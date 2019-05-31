Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, June 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Partnership is a big theme for you during Gemini season, as the sun occupies the sector of your chart that rules your relationships—romantic or otherwise, including your relationships with your opponents!

Communication is highly important to you, Sagittarius, and conversations (and confrontations!) abound as the sun moves through Gemini. June 2 brings an especially intense energy for transformation as Venus in Taurus connects with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, in Capricorn. A breakthrough in changing your habits or a financial situation may arrive—plus, Venus and Pluto’s harmonious connection is a sexy one! A new cycle in your relationships begins on June 3 when a new moon in Gemini lands. A clean slate has arrived, though it might not feel clear exactly what that means yet. Take it slow!

Communication planet Mercury enters intuitive and emotional water sign Cancer on June 4, finding you discussing complicated issues about everything including sex, death, and taxes—but interesting shifts take place as Mercury makes a helpful connection with electric Uranus in Taurus on June 7. Watch out for unexpected news, too. An energy shift arrives when Venus enters Gemini on June 8, bringing blessings to the relationship sector of your chart and making this an exciting time to flirt, connect, and have fun! The sun squares off with Neptune in Pisces on June 9 and opposes Jupiter in Sagittarius on June 10, which brings some confusion, but if you’re able to go with the flow and not demand hard answers from anyone or anything, this could manifest as a brilliantly creative period. Plus, the sun opposes your ruling planet Jupiter, which is currently in your sign, which could also find you feeling plenty of pride and generosity!

Mars makes a harmonious connection with Neptune and opposes Saturn on June 14, followed by Mercury doing the same on June 16. Plenty of creativity flows, but you’re also running into obstacles, especially concerning money or self esteem. This is a good time to remember that your worth doesn’t stem from the number in your bank account. If you don’t find that you have the material or emotional resources to accomplish something you want to do, I encourage you to be patient and take things one step at a time. This month’s energy is busy, but it’s one that’s better for brainstorming and daydreaming than making commitments, due to Jupiter squaring off with Neptune on June 16. Jupiter and Neptune’s clash finds us dancing in a mist of fantasy. Enjoy it until we get a reality check!

The energy can also feel especially heavy, emotional, nostalgic, and sensitive when it comes to issues concerning identity and family. So if you find yourself eager to start a new book proposal or plan your next vacation, but you don’t have the time, money, or confidence, just set those realities aside for now and create a vision board and imagine it all instead of stressing about making it a reality. Spend lots of time dreaming…you, Sagittarius, are resourceful and a fantastic sales person, and you’ll eventually get the resources you need; dreaming right now will help you get clearer on where you want to go and how you want to get there.

A full moon in your sign, Sagittarius, lands on June 17! Full moons are emotionally turbulent, so much comes to the surface. Gemini season has found you so focused on your partnerships that you may have ignored some of your own needs—but you won’t be able to ignore them now! This is a good thing; sometimes we don’t really know what we need until someone else shows us what that is or isn’t. Our needs change with our situations, and as you know, dear Sag, life is always changing. This full moon brings you clarity on what you need in your life right now to bring your relationships into balance. Full moons are also a critical time for release. Consider that what you need may not be more of something, but letting go of something that no longer serves you.

Saturn connects with Neptune and Mercury meets Mars June 18, creating a supportive and productive energy. A sense of security is in the atmosphere, and having this support helps you work though emotionally charged issues. Just watch out for power struggles—especially concerning finances—as Mercury and Mars oppose Pluto on June 19. Tempers flare, and issues concerning greed, jealousy, and possessiveness come up for you to work through. Don’t pick a fight, as it won’t work out well for anyone. This is a powerful time to recognize and release control issues. Mercury enters its pre-retrograde shadow period on June 20, so pay close attention to the conversations that come up between then and the beginning of its retrograde on July 7 because those themes will be reworked and reimagined until July 31.

Neptune retrograde begins and the sun enters Cancer on June 21! Because you’re usually busy and cheerful, people don’t always realize how completely sentimental you can be. But as Neptune changes direction and moody Cancer season arrives, you are very much in your feelings. Neptune’s retrograde finds you reflecting deeply on what home and family mean to you. This is a wonderful time to connect with your ancestors, energetically cleanse your home, or visit a place from your past. As for Cancer season: The sign of the crab is a tenacious one, famously stereotyped for gripping on to the past with its pincers. The question Cancer season asks you now, Sag, is whether you’ll run away from your past, cling on to it, or do the emotional work necessary to process it and let it go. Tricky financial issues also come up for you to work with, like debts, taxes, and inheritances.

Venus opposes Jupiter on June 23 and squares off with Neptune on June 24, so mark these days on your calendar as being over-the-top whimsical! A magical energy flows in your relationships and you’re in a nostalgic mood. The atmosphere is sweet, intuitive, and empathetic. This is a powerful time for you and your partners to come together and bond on a deep, emotional level. Just be careful not to over-indulge or spend beyond your means!

Mercury enters fellow fire sign Leo on June 26, putting you in an especially adventurous mood and bringing you news from faraway places. This is a wonderful time to travel (just be mindful of delays and frustrations during the upcoming Mercury retrograde beginning on July 7), study, share ideas, or even publish new work. You’re more of a big picture person than a details person, Sag, but Mercury in Leo finds you flexing both muscles. Brilliant plans are born as the sun connects with Uranus on June 27, and something unexpected happens to balance out an awkward situation. Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in July!