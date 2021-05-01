Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, May 2021

The sun in Taurus illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, making this a wonderful season for you to start new healthy habits (and end ones that don’t benefit you), rethink your schedule, get organized, and get work done! It’s a productive, focused time.

Productive communications your work and projects take place on May 2 when Mercury in Taurus connects with power planet Pluto. Discussions about power may be had and some secrets may even be shared! Also on this day, Venus in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces—it’s a lovely time for an at-home spa day, so find ways to relax and unwind! You might find yourself in a very nostalgic mood: flip through photo albums, call an old friend, and find ways to honor the past.

Videos by VICE

May 3 is an intense day for conversation: People are super optimistic and perhaps exaggerating quite a bit as Mercury clashes with Jupiter in Aquarius, but there’s also intensely uptight energy as the sun clashes with Saturn in Aquarius. Moderation is the best way to go: Think before you speak, don’t make promises you can’t keep, and keep your ego out of all dealings. Also on this day, messenger planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Gemini, activating the relationship sector of your chart, and finding your partners in a talkative mood.

Sweet Venus mingles with the planet of the underworld, Pluto, in Capricorn, on May 6, perhaps bringing hard-to-access resources and connections. A special gift may arrive. Watch out for over-indulgence, not just with food or drinks, but also with gossip, on May 8 as Venus clashes with Jupiter. The mood is fun, but don’t get carried away, Sagittarius! Also on May 8, Venus enters Gemini, bringing blessings to your relationships—your partners are feeling especially seductive and charming, and an easygoing, open-hearted energy flows around connecting with people.

A new routine or project begins with the new moon in Taurus on May 11, and Mars in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring an a-ha moment that resolves an uncomfortable situation. Messenger planet Mercury connects with taskmaster Saturn on May 12, creating a fantastically supportive energy for discussing plans, making decisions, or signing contracts. There’s a cozy energy at home and easygoing vibes flow around your daily routine as the sun mingles with Neptune on May 13, the same day your ruling planet Jupiter enters water sign Pisces, finding you expanding your home, family, or personal life in some way. You might be moving or renovating, and on an emotional level, this is a powerful time to reconnect with the past and your elders, and to connect with yourself on a spiritual level.

Mercury begins its pre-retrogade shadow period on May 14, so pay attention to the ideas and conversations that happen between now and the start Mercury retrograde on May 29, as they’ll likely be revisited and reworked once the retrograde begins! The sun and Pluto connect on May 17, boding well for finances and productivity, and Venus makes a helpful connection with Saturn on May 19, creating a supportive energy for discussing your wants and needs for the future. Venus is all about values, and Saturn is the planet of commitment, so this is a fantastic time to get clear and discuss your goals and standards.

Gemini season begins on May 20, finding the sun shining down on the relationship sector of your chart and making it an exciting time to connect with people. Just watch out for big egos as the sun clashes with Jupiter on May 21, and for misunderstandings as Mercury and Neptune square off on May 22. Saturn retrograde begins on May 23, finding you reflecting on the agreements, decisions, and contracts you’ve been involved in this year: You may be reworking and restructuring something as Saturn moves backward through the zodiac.

An eclipse takes place in your sign, Sagittarius, on May 26, bringing a powerful moment for emotional release: You’re letting go of the past in a major way, and feel ready to take on the future! This is a powerful moment for closure and to reconnect with what’s important to you. A major culmination may be taking place in your relationships as you rediscover who you are. Eclipses can be emotional and exhausting, so don’t overbook yourself, and be sure to get plenty of rest. If you believe in destiny, some occurrences may take place at this time that feel especially fated!

Venus and Neptune square off on May 27, creating a sensitive, nostalgic atmosphere: You really need your partners to be patient with you, and in turn, your partners need to feel like you believe in them. There may be a weepy energy in the air at this time, so take a light approach, move slow, rest, and know that things are always in flux. If anything feel heavy or emotional now, remember it won’t always be that way!

On May 29, Mercury and Venus bring a shift in energy: Chatty Mercury with darling Venus creates a sweet and peppy atmosphere. Mercury retrograde also begins on May 29, finding you running into people from your past! This is a powerful time for reconnection. Mercury retrograde is famous for miscommunications and delays, so avoid starting new projects, signing contracts, traveling, or making important purchases if you can—but feel free to pick up a project you previously had to put aside. Mercury retrograde is also a good time to slow down, so rest, dear centaur! An easy, proactive energy flows as Mars and Neptune connect on May 31, helping you release the past and imagine fantastic new possibilities.

Good luck this month, Sagittarius, and see you in June!