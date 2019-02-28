Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, March 2019

You’re a free-spirited fire sign, so it’s not often that you get sentimental and mushy—but that’s what Pisces season asks of you, dear centaur. As the sun moves through the sign of the fish, it illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your home and family, making this a wonderful time to touch base with your loved ones, focus on your home (perhaps it’s time energetically cleanse your space!), and check in with yourself on your sense of privacy and boundaries. Yes, home is a place, but it’s also a feeling of security and safety within yourself. Both demand your love and attention during Pisces season!



Excitement is in the air on March 1 as Venus squares off with Uranus. This is an especially thrilling time in your love life, but also in your creative pursuits. You may find that you have a surprising crush, or an unexpected gift could come your way. Venus’s clash with Uranus asks that you keep things fresh, in both your creative endeavors and love life. Just be mindful about your budget, since you don’t want to end up with an unexpected bill! Also on March 1, Venus enters Aquarius, bringing blessings to the communication sector of your chart and making this a lovely time to connect on an intellectual level. However, you should keep things light—this month isn’t the time to make important decisions, because Mercury is retrograde in Pisces between March 5 and March 28. Mercury entered its pre-retrograde shadow period on February 19, and many of the decisions and conversations that started then will now be reconsidered.

Videos by VICE

Mercury retrograde is an ill-advised time to sign new contracts, travel, have important conversations, or make big purchases. Mercury is the planet of communication and commerce, and these things get weird when Mercury moves backward through the zodiac wheel. Watch out for delays, and remember, this is a time to slow down—not charge forward. At work, you’re better off picking up a project that’s been on the back burner than starting a new one. But this retrograde will be more focused on your home, family, and personal life than anything else. You may reconnect with someone from your past that you haven’t heard from in a while.

Home is a complicated thing. Families are complex, and the past is filled with all sorts of issues, some which you haven’t sat with for a long time. Make time to do that this month. A profound and beautiful new beginning arrives in your home and family life on March 6 thanks to the new moon in Pisces; plus, the sun meets creative, dreamy Neptune to bring a potent healing energy. Things are changing: Uranus, the planet of innovation, enters Taurus on March 6, bringing big changes to your daily routines. Think back to May through November of 2018—you had a taste of what Uranus in Taurus will mean for you during that time. This is a powerful moment to make a change in your schedule or routine, or to drop a bad habit. Taurus isn’t a sign that loves change, but Uranus in Taurus will bring surprising twists that rejuvenate your routine. That said, you’d be wise to keep your schedule flexible, what with all the changes taking place.

The sun connects with Saturn on March 9, creating a solid and supportive energy around cash and security, and a creative vibe flows on March 10 when action planet Mars connects with dreamy Neptune. Powerful energy flows in your finances as the sun connects with Pluto and squares off with Jupiter on March 13—expect a big boost in confidence, too. This is a powerful time to get what you want. Supportive energy continues to flow as Mars connects with Saturn on March 14, making for a productive day—an important perspective arrives on this day, too, as the sun meets Mercury on its retrograde journey. This is a crucial turning point, Sagittarius—what have you learned about your home, family, and your needs?

For More Stories Like This, Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Mid-month is busy for Mercury: It clashes with Jupiter on March 15, connects with Pluto on March 16, and then with Mars on March 17. All of this planetary action finds you thinking back to February 19 though February 23—many of the conversations and plans that began then are being revisited now. You’ve always thought that actions speak louder than words, but at this moment, inaction might be for the best—Mercury is retrograde, which means it’s time to sit back; not plow forward. I know it’s hard for you to sit still, Sag, but Mars will connect with Pluto on March 20, which will be an opportune time to strategize. Also on March 20, Mercury connects with Saturn, urging you to link with people who have been in your shoes before—and to be smart about money. Don’t rush yourself!

The sun enters Aries on March 20, bringing the spring equinox! This is a fantastic time of year for you, Sagittarius, filled with romance, creativity and celebration—enjoy! Also on March 20, there is a full moon in Libra, which is sure to bring some drama your way. An exciting reveal takes place in your social life. This full moon could also find you wrapping up and releasing a creative project. Also watch out for a climax in your love life! March 21 is especially fun as Venus clashes with Mars and mingles with lucky planet Jupiter—plenty of fun in your social life takes place, and you’re feeling especially popular!

However, your home and family are still on your mind—on March 26, Venus enters Pisces, bringing blessings around these themes. This is a marvelous time to redecorate your home or entertain loved ones at your abode. Venus connects with Uranus on March 27, bringing an exciting change of scenery, and finally, Mercury ends its retrograde on March 28. Mercury leaves its shadow on April 16, so expect conversations and plans to begin moving forward during this time! Action planet Mars enters your opposite sign Gemini on March 31, revving up the relationship sector of your chart—your partners are sure to be much more passionate (and confrontational!) than usual! It can be hard to find people who have keep up with you, but this is not the case at all when when Mars is in Gemini. Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in April!