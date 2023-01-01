Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, January 2023

The sun in Capricorn lights up the sector of your chart that rules material concerns like money, belongings, and on an emotional level, your sense of security. Your zodiac sign is famous for being a party animal who loves shopping sprees, but there’s another side to your personality that’s often overlooked, Sagittarius. You’re a hard worker, studious, and mindful about planning for the future, and you can be excellent at managing money and building wealth when you put your mind to it. Capricorn season is here to help you do just that!

You may get your hands on something precious and valuable as Venus and Pluto meet in Capricorn on January 1. You could be selling something important or perhaps gaining a new source of income. Special gifts may be exchanged, or maybe you’re committing to a radical new approach to building wealth!

Mercury retrograde in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces on January 2, finding you feeling sentimental. You may be revisiting the past in some special way, sharing your feelings about money, security, or home. Venus enters Aquarius on January 3, perhaps bringing love letters your way, and generally inspiring an easygoing, caring atmosphere for communication. The intellectual connection you share with your friends and partners is boosted. You could find a spot in your local neighborhood that feels like a home away from home, where you can chat with folks or simply sit back and meditate. Plenty of fun arrives as Venus connects with Jupiter in Aries on January 4—you might attend an exciting party, flirt with a crush, connect with an established partner in a deep and significant way, or make some brilliant art!

The full moon in Cancer takes place on January 6, and you could be settling a debt or resolving an interpersonal issue. Cancer is an emotional, intuitive water sign, and big feelings arise at this time. Themes like care and nourishment are big with Cancer, and you’re reflecting on these words right now. Are your material needs being met? Is the give-and-take in your relationships fair?

The sun meets Mercury on January 7, marking the start of an important new discussion about finances and responsibilities. A critical realization may take place. There may be unexpected news or shake-ups in your as Mercury retrograde connects with Uranus in Taurus on January 8—but that might be exactly what you need! As a Sagittarius, you hate being stuck in a rut. Unexpected help or assistance may also arrive.

Venus connects with Mars retrograde in Gemini on January 9, inspiring a fun, dynamic atmosphere in your relationships. There can be big news and exciting introductions. Mars retrograde ends on January 12, helping things with you and a partner move forward in some significant way. You have learned a lot about partnership, motivation, anger, and passion in the last few months, and as Mars moves direct, you’re ready to implement these new tools. The sun connects with Neptune on January 13, and you’re feeling especially soft and sensitive; it’s a lovely time to connect with an old friend, look through old photos, or revisit something that brings you joy.

Venus squares off with Uranus on January 15, bringing surprising news or shaking up your routine. Things might feel up in the air, but you certainly won’t be bored, and in fact, this can be an exciting opportunity to experiment with a new idea! Mercury retrograde ends on January 18, helping conversations move forward and clearing up any misunderstandings. Also on this day, the sun meets Pluto, finding you gaining access to something quite valuable. You could be taking a radical new approach to managing your money. You might feel a big change in your relationship to your belongings.

Aquarius season begins on January 20, finding you feeling focused, communicative, sharp, witty, and ready to get organized! You could be connecting with siblings (if you have them) or your local neighborhood or community. The new moon takes place in Aquarius on January 21, marking the start of an important new discussion or way of thinking. Emotionally, you could be reconnecting with your inner voice in some significant way. This is a lovely new moon for journaling and meditation. Take time away from screens and read a book, walk and talk with a friend, or just gaze at beautiful scenery! Give your busy mind a break. The moon in cool, logical Aquarius is a lovely opportunity to get grounded.

Venus meets Saturn in Aquarius on January 22, and you’re finding win-win solutions or reaching important agreements. Saturn is all about commitment, and big plans can be discussed at this time. Also on this day, Uranus ends its retrograde, finding you rearranging your schedule: Keep your plans flexible, as unexpected opportunities may arise!

The sun connects with Jupiter on January 24, bringing plenty of fun: A big celebration could take place, you may connect with a lover, or you can make art! A loving energy fills your home as Venus enters Pisces on January 27! You may be redecorating or rearranging your space, inviting more beauty into your life. You could be introducing a partner to your family or loved ones, or connecting with them in a deeper, more vulnerable way. Venus in Pisces is, in general, a cozy, loving period for you, Sagittarius!

The sun connects with Mars on January 29, bringing a boost of confidence and energy, and helping you and your partners swiftly address concerns and take care of business. Discussions might be moving at a rapid pace. Surprising news may be shared on January 30 as Mercury mingles with wildcard Uranus, and you could be thinking back to discussions that took place on or around January 8. There may also be a change in your routine.

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in February!