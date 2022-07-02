Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, July 2022

You may be sorting through your bills, organizing your taxes, and taking care of debts as the sun moves through Cancer. You and your partners—in love or business—could be having deep conversations about money at this time. Cancer is all about nurture and protection, and during Cancer season, you and the people you team up with may be focused on how you’ll take care of each other, materially and emotionally. You’re having important conversations about what you owe each other, about boundaries, and resolving past issues.

July 1 finds action planet Mars, which is currently in fellow fire sign Aries, squaring off with Pluto in Capricorn, bringing an important turning point to your finances and how you invest your time, energy, and money. Mars and Pluto’s clash could be tricky: People are argumentative at this time, and disagreements may be blown out of proportion. Passion is very high: While a big fight may take place, it’s also possible that an intense romantic interaction could take place or a burst of creative inspiration arises. Find ways to keep your cool because situations may go to the extreme quite quickly at this time.

Videos by VICE

Mercury in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius on July 2, inspiring a solid atmosphere for communication. Mercury is the planet of the mind, and Saturn of responsibility and commitment: Their harmonious connection bodes well for planning and strategizing and is especially helpful for your relationships this month, dear Sagittarius. But also on July 2, Mercury squares off with Neptune in Pisces: Neptune is the planet of fantasy, so you could find yourself being swept up by daydreams. You might feel especially nostalgic. Try not to over-romanticize the past, and find ways to stay present! Misunderstandings may take place as Mercury squares off with Neptune, but Mercury’s connection with solid Saturn can help keep things on track.

July 5 finds Mars entering Taurus and Mercury entering Cancer, and these two planets also align on this day. Mars in Taurus brings you a big boost of productivity: New gigs or projects may begin, and you feel especially energized to focus on personal wellness or your fitness routine. Mercury in Cancer encourages communication concerning money, and as it connects with Mars, a helpful energy flows, especially around completing projects, fundraising, and generally taking care of business!

Mercury squares off with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries on July 9, which can inspire an especially productive atmosphere and bring you some exciting new opportunities—but it’s important that you don’t overcommit yourself. It would also be wise to watch out for exaggerations. People are in an especially good mood at this time, but they may also over-promise. The sun connects with Uranus in Taurus on July 10, inspiring creative problem solving and perhaps bringing a eureka moment.

The full moon in Capricorn takes place on July 13, bringing a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your finances or to your sense of security or comfort. Capricorn is a famously hardworking sign, and during this full moon, you want to know that your own hard work is valued and respected! As you reconnect with your sense of self-worth, you’re making new requests of people who want to work with you, and as Venus in Gemini mingles with Saturn during this full moon, these conversations go well! Venus in your opposite sign Gemini can find your partners, in love or business, feeling especially eager to connect with you, and Saturn’s influence bodes well for commitments and planning. Surprising information may be revealed and an exciting solution to a tricky problem can be found during this full moon, as Mercury connects with Uranus.

Venus squares off with Neptune on July 14, finding you craving a little extra love and attention! You may also be feeling especially sensitive about the past. If you’ve had unrealistic expectations of a partner, you may have to come to terms with the truth. The sun meets Mercury on July 16, which can connect you with someone especially intriguing, or bring an important realization about your relationships. Mercury and the sun connect with dreamy Neptune on July 17, creating a sympathetic atmosphere for communication. You’re connecting with your inner voice or strengthening the spiritual bond you share with someone. Also on July 17, Venus enters Cancer, possibly bringing a gift your way or helping you settle a debt. Grudges may be forgiven. Venus in Cancer can find you and your partners having important, perhaps vulnerable, discussions about money and intimacy.

Mercury opposes Pluto on July 18, and you’re having an intense but important conversation about money. Information may be coming to light. Communication planet Mercury enters fellow fire sign Leo on July 19, perhaps bringing news from abroad, helping you make travel arrangements or plan your next education moves. You may be publishing something or sharing exciting news! Also on July 19, the sun opposes Pluto, stirring up conversations about money again. Themes like power and control come to the fore. If you feel like someone is manipulating or controlling your finances, or has impacted your sense of self-worth or comfort, this may be an important turning point in your relationship with them: Call in the help of a qualified counselor if you need backup!

New opportunities come your way as Leo season begins on July 22! Mercury connects with your ruling planet Jupiter on July 23, perhaps bringing some big and exciting news your way—just watch out for over-indulgence as Venus squares off with Jupiter on July 25. This is a fun, free-spirited time for you, but be careful as Mercury squares off with Mars on July 26, as there may be an uptick in bickering!

The new moon in Leo takes place on July 28, when Mercury also squares off with Uranus and Jupiter begins its retrograde. This new moon in Leo can find you visiting somewhere new, exploring a new course of study, or learning a new idea. Mercury’s square with Uranus could bring some particularly unexpected news and emotionally, the new perspectives you gain at this time leave a big impact on your world view. This is an expansive new moon for you: New opportunities are coming in, and you feel yourself growing, stepping out of your comfort zone. One area you may not be expanding at this time is your creative pursuits—you may not be able to handle another art project; it could be time to finish the ones you’ve already started!

You may also be refocusing your energy in your love life: If you’ve been dating new people, you could feel pulled to get to know someone on a deeper level, or like you need a rest from meeting so many people. If you’re looking for love, Jupiter’s retrograde can find you reflecting on your wishes for a relationship—what was ideal for you only a few months ago may not be what you’re looking for now, and it could be time to reconnect with yourself about what you really want. If you’re in love, you and your partners may be reconnecting in a deep way at this time. If the two of you have been experimenting and trying new things, you can have illuminating discussions about what has been beneficial. Just watch out for communication delays as Mercury opposes Saturn on July 31. Fortunately, spirits are still high as the sun connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, inspiring optimism, confidence, and creativity!

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in August!