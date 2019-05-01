Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, May 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

Taurus season is a creative and busy time of year for you, Sagittarius—you’re eager to get your hands dirty in the garden, organize your office, and take care of business. It’s also a fantastic time to examine your habits and wellness routine. But you do have to watch out for communication issues (especially when it comes to money!) on May 1 when Mercury clashes with Saturn, and May 2, when Mercury clashes with Pluto. This isn’t the day to ask for favors. Rejection is in the air, and difficult conversations take place. Fortunately, Mercury does connect with action planet Mars on May 1, which will keep your energy high and conversations moving in your relationships. Mercury will also connect with your ruling planet Jupiter on May 2, bringing a dash of luck your way, and helping you have a bit of fun even though there is a sour mood in the air!

A fresh start comes to your daily routines on May 4 thanks to the new moon in Taurus! This is a lovely occasion to start a healthy habit. A new job or gig may come your way, and if you want to refresh your routine, this new moon will help you do so. This new moon in Earth sign Taurus is a lovely time to connect with nature, Sagittarius! New moon energy is quiet, but things pick up quickly thanks to Mars opposing your ruling planet Jupiter on May 5, bringing thrills to your relationships—just watch out for a competitive energy! Mercury enters Taurus on May 6, finding you in a busy mood at work, commuting, making plans, and taking calls.

Venus clashes with Saturn on May 7, creating an uptight energy when it comes to both love and money. Playful and creative energy isn’t flowing easily, so focus on your responsibilities instead. People are either feeling super sensitive or extremely cold today. Don’t try to change anyone, just focus on your responsibilities. Surprising news arrives as Mercury meets with Uranus on May 8! A eureka moment arrives, too. You’re suddenly able to let go of something you’ve been clinging on to—it just doesn’t make sense for you anymore! A healing and imaginative energy also flows on May 8 as the sun connects with Neptune, bringing a dash of magic to your home and everyday routine. Venus mingles with Jupiter and clashes with Pluto on May 9, expanding your sense of love, beauty, and appreciation—however, you need to navigate situations concerning money and self-worth very carefully. Watch out for feeling used, and be wise about spreading your famous Sagittarian generosity.

The sun connects with Saturn on May 11 and then with Pluto on May 13, which will be powerful for you when it comes to finances and your day job—it’s a fantastic time to negotiate, discuss responsibilities, and get down to the details. It can sometimes be intimidating to discuss these things, but with the sun’s confidence shining through at this time, you’ll be on top of it! Venus connects with Mars on May 14, creating a fun and social energy that’s lovely for connecting with your partners and having a good time. Venus enters Taurus, Mercury connects with Neptune, and Mars enters Cancer, all on May 15, bringing a big shift in energy. Venus in Taurus brings an extra dash of beauty to your everyday routine, and it’s a lovely time to treat yourself to a spa day. Mercury’s connection with dreamy Neptune inspires deep heart-to-hearts and boosts your imagination. Action planet Mars’s entry into tenacious water sign Cancer emboldens you to cut ties where they are no longer needed—you know what needs nurturing, and you’re not going to waste resources. This is also a powerful time for intimacy and your sex life! Making plans and talking about commitments is also a theme on May 16, when Mercury connects with Saturn.

The full moon in Scorpio arrives on May 18, and it’s a juicy one, illuminating all sorts of secrets, dreams, and emotions that you have repressed, forgotten, or couldn’t access before. This is enhanced thanks to Mercury’s connection with Pluto, which will find you having extremely deep, if difficult, conversations, and Venus’s meeting with Uranus, which will disrupt your schedule, but could be the beginning of a beautiful new cycle. This full moon is all about release and is sure to be an emotional time for you. Don’t be surprised if you feel unusually sensitive. Mercury and Pluto come together to help you discuss what you need, even if you feel insecure asking for it. And Venus’s meeting with unruly Uranus will find you breaking free from many old patterns and getting a taste of new excitement. Watch out for the messages that arrive in your sleep—this is an especially powerful time for dream work.

Gemini season begins on May 21, finding the sun shining down on the relationship sector of your chart. Mercury enters Gemini, boosting communication between you and your partners—just watch out for some know-it-alls as the sun meets with Mercury! This will be a fantastic time to meet people, share ideas, and reflect on the give-and-take in your relationships. Unexpected ways to change everyday problems arrive as Mars connects with Uranus on May 22—brilliant ideas are born!

Things feel clear as Gemini season begins, but it gets murky the following week when Mercury clashes with hazy Neptune on May 29, causing confusion. But it’s not all bad—a romantic, nostalgic, and dreamy mood flows on May 30 as Venus connects with Neptune, plus Mercury opposes Jupiter, which delivers plenty of fun banter to your relationships. With as much fun as you could potentially be having, be sensitive about other peoples emotions, watch out for misunderstandings, and don’t make important decisions right now. Offering support is Venus and Saturn’s connection on May 31, which will be especially beneficial for business, and will bring some practical, down-to-earth energy during what could be a carelessly happy-go-lucky few days! Good luck this month, and see you in June, Sagittarius!