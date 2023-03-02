Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, March 2023

The sun in Pisces lights up a very private sector of your chart, encouraging you to spend time at home with loved ones and to reconnect with yourself and even explore your spirituality! You might be reconnecting with people from your past, too, or feeling particularly nostalgic. Venus meets your ruling planet Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries on March 2, so while Pisces season may find you in a dreamy mood, it certainly won’t be a sleepy start to the month! Venus’s meeting with Jupiter inspires plenty of fun, celebration, creativity, and romance! Good news may arrive. You could develop a new crush, or connect with an established lover in some exciting way.

Mercury meets Saturn in Aquarius on March 2, finding you exploring new agreements and commitments. You may be in a focused mood, ready to make big decisions. Mercury enters Pisces on March 2, and you’re organizing paperwork regarding your home or living situation, or having discussions about these themes. Information about the past may be shared or researched. Communication with family picks up. The sun connects with Uranus in Taurus on March 6, which can find you breaking out of your usual routine in some way. Upgrades may take place at home or regarding your productivity.

The full moon in Virgo takes place on March 7, which can find you making a phenomenal career achievement. There’s a lot of buzz about you at this time! A great achievement could be made. You may be letting go of the past in some remarkable way, too. This full moon also finds Saturn entering Pisces, inspiring a big shift at home and in your personal life. You could be setting important boundaries at home, perhaps with family, or with the public as you seek to create more privacy and peace for yourself.

Venus connects with Mars in Gemini and Mercury connects with Uranus on March 11: Venus’s connection with Mars inspires a fun, flirtatious atmosphere, while Mercury’s connection with Uranus could bring a communication breakthrough! A dynamic, exciting energy flows. But things are slower as Mars squares off with Neptune in Pisces on March 14. You might feel like you’re slogging through mud to get things done, and perhaps waiting on other people to make decisions before you can proceed with your goals. Be patient; rushing things could ultimately create more confusion. The sun meets Neptune on March 15, inspiring a compassionate atmosphere. This can be an especially cozy moment at home. Your spiritual journey may take a meaningful turn at this time, and deep, profound discussions take place on March 16 as messenger planet Mercury meets Neptune.

The sun squares off with Mars, Venus squares off with Pluto Capricorn, and Venus enters Taurus on March 16. The sun’s clash with Mars inspires impatience and bickering! Watch out for big egos. Complicated discussions about money take place as Venus squares off with Pluto, and themes like jealousy or greed arise. This is an important time to make your expectations clear and to set boundaries! If you’re in a complicated situation, bringing in the help of a third party could prove helpful. Venus entering Taurus can help create a more grounded, chill atmosphere. Venus in Taurus also invites you to bring beauty into your everyday life in a bigger way: Keep some flowers on your desk at work, or take the scenic route as you run your errands. Venus in Taurus could also find you updating your wardrobe or beauty routine, and it’s a fun time for a spa day.

Mercury squares off with Mars, the sun meets Mercury, and Venus connects with Saturn on March 17. Mercury’s clash with Mars may, again, find people feeling impatient and argumentative—but some communication breakthroughs could take place, and discussions can move along quickly. There may be a breakthrough in a situation at home or with family as the sun meets Mercury. A new idea about your living situation may arise. Venus’s connection with Saturn encourages you to be honest with yourself about what sort of help you need in order to take care of your responsibilities, and to ask for the assistance you require. The mood is quite collaborative and focused!

Mercury mingles with Pluto on March 18, which can find you learning valuable information. A resource may be shared with you. Exciting negotiations could take place at this time, too! Mercury enters Aries on March 19, perhaps bringing love letters and party invitations. Communication between you and a lover gets a boost! The sun mingles with Pluto on March 20, perhaps finding you connecting with someone quite powerful.

Aries season begins on March 20 and the new moon in Aries takes place on March 21, which can find you developing a new crush or reconnecting with an established romantic partner in some exciting way! You could be starting a new creative project, too, and generally, this is a lovely season for you to simply have fun and celebrate life! Aries season invites you to focus on whatever you feel the most passionate about, and this new moon calls you to recommit to your heart’s desires.

Pluto enters Aquarius on March 23, which is one of the biggest highlights of the month. Over the next few years, your approach to communication can undergo a major transformation. Sagittarius is famously blunt and philosophical—and that’s not likely to change! But your understanding of the power of your voice can deepen, and you may realize the profound influence of your ideas. Your local scenery might change, too. There may be big transformations to where you live and what your local neighborhood is like. Your relationship with your siblings, if you have them, can also be transformed.

Mars enters Cancer on March 25, finding you cutting ties with the past in some significant way, perhaps focused on settling debts or resolving other financial issues. Mercury meets Jupiter on March 28, which could find you sharing or receiving big exciting news! A grand gesture can be made. A big invitation could arrive. Mars connects with Saturn and Venus meets Uranus on March 30, inspiring a grounded and focused atmosphere, but also finding you indulging in some unexpected or novel pleasures! Mars’s connection with Saturn can mean resolving an issue at home, and Venus’s meeting with Uranus may find you shaking up your usual routine in some fun and exciting way.

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in April!