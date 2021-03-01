Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, March 2021

The sun in Pisces lights up the home and family sector of your chart: On a mundane level, this is great for sprucing up your home, connecting with loved ones, and getting your personal life in order. In many ways, you’re thinking about how to set up your living situation for the future, but emotionally, you’re also feeling pulled to the past. This is a nostalgic time for you, Sagittarius! Do your best to stay grounded; yesterday might have been special, but today holds plenty of magic, too.

A wonderful time to connect with the beauty of the present is March 3, when Venus in Pisces mingles with electric Uranus in Taurus, finding you making an exciting change concerning your daily routine or schedule. Uranus is all about novelty, surprise, and thrills, and as it mingles with the planet of love and harmony, a bubbly and inspiring atmosphere flows.

Communication planet Mercury meets your ruling planet Jupiter on March 4, bringing big, exciting conversations—but watch out for exaggerations, as jovial Jupiter can over-do things. Some exciting shifts may take place concerning a neighbor or sibling, starting a new journey in your relationship with them. A new cycle around communication begins, too, as action planet Mars enters your opposite sign Gemini on March 4, finding your partners in a more aggressive or even confrontational mood! This could be quite sexy if you enjoy being the object of “the chase” but there’s also a possibility that you may confront a frenemy or cut someone off.

The sun meets Neptune in Pisces on March 10, inspiring you to lean into your spiritual practice: This is a lovely time to energetically cleanse your space or connect with your ancestors. A fresh start begins at home with the new moon in Pisces on March 13! You may be moving or renovating, and a clean slate arrives in your family or concerning themes like privacy, security, and comfort. Also on this day, Venus meets Neptune, creating an especially romantic energy that’s powerful for bonding with your partners on a spiritual level. Mercury enters Pisces on March 15, boosting your intuitive abilities, and helping you organize plans and paperwork concerning your living situation. The sun and Venus connect with Pluto in Capricorn on March 16 and March 28 respectively, creating a powerful energy around wealth and security—one of your connections may provide you with some excellent resources.

The equinox arrives on March 20 with the start of Aries season! The sun in fellow fire sign Aries illuminates the romance and creativity sector of your chart, making this an especially fun time of year for you, Sagittarius. A celebratory mood is in the air! On March 21, Mercury connects with Uranus, bringing surprising news (especially about your schedule), and Venus enters Aries, bringing a big dose of romance. This is a fantastic time in your sex life; pleasure abounds! If you’re not looking for love, Venus in Aries will inspire your creativity and boost sensuality in any avenue you seek it. Also on this day, Mars connects with Saturn in Aquarius, helping you form solid social bonds—but people are argumentative and impatient on March 23 as Mercury clashes with Mars.

The sun meets Venus on March 26, marking an important moment in your love life and creative endeavors: You’re reconnecting with what’s important to you, and once you know where to point your arrow, dear archer, everything about your life changes! Not having a goal can make you feel lost, but having something to aim for inspires you so much!

The full moon in Libra arrives on March 28, which may bring some drama to your social life. Information about your social circle is illuminated, and you may decide to leave a friend group. A creative project may also come to a culmination, or a romance could reach a turning point as you decide whether you truly “get” each other. Libra is the sign of balance, and during this full moon, you’re taking a step back from all the partying Aries season inspires to think logically about where you fit in. Mercury and Neptune meet on March 29, finding you in an especially daydreamy, sensitive, and sentimental mood. A more grounding energy arrives as Venus and the sun connect with Saturn on March 30 and March 31, respectively, inspiring solid conversation about plans, standards, and boundaries.

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in April!