. We always run the risk of delusion when Neptune’s on the scene.

Stay grounded, Sagittarius. Knowing what your values and boundaries are will make your life much easier this month. How you feel about relationships, money, and your home life—that’s all very different now than it was even six months ago. Do you even know, truly, what these differences are? When you actually discern what your needs are, it’s much easier to slice through any Neptunian fogs of confusion. This month, you run the risk of slipping into old family patterns, where other people might have spoken for you or made decisions on your behalf that you had to play along with because it was assumed you should be happy with what you got. You’re not a child anymore. You don’t need to be happy with what’s given to you if it’s not what you want.

The lunar eclipse (and super moon) in Leo lands on January 21! This will bring a big climax to a conversation that’s been building in your life, Sagittarius. If you are traveling, living abroad, in school, or publishing anything, this will be an especially important eclipse for you, bringing about a course correction and placing you on the path you’re meant to be on. Even if you’re not doing any of those things, you will come to a new understanding about your beliefs that will alter how you see the world. During the solar eclipse in Capricorn, you may have felt like you were in the dark—but this lunar eclipse finds you seeing the light. Things are clicking into place. That might be quite a shock! At least you see the truth.

Mars squares Saturn on January 21, finding you confronting some blocks—but Venus meets Jupiter on January 22, which will be plenty of fun! Mercury squares Uranus on January 23, bringing surprising news, and Mercury enters Aquarius on January 24, finding you especially chatty. Mars connects with Jupiter on January 25, keeping the mood productive and courageous, and the sun meets Mercury on January 29, bringing an important perspective. The month wraps up with Saturn connecting with Neptune on January 31, creating a hugely creative and supportive vibe at home—lovely!

Good luck this month, Sag, and see you in February!