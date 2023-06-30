Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, July 2023

Nurturance, protection, and care are all themes astrologers ascribe to Cancer, and during Cancer season, the sun lights up the sector of your chart that rules intimacy and shared resources. You and your partners may have important conversations about how you share expenses and rely on each other.

Your zodiac sign is famously independent, Sagittarius, but whether or not you’re single, relationships are all around us—with our creative collaborators, colleagues, and friends—and we need to feel like we can trust and rely on them. Cancer season can even highlight the relationships you have with your frenemies and foes: Like Cancer the crab, you might be flexing your shell of armor against them, or using your sharp pincers (which for Sagittarius, is more like sharp words!). Money is also a highlighted theme for you this season, especially topics like taxes, inheritances, or debts.

The sun meets Mercury in Cancer on July 1, marking the start of a new conversation about money, trust, and partnership, and also on this day, Mercury and the sun connect with your ruling planet Jupiter in Taurus, inspiring an uplifting, productive atmosphere that’s fantastic for problem solving and smoothing over tricky situations. Cancer season can find you and the people you’re partnered with discussing emotionally charged issues, and this alignment inspires a sense of possibility, finding people hopeful about new opportunities.

Venus in Leo squares off with Uranus in Taurus on July 2, perhaps bringing an unexpected change to your routine, one that could bust the boredom you’ve been experiencing! An inspiring new idea may be shared, and an experimental energy flows. If you feel like someone is suffocating your schedule, you may choose to distance yourself from them at this time.

The full moon in Capricorn takes place on July 3, bringing a climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your finances. You may sell or gain something of great value, or on an emotional level, your feelings and approach to wealth could change. Emotionally sticky situations regarding money and partnership arise during Cancer season, but the full moon in grounded, cool-headed Capricorn helps keep things in balance. Mercury aligns with Uranus on July 7, bringing unexpected news or an exciting shift to your daily routine, and Mercury connects with Neptune in Pisces on July 9, finding you reconnecting with the past in some sweet way.

Mars enters Virgo on July 10, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your career and your life in the public eye. You may feel a renewed sense of purpose regarding your career, winning some exciting achievements at this time! Virgo is a detail-oriented, analytical zodiac sign that’s precise and exact: Sagittarius is the sign of the archer, and with Mars in Virgo, the astrology is on your side for hitting the mark of whatever goal you’re trying to achieve!

Also on July 10, Mercury opposes Pluto in Capricorn, which could find an intense financial discussion coming to a head. Information that was obscured may be revealed. Mercury enters truthful and loyal Leo, a zodiac sign all about integrity, on July 11, so shady manipulators may be exposed at this time. Don’t have any such characters in your midst? Then Mercury’s opposition with Pluto can simply find you reworking how you manage and think about money.

Mercury in Leo may also find you planning your next trip or focusing on school. You could be publishing something at this time, too. The sun aligns with Uranus on July 14, bringing exciting changes to your usual routine. Thrilling discussions take place as Mercury squares off with Jupiter on July 17; perhaps you’ll learn of a new gig or opportunity. Just watch out for exaggerations—the mood is so merry and optimistic that even well-intentioned people can exaggerate! July 17 also brings the new moon in Cancer, which may find you settling a debt or resolving an issue between yourself and a partner. This is a powerful time for a fresh start, to let go of old grudges, and offer or accept an apology. New resources can also become available to you at this time.

The sun connects with Neptune and Mars opposes Saturn in Pisces on July 20, which can put you in a sentimental and nostalgic mood—though you might also be hard at work, feeling irritated by a lack of leadership or frustrated about not having the resources you need. Delays could take place, and the mood is grumpy, but a little nostalgia could transport you away from your frustrations! Reminiscing about the past might be a welcome retreat.

The sun opposes Pluto on July 21, which can bring a climax to a power struggle regarding money. Ego clashes take place at this time. If someone’s self worth is entirely built on what they have (or pretend to have), it may crumble at this time. Sagittarius, reflect on what you find aspirational and ask yourself whether these are true markers of success and security, or just illusions of them.

Venus retrograde begins in Leo, and the sun enters Leo, on July 22. Leo season is a very exciting time of year for Sagittarius! Sagittarius loves adventure, and that’s just what the sun in Leo has in store for you, whether you’re traveling the globe or exploring a new topic of study that blows your mind.

Venus retrograde in Leo could find you falling back in love with travel and learning. On an emotional level, it can also find you reflecting on your values and vision for the future. It can spur you to reconnect with your partners on an intellectual level, and if you’re single, you may be seeking connection with someone who is inspired by ideas, like you. Think back to summer 2015, which was the last time Venus was retrograde in Leo. How have you changed since then? What’s the same? What sort of new adventures do you want to go on?

Mercury squares off with Uranus on July 23, perhaps bringing surprising news your way. You might be in the mood to shake up your usual routine: Keep your plans flexible to allow for maximum freedom! A friendly energy flows as Mercury meets Venus retrograde on July 27 and it’s an excellent time to meet new people and connect deeply with those you care about. An inspiring discussion takes place. Conversations about your career kick up as Mercury enters Virgo on July 28: Buzz about your hard work and talent gets a boost! You have a big message to share at this time, and your audience is eager to hear what you have to say!



Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in August!