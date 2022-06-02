Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, June 2022

The sun is in your opposite sign Gemini, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart and making it an exciting time for connection! You may be entering new partnerships or reconnecting with established partners, and in general, the sun in Gemini inspires a friendly atmosphere that’s fantastic for networking, sharing ideas, and learning about other perspectives. Your schedule may have been turned upside during the Mercury retrograde in Taurus, but Mercury retrograde ends on June 3, which can finally help you make and keep plans more easily. A project that was moving along slowly can now make some progress.

After Mercury retrograde ends, another retrograde begins, this time for Saturn in Aquarius, on June 4, which can find you reviewing paperwork, rethinking how you want to approach a negotiation, or discussing a change in expectations or responsibilities. Mercury in Taurus connects with Pluto in Capricorn on June 10, finding you having an especially meaningful conversation about money or a project you’re working on. Venus meets Uranus in Taurus on June 11, finding you eager to break free from obligations that feel limiting or simply boring. We’re all in the mood for thrills as Venus meets Uranus! Feeling tied down by your schedule might be especially uncomfortable at this time. You might make a new discovery about what’s important to you, inspiring you to change your routine.

Mercury enters Gemini on June 13, boosting communication between you and your partners. News may come your way, and a conversation that’s been stalled begins moving forward. A resolution can be found between you and a partner on June 14 during the full moon in your sign, Sagittarius, but it’s also possible that endings take place. Full moons bring things to a climax, which can mean a confrontation, separation, or a compromise. You and your partners can gain new perspective at this time, and you can have an a-ha moment about yourself and your needs, dear Sagittarius.

The sun connects with Saturn and squares off with Neptune in Pisces on June 16, which can find you having a helpful conversation and discussing plans and commitments with your partners—though a feeling of insecurity, nostalgia, or sensitivity may also be in the air. Difficulties with communication arise as Venus squares off with Saturn on June 18, but on June 19, Venus connects with Neptune, inspiring compassion and an easygoing atmosphere. Communication flows more easily as Mercury connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, currently in fellow fire sign Aries, on June 20. People are in an optimistic mood at this time, and some good news or encouraging words may come your way. Invitations to celebrations or even a love letter land in your inbox!

The atmosphere is especially passionate as Venus connects with Pluto on June 21! You can gain access to something quite valuable or rare, and this alignment also bodes well for financial negotiations. The sun enters Cancer on this day, perhaps finding you and your partners talking about money or other shared resources. Cancer is a deep, emotional, protective, and nurturing water sign, and during Cancer season, you and your partners spend time discussing how you nurture and care for each other. This is not just relevant to your love life: In business, you and your collaborative partners can discuss financial issues, and in general, you could be in conversation with someone who is eager to invest in you. Themes like debts, taxes, or inheritances may be on your mind at this time.

Venus enters your opposite sign Gemini on June 22, bringing blessings to the relationship sector of your chart! This can find you connecting with someone especially attractive or charming. You could be meeting someone new or enjoying quality time with an established partner. Outside of your love life, in friendship, with family, or with anyone you’re connecting with, Venus in Gemini inspires an open-hearted, easygoing approach. A helpful energy for making plans and discussing strategy arrives on June 27 as Mars in Aries connects with Saturn, inspiring productivity and confidence in asserting boundaries.

June 28 is busy: Neptune begins its retrograde in Pisces, the sun squares off with Jupiter, there’s a new moon in Cancer, and Venus mingles with Jupiter. Your ruling planet Jupiter’s strong influence at the end of this month can mark a phenomenal period of expansion in your life, especially in the realms of romance and creative self-expression. This growth spurt could be uncomfortable at times: As the sun squares off with Jupiter, you may wonder where you’ll summon the time, money, or energy to do everything you want to do! And as Neptune begins its retrograde, you may feel pangs of nostalgia and wonder whether you’re truly ready to move forward. But the new moon in Cancer marks the start of a new cycle for you, finding you settling debts or taking a new approach to managing wealth in your relationships. This new moon in Cancer can also inspire you to release the past: You may be offering an apology or forgiving someone else, allowing for a clean slate. The mood is romantic as sweet Venus connects with jovial Jupiter: It’s a lovely time to connect with a crush and spend time with a lover, and it’s also a great time to make art and simply celebrate life.

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in July!